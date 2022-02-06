Police Log: No-Go Zone for Snowmobilers; ‘I Know an Officer’ Defense

Monday, Jan. 24

10:49 a.m. – Police cited a Coventry woman, 24, for driving with a New York license plate that was not registered to the car after they pulled her over on Division Road because her car had no front plate and there was an obstruction hanging from the rear view mirror. The woman said she’d just bought the car and hadn’t registered it yet; police learned the license plate belonged to her boyfriend’s father. Police had the car towed and seized the plate. The woman was also cited for driving without proof of insurance.

11:23 a.m. – A caller told police a woman was yelling about a cat stuck under a dock near Water Street. A contractor was able to rescue the cat before police arrived.

7:59 p.m. – A caller told police about a pickup truck roaming Bow Street. Police talked to the driver, who lived in the neighborhood and had been driving around talking while on the phone.

8:36 p.m. – A caller said police were targeting his vehicle; police told him he could do a public records request to see what the police are seeing when his vehicle comes up.

8:38 p.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 26, for driving while intoxicated and refusing to take a chemical breath test after he was pulled over on Post Road after a tip from someone who told police he appeared drunk. Police saw the man make a right turn on red without stopping, then followed, seeing the driver weave, brake suddenly and alternate between driving too slowly and too fast. When police spoke with the man, they could smell alcohol and the man appeared to be drunk. He said he’d had three beers at The Trap but had left 90 minutes earlier. The man refused to submit to field sobriety tests and insisted repeatedly he knew an EG police officer and they should call that officer. Eventually, police took the man into custody. At the station he refused to take a breath test to determine his alcohol level. Police gave him summons for district court and traffic court. He was released to a family member.

Thursday, Jan. 27

4:41 a.m. – A caller said a dog had been outside barking for hours in the Hutchins Court neighborhood; police found the dog was inside.

1:13 p.m. – A tractor-trailer truck pulled down a telephone wire on Division Street near the entrance to Route 4. The truck driver was pulled over on Route 2, unaware his truck (13.5 feet tall) had brought down the wire. He had all the required paperwork for the truck so he was allowed to go on his way. The lanes on Division Street have been shifted due to ongoing bridge replacement work. A flagger working for Cardi Construction told police she’d seen the truck hit the wire and that the wire had hit her hand-held stop sign and the back of her legs. She said she was not injured.

2:34 p.m. – A caller told police a couple was fighting at an EG residence. The woman said the man pushed her into the refrigerator and she hurt her head and that he also pulled out a chunk of hair of her head. Police took the man into custody; they gave the woman domestic violence information and called DCYF because there was a child at the residence.

3:12 p.m. – Police and someone from the state fire marshal’s office met at Besos to notify the Main Street restaurant their outdoor “igloos” violated the fire code. This was not the first time Besos had been given this information, according to the report. During this visit, Besos was told again that patrons could not use the igloos.

3:17 p.m. – A student of New England Tech told police she believed her phone had been attached to someone’s “air tag” device (an air tag is an Apple device that you can use to track possessions). The woman and her friends searched for an air tag but did not find one. Police suggested contacting Apple; they also said to contact police again if she felt she was being followed or something similar.

Friday, Jan. 28

5:59 p.m. – The manager of Life Storage on South County Trail told police a client who was supposed to be out of their storage unit earlier today was still not out, despite a six-week notice and a 24-hour extension. The manager wanted a no-trespass order on the client. Police found the client and some friends loading a u-haul. The client refused to sign the order; the manager let the client load a few more items but the rest remained at the storage facility.

Saturday, Jan. 29

11:11 a.m. – Police assisted with a mail truck stuck in the snow on South County Trail.

11:37 a.m. – Police assisted the driver of a car stuck on Route 4 near the South County Trail off ramp.

Sunday, Jan. 30

9:23 a.m. – Police arrested a Wakefield man, 19, for driving with a suspended license after he stopped on Post Road because he was speeding and did not have an inspection sticker on his car. Police gave him the court summons and traffic violation; a friend arrived to drive the car away.

12:26 p.m. – Someone from Boesch Farm told police about snowmobilers on the property. The snowmobilers were advised they could not drive on the land trust property that is also a working farm.

2:55 p.m. – Police were called along with EGFD to assist in a possible rescue on the Potowomut River after a report that two children might have fallen through the ice there. NKFD said there had been a couple of children out on the ice but they had returned safety to their home on Pojac Point Road.

4:59 p.m. – Police were called to assist EGFD in a fire at a house on Larch Road. The house had been evacuated and the fire extinguished. It appeared it started in an electrical outlet; the circuit was turned off.

10:15 p.m. – A South County Trail business owner told police the generator he’s been using was taken while he was plowing snow, probably between 5 and 7 p.m. There was security camera footage but police had not been able to look at it yet.