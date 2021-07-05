Police Log: Noisy Rooster, Razor Thief

Monday, June 21

7:22 a.m. – An East Greenwich man told police someone stole his leased 2018 Toyota Tacoma. He said he parked the truck on Marlborough Street around 4 p.m. Sunday, but when he went to get it this morning, it was gone. The man said he had locked the truck and placed the keys in his apartment. He told police the truck was a lease but his payments were up to date. There was no broken glass on the ground, so the responding officer suggested that someone either used another set of keys or towed the vehicle. The man said his ex-wife had the other set of keys, but the truck was not at her residence either. The man’s landlord allowed police to look at security cameras on King Street that observed where the truck was parked. The cameras showed a tow truck take the man’s truck at around 3:15 a.m. after the tow truck driver apparently used his phone to check the vehicle registration number. Because of this, police suspected that the truck was probably not stolen but possibly repossessed. Although the man was sure he was up to date on his payments, police advised him to call Toyota about the towing.

8:20 p.m. – Someone told police a teenager on Tanglewood Drive was going door-to-door on an electric scooter selling something.

Tuesday, June 22

12:36 p.m. – Police assisted the fire department when an EG toddler fell and lost consciousness. The child was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

12:56 p.m. – The waitstaff at a restaurant on Union Street told police a man has been taking pictures of the female waitstaff. The waitstaff said they’ve noticed the man doing this in the past. Police told the staff to contact EGPD if the man returned.

1:38 p.m. – Police responded to the report of a motorcycle accident on South Road. A witness told police she heard a motorcycle speeding, and when the sound suddenly stopped she looked outside and saw a man throwing debris on her neighbor’s yard. She said the bike appeared to have crashed into a mailbox, and the bike was damaged and on the ground. The witness asked the man if he was OK, and he said he was fine and that a friend would pick him up. He walked down the street and was picked up by his friend in a van, leaving the bike behind. Police determined that the motorcycle was inoperable, had no key in its ignition and no registration. They had the motorcycle towed, while dispatch notified surrounding police departments about the incident in case the motorcycle was stolen.

3:40 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police her iPhone was missing. She last saw it on the trunk of her car at Signal Ridge Way. She used the Find My iPhone app to locate it, and it briefly showed near Twisted Pizza on Union Street, but shortly after location services stopped working.

8:53 p.m. – Police arrested a 22-year-old East Greenwich man on a warrant on counts of vandalism, disorderly conduct, simple assault and larceny under $1,500. Police were dispatched to headquarters, where they identified the man as having an active arrest warrant. They handcuffed and processed the man without incident, issued him court documents including a court date and a no-contact order, and then released him.

Wednesday, June 23

2:54 a.m. – Police investigated the report of a woman pulled over at South County Park-and-Ride. She told them she was driving home from her job at Applebee’s in Coventry and was so tired so she pulled over to take a short nap.

1:15 p.m. – Police stopped a car driving on Post Road that had expired registration stickers and a suspended registration. They cited the driver and had the car towed from the scene.

Thursday, June 24

12:10 a.m. – An employee at Mainstreet Coffee told police a man was bothering other patrons. The employee asked the man to back away from customers. He complied but reportedly became confrontational and made several comments to the employee. The employee then asked the man to leave. He refused and placed his hand on the employee’s chest. After repeatedly asking the man to leave, and the man acting more and more aggressively, the employee told police he was forced to physically remove the man from the building, with assistance of some customers. The employee said he did not want to press charges, but he requested a no-trespass order against the man.

6:59 a.m. – Police took custody of a Trek Alpha 14-speed Mountain Style bike that had been at Eldredge Elementary School for a few weeks.

10:07 a.m. – Police arrested a 34-year-old Providence man for driving with a suspended license. An officer saw the man driving without a front license plate, so he pulled him over. Routine checks showed the vehicle’s registration was cancelled while his driver’s license was suspended due to failing to appear in traffic court. The driver was issued a Third District Court summons for the suspended licenses and issued a violation for the cancelled registration; his car was towed from the scene.

11:11 a.m. – While on a traffic post at Division Street and First Avenue, an officer saw a car with no front plate or inspection sticker, and pulled over the driver. The driver was not happy, saying, “I thought R.I. only needs one plate! I see everyone else driving around with only one!” Police also determined that the vehicle was not registered, which the driver said he was unable to get because of an issue with the car’s previous owner. Further checks showed the back license plate was expired. Police called for a tow. At this point, according to the report, the driver began yelling obscenities at the police and spitting at them, as well as yelling at passing cars. He reportedly flipped off a passing East Greenwich Fire EMT truck. When a tow company arrived and the police asked the driver for his keys, he yelled, “No, f*** you!” The tow company dragged the vehicle up by winch and towed it away.

Friday, June 25

1:24 a.m. – Police responded to a car accident in which a vehicle flipped. There were no reported injuries, and both occupants were picked up by their parents.

10:17 a.m. – An EG resident told police his neighbor’s roosters were too loud and he’s tired of hearing them. He said he tried to talk to his neighbor about this before but the neighbor was uncooperative. The resident told police about a time he went to the neighbor’s address and sat in the driveway until someone opened the door, then said, “Did you invite me for breakfast since your roosters wake my wife and I up everyday?” He said he then left the property without conflict. The man said he came to the police after first complaining to town officials. The building inspector said the man spoke with the town solicitor and the planning director about the roosters. They said that not much could be done since he and his neighbor live in a part of town deemed as farmland. Police noted in the report the town is in the process of having the neighbor relocate the coop.

10:53 p.m. – Police responded to the report of shoplifting at the CVS on South County Trail. The manager told police he saw a man steal eight or nine Venus shaving razors, which he put in a black backpack he was carrying. The manager walked toward the man to confront him, but he quickly left the store, got on his mountain bike and biked away from the scene with the backpack. The manager reviewed security camera footage to confirm what he saw. He told police he’d like to get the razors back and file a no-trespass order against the suspect. Police spoke with the staff of the nearby Extended Stay, who said that someone matching the suspect’s physical description was staying at the hotel. They met with the suspect, who had the bike seen on the security footage with him. He initially denied allegations, but when police showed him footage, the suspect admitted to stealing the razors. He gave them to the police without incident and signed a no-trespass order.

5:54 p.m. – A Johnson man told police he ordered $510 worth in clothing from Free People to be delivered to his sister-in-law in East Greenwich, but despite being informed that it was delivered, his sister-in-law never received it. They suspect that someone stole the clothes off the front porch. The man said he’d like to press charges if the suspect is found.

6:34 p.m. – A Ridge Road resident told police she saw three or four young men going door to door soliciting, and she believed it was a scam. The men were gone on arrival.

Saturday, June 26

12:47 a.m. – Police arrested a 45-year-old Cranston man for driving under the influence and refusing to take a chemical test after he was involved in a car accident on Main Street. The Cranston man initially told police he had been heading south on Main Street when he tried to make a u-turn and struck a parked car. Then he said he had been heading north on Main Street and hit the parked car because he had been looking at his GPS. According to the report, the man struggled to remember where he was coming from and what he’d had to drink. He slurred his words, had bloodshot eyes and his breath smelled of alcohol. He consented to take field sobriety tests, which he failed. Police handcuffed him and took him to the station for processing. There, the man refused to take a breathalyzer test. Police gave him his court summons and his wife picked him up.

3:46 p.m. – Police were dispatched to Hoyer Court after a car hit a mailbox in front of a house there. The caller said he thought it was a police cruiser that had hit the mailbox and there had been a police detail on Hoyer Court because of a party there. An officer checked the cruiser that was used for the detail and there was a dent on the rear that appeared to be consistent with the damage on the mailbox.

9:58 p.m. – Police were dispatched to Finn’s Harborside due to a noise complaint. One of the complainants said he could hear noise from the restaurant at his house on King Street. He said his personal noise meter readings were above the town limit. Police spoke with the manager of Finn’s, who took a noise reading and determined the noise level to be above that of the town ordinance. Police told him to turn the noise down, and he complied by asking the band to lower the volume.