Police Log: Paddle Board Rescue, Cooking Oil Theft

Monday, August 8

8:14 a.m. – Police responded to a call regarding a low hanging wire on Main Street. Cox Communications arrived and removed the wire.

10:21 a.m. – Police arrested a Foster man, 44, for driving with a suspended license on Post Road after their radar showed he was speeding. Police were familiar with the man after multiple contacts, and they were aware he had a suspended license; checks confirmed the license was still suspended. The man’s girlfriend, who was sitting in the passenger seat, also had a suspended license so police had the car towed and issued the driver a district court summons for the suspended license and a warning for speeding.

3:09 p.m. – EG Police assisted Warwick Fire and Warwick PD in finding then rescuing a woman who went missing on a paddle board at the EG Yacht Club on Water Street.

5:21 p.m. – An EG resident told police she was trying to sell a bed through Facebook Marketplace when a potential buyer gave her a check for $3,700 ($2,000 to cover the cost of moving it) but her bank said it didn’t clear. She still had the bed and didn’t lose any money, but wanted police to document the incident.

6:12 p.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 33, for driving with a suspended license after he was stopped on Overbrook Lane for speeding. Routine checks showed the man’s license was suspended. There was a passenger in the car who also had a suspended license. Police issued the driver a district court summons for the suspended license and a warning for speeding, and had a family member take the car away.

10:37 p.m. – A Church Street resident told police he was taking out the trash when an intoxicated man approached and harassed him. Police searched the area but didn’t find any suspects.

Tuesday, August 9

6:56 a.m. – Police responded to a car-deer accident at Howland Road and Dalehill Drive. The car didn’t appear to have any damage; the deer was dead. Police notified DEM.

11:30 a.m. – A Massachusetts resident told police his girlfriend’s neighbor confronted her the day before about having cameras on a car parked outside their apartment building; the cameras were apparently installed for security reasons. The man said he was worried the issue could escalate due to the neighbor’s “insulting demeanor,” and that the neighbor has harassed his girlfriend multiple times in the past. Police told the man to contact them if another confrontation takes place.

2:25 p.m. – A caller told police two teens on electric scooters were bothering kids in camp at Eldredge Field on First Avenue. Police were unable to find the suspected teens.

4:14 p.m. – Police arrested a Coventry man, 25, on South County Trail on a bench warrant for reckless driving. Police stopped the car after they noticed a tinted windshield and broken brake light. Checks showed the man had a bench warrant and suspended car registration. Police brought the man to the station and cited him for the suspended registration. The man was released a couple hours later and his car was towed.

10:56 p.m. – An EG resident told police a child was screaming outside her apartment; police determined the yelling to be playful sounds.

Wednesday, August 10

6:43 a.m. – Police found a man stealing cooking oil from a restaurant on Post Road over the EG line into Warwick. The man got into his van and drove off. Police stopped the van at the intersection of First and Kenyon avenues, where police found the driver and a passenger in the van. The two said they had received a call from someone who sends them to locations to pick up oil. Police detained the driver and passenger then took them to Warwick PD for processing.

Thursday, August 11

9:10 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 36, for driving with an invalid license on Division Street after he was pulled over because of an expired inspection sticker, no front plate and a tinted cover over the registration plate which made it difficult to read. Police found the registration was inactive and the driver’s license was invalid. The driver told police he was homeless and living in his car with his dog, and that a friend gave him the license plate. Police issued him a district court summons for the invalid license and a warning for the unregistered car.

9:13 a.m. – Police returned four firearms to a Cranston man after holding them since an arrest in 2009. After checks showed the man was not involved in any pending criminal matters, police had him sign a property release form and gave him the firearms.

9:13 a.m. – Police received a call concerning an Overbrook Lane resident who was bit and scratched by a cat she thought was a stray. Police notified RIDOH of the incident and told the resident’s father to call if they saw the cat in the neighborhood again.

6:51 p.m. – An employee of Finn’s Harborside on Water Street told police he witnessed a hit-and-run in the restaurant’s parking lot. The driver was apparently attempting to back out of a parking spot when she hit another car, damaging the left passenger-side door. The driver then left the lot. Police told the owner of the damaged car about the incident, and she said she wanted to press charges. Police later made contact with the driver and gave her a district court summons for leaving the scene of a collision with an unattended vehicle.

11:02 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 60, for driving under the influence on Valley Road. The driver was involved in a three-car accident and police found him with several injuries and bloodshot eyes, smelling of alcohol. The man refused to do sobriety tests and refused to have his blood drawn at Rhode Island Hospital. Police issued the man a district court summons for the DUI and citations for refusing the chemical test, leaving the lane of travel and driving without insurance.

Friday, August 12

2:14 p.m. – A caller told police he trapped a skunk in the backyard of his Marlborough Street home and would like the town’s animal control officer to take it. The animal control officer told the caller that trapping such an animal was prohibited and that he would need to let the skunk go.

9:17 p.m. – Police responded to a call that a car was illegally parked on King Street. Police found the car was parked in a tow zone under a “no parking” sign. After unsuccessful attempts to contact the car’s owner, police had the car towed and issued the owner a parking ticket.

Saturday, August 13

7:25 a.m. – An EG resident told police he found a wallet containing a driver’s license from Westford, Mass., on Water Street. Police could not make contact with the owner but notified Westford police of the wallet; the owner arrived at the station a few hours later to pick up his wallet.

7:40 a.m. – A caller told police a car has been parked in the lot of the EG Fireman’s Club on Queen Street for two days. Police said the club can have the car towed.

Sunday, August 14

1 a.m. – Police arrested a Johnson man, 52, for disorderly conduct in the parking lot of Blu on the Water. He apparently fought with multiple people in the bar while intoxicated. Police had the man processed at the station and released him with a district court summons for disorderly conduct.

