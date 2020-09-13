Police Log: Missing Yeti Cooler, Missing Pal’s Signs

Monday, Aug. 31

11:19 a.m. – Police gave a North Kingstown man, 63, a summons for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over on Main Street on a suspicion that the man’s vehicle was associated with the theft of newspaper bundles from Sunny Hill Convenience Store. The man admitted to stealing the newspapers, but told police he paid restitution to the owner. Detectives followed up with the owner of the store who confirmed the NK man’s story; the owner refused to press charges. The man left the scene on foot with his court summons.

5:21 p.m. – A Post Road resident called police about an ongoing dispute he was having with youths in the area. Officers could not locate the youths and instructed the individual to call back if the issue persists.

7:38 p.m. – Someone told police there was a drunk woman in the parking lot of BLU on The Water. Police arrived and told the intoxicated woman she needed to find a ride home. She did and left her car keys with the manager of the restaurant.

9:26 p.m. – An East Greenwich resident called police about two suspicious vehicles parked in the lot at Shovlin Park on Lenihan Lane. Police found some people at the playground who told officers they were staying at a residence across the street. A parent was on the scene.

11:01 p.m. – A Brookside Drive resident told police a car was driving up and down the street. The caller said she believed the driver had been going through some trash as well. Police were unable to locate the car or individual.

Tuesday, Sept. 1

3:04 a.m. – An East Greenwich resident complained of excessive welding noise in the back lot of Kon Asian Bistro. Police spoke with the manager on site and was assured the workers would shut off the machines for the night.

9:12 a.m. – A caller told police there were four unattended backpacks at Swift Community Center on Pierce street. The backpacks were later claimed by parents of children having a track meeting.

10:30 a.m. – Police arrested a Coventry man, 40, after he was pulled over because his truck had no license plates and routine checks turned up warrant on felony charges out of Cranston. The man was able to show EGPD a bill of sale for the truck but he was taken into custody on the warrant and turned over to Cranston police.

4:08 p.m. – An East Greenwich resident told police parked cars on Union Street near Marlborough Street making it difficult to pass. Officers found the area to be clear but spoke with management at a local restaurant to prevent parking issues from occurring in the future.

8:49 p.m. – A Lenihan Lane resident told police a neighbor’s dog was chained up outside the house and barking constantly. An officer heard no barking after making multiple passes of the neighborhood.

Wednesday, Sept. 2

12:11 a.m. – A Massachusetts woman, 28, was arrested on DUI charges and driving with a suspended license after she was pulled over on Division Street for a variety of moving violations offenses including failing to halt at a stop sign and crossing the middle yellow and white fog lines. She failed a field sobriety test and her blood alcohol at the station first tested at .153 percent, then at .173 percent (the legal limit is .08 percent). The woman told police she had had drinks at a couple of Main Street restaurants.

10:16 a.m. – A resident, 79, told police she was defrauded of $1,700 after calling a number for what she thought was PayPal (finding it in a Google search) and talking to a man who said he was with PayPal security and that her account had been hacked. He convinced her to buy gift cards and give him the numbers on the cards to settle the issue. He told her the money would be returned to her; when it was not returned, she realized she’d been scammed and contacted police.

10:34 a.m. – A Pine Glen Drive resident reported that multiple packages had been dropped off in front of her house that didn’t belong to her. Police instructed the woman to contact the delivery company and have them pick up the packages.

1:15 p.m. – A Knollwood Avenue resident told police about a suspicious man in tan baggy pants in the area. Officers determined the man was a worker who was taking a break.

4:34 p.m. – A woman working at a home on Laurel Wood Drive contacted police after noticing that her car had been ransacked overnight. She believed that nothing had been taken but wanted to document the incident.

8:21 p.m. – A Shadowbrook Crossing resident told police that unknown suspects entered his white Lexis in the driveway of his home at just after 1 a.m. the night before. Nothing was taken, but home surveillance footage shows multiple individuals exiting a vehicle, walking down the driveway, and looking for items in the car. The resident said he believed nothing had been taken but wanted to notify EGPD.

9:41 p.m. – Police received a report of two suspicious vehicles in the Shovlin Field parking lot. The responding officer found only one car, whose driver told him he was waiting for a friend who lives down the road.

Thursday, Sept. 3

1:40 p.m. – Officers were called to remove a man from Tavern on Main.

Friday, Sept. 4

1:26 a.m. – A man called police about a person yelling on Main Street. Officers drove the shouting party home.

10:40 a.m. – A Laurel Wood Drive resident told police his identity had been stolen and used to open a bank account. He requested a police report of the incident as the bank required it.

2:30 p.m. – The owner of a boat docked at EG Marina told police a Yeti cooler had been taken from his boat sometime overnight. He had left the boat at 11:40 p.m. and was back on the boat by 9:30 a.m., and the cooler was gone. Surveillance video showed a boat pulling up beside the other boat and two people taking the cooler and then motoring away. The video was too dark to see specifics about the boat or the occupants. The cooler, worth $250, contained ice, water, and beer.

5:25 p.m. – Police got a report of a man riding a dirt bike with a toddler sitting on the gas tank on South Pierce Road but were unable to locate the man.

8:55 p.m. – The owner of Pal’s restaurant told police two signs chained to poles at the corner of Main and Division streets were missing. The owner posted about the missing signs on Facebook. Someone seeing the post told the owner she’s seen the signs behind the Providence restaurant Milk Money on South Water Street, which is owned by the same people who own Huck’s Filling Station on Main Street at Division Street. The manager of Huck’s said none of the employees at his establishment knew anything about the missing signs. The owner of Pal’s said he wanted to press charges if a culprit was found.

10 p.m. – Police talked with a man trying to get into his car on Exchange Street who appeared to be very drunk. He said he was waiting for his girlfriend to get out of work at Nautika. EGPD picked up the girlfriend at Nautika and drove her to the scene so she could take custody of the drunk man and get him home.

10:40 p.m. – A Duke Street resident’s phone went missing when she was watching her daughter and her friends play on a playground. When the resident trying calling her cell phone, a man answered then quickly hung up. Police instructed the woman to call the cell phone carrier and have them deactivate the missing phone.

Saturday, Sept. 5

8:05 a.m. – Someone reported two horses were walking on Tillinghast Road near Middle Road. The owner of the horses responded and gathered the animals.

7:16 p.m. – A River Farm Drive resident told police a group of youths were knocking on doors and ringing doorbells then running away.

7:54 p.m. – A contractor working on Frenchtown Place, a residential development on Frenchtown Road, contacted police after noticing people walking around his equipment on a remote security camera. Police talked with the two men, who said they were metal detecting; they had two children with them. They agreed to leave the area.

9 p.m. – A Tillinghast Road resident called police about bonfires in the woods and stated they witnessed a group of youths walking into the woods with gas canisters. Police could not locate any fires or individuals but did find three gas canisters which they turned over to EGFD for proper disposal.

10:04 p.m. – A Virginia Avenue resident complained to police about a loud gathering taking place at a home in the neighborhood. Police noticed the area was quiet but was informed by a homeowner that he and his family were sitting in their yard. They told officers they would go inside.

Sunday, Sept. 6

12:33 a.m. – Police instructed two individuals watching a movie in their car in the Scalloptown Park parking lot that the park closes after dark and they needed to leave.

6:25 p.m. – Staff at Finn’s Harborside requested assistance to eject an intoxicated patron who refused to wear a mask and was openly hostile to other guests. At first the woman refused to leave when police asked her to step outside and when she finally did she cursed at the officers on the scene. The owner of the restaurant did not wish to press charges but requested a no-trespass order be issued barring the woman from returning to the establishment.

6:55 p.m. – A caller told police a small group of youths were causing damage to a fence and some other items in the area of the playground at Academy Field. Officers could not locate the individuals and noticed only damage to a social distancing sign.

7:19 p.m. – A woman called police after witnessing an intoxicated woman stumble into a vehicle near the Tavern on Main. Police located the woman and told her she needed to find another way home.

7:38 p.m. – A vessel named Arabella slipped its mooring off Goddard Park and was found on the East Greenwich side of the cove. It was towed to Safe Sea Boat Yard in Wickford and the harbormaster was notified.

9:02 p.m. – A Lenihan Lane resident called police after a dog chased him up the road. A responding officer was able to leash the dog and returned it to its owner. This was the second time in recent weeks police had had to return the dog to its owner; the first time, the dog bit a neighbor.

11:25 p.m. – Police received multiple complaints of music and fireworks in the area of Grandview and Post roads. EGPD officers found the source of the disturbance was a residence in North Kingstown. The homeowner said they were celebrating a wedding but would be shutting down festivities for the night.

