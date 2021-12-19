Police Log: Missing Reindeer, Racing Cars

Monday, December 6

10:03 a.m. – A caller reported a dead deer on Division Road; police notified DEM.

10:08 a.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 42, on Adirondack Drive for a 24-hour domestic charge that occurred in Providence. The man waited at the police station until Providence police took him into custody.

5:27 p.m. – Police assisted the state police with a three-car accident in the high-speed lane on Route 4 northbound.

5:29 p.m. – A caller said there was a possible utility pole fire on Post Road. Police assisted EGFD who said the top of the pole was arcing and notified National Grid.

6:36 p.m. – A caller told police an erratic driver was passing EGPD headquarters. Police found the vehicle parked outside a residence and spoke with the driver, who checked out okay.

8:46 p.m. – A caller said a tree was down on Division Road; police found a tree limb and moved it from the roadway.

Tuesday, December 7

12:26 a.m. – A caller told police someone head butted him at Kai Bar; he disconnected without leaving a name or additional information. The man was gone when police arrived.

1:43 a.m. – A caller said a downed tree blocked both travel lanes on Middle Road; police notified DPW.

8:20 a.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 43, on an active warrant out of North Kingstown. Police recognized the man while he was sitting in the passenger seat of a car on Main Street. After confirming his identity and the warrant, police brought him to the station where NKPD took custody.

2:24 p.m. – A South Road resident said someone dumped a mattress at the end of his driveway; DPW would retrieve it.

Wednesday, December 8

12:37 a.m. – A caller reported an injured deer on Howland Avenue; police put the animal down and notified DEM.

8:53 a.m. – A caller complained about a loud noise near Sixth Avenue; the sound came from leaf blowers and lawn mowers; police told the caller they could do nothing about the noise.

9:57 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 46, on Division Street for driving an unregistered vehicle with a suspended license. Police had noticed the car had an expired registration sticker and pulled the driver over. The driver said he did not have a license and that it might be revoked or suspended due to child support issues. The vehicle belonged to his brother and the plates did not belong to the unregistered vehicle. Checks also showed the man had an active warrant for failing to pay child support; turned him over to Providence sheriffs and had the vehicle towed. They also cited him for driving with a suspended license and driving an unregistered car.

10:22 a.m. – Police observed a vehicle back into another vehicle on Lillian Street then drive off. Police stopped the vehicle, and it was determined that both car owners were owned by family members; they did not wish to file a report.

Thursday, December 9

12:05 a.m. – A caller told police she struck a guardrail on Route 4 northbound. Police observed the damage and retrieved the vehicle’s bumper and debris from the high-speed lane; EGFD took the woman to the hospital.

10:52 a.m. – Police were called to Verizon for a report of a noise complaint. Police observed a generator running in the back of the building; an employee said the generator would be removed today.

12:29 p.m. – Police arrested a youth for domestic simple assault.

5:22 p.m. – A caller reported an injured deer on Middle Road.

Friday, December 10

10:08 p.m. – A Red Barn Lane resident said a nearby house party was “getting out of hand” due to the number of youths showing up. Police called the home’s parents; they returned to their residence.

Saturday, December 11

12:32 a.m. – A woman said a notification on her phone told her an unknown device was tracking her location; police checked her vehicle and did not find anything suspicious.

1:18 p.m. – A Cumberland Farms employee told police a customer violated a no trespass order that had been filed after an incident in the store in October 2021. The employee said the customer entered the store for coffee. She advised him that he needed to leave and said the customer told her he had to be there because the other Cumberland Farms store was temporarily closed. The customer then allegedly said he’d already paid for his coffee and was going to stay and make it. The employee wished to press charges against the customer for the violation.

3:29 p.m. – A Marlborough Street resident told police her Ring camera showed a woman peering into her side door window and then walking into her driveway. A search did not turn up anything.

9:37 p.m. – A caller reported some branches in the roadway on Frenchtown Road; police removed them.

9:59 p.m. – A custodian told police a woman walked into East Greenwich High School and went up a stairwell. The caller attempted to ask her if they could help her, but she ignored him. Police could not locate the woman; the custodian alarmed the building.

10:05 p.m. – A Diplomat Drive resident said he believed someone stole a Christmas decoration from his yard that evening; he asked police to check the area.

10:17 p.m. – A caller said a group of people were in a parking lot at 1600 on Division Road racing vehicles/bikes. He told police his house had filled with smoke and fumes from the vehicles. Police notified WWPD since the property is on the West Warwick side of the town line.

Sunday, December 12

12:12 a.m. – A Frenchtown Road resident had a tree fall across their driveway; police notified DPW.

12:16 a.m. – Police arrested a Coventry woman, 40, on Division Road for driving under the influence of alcohol. A caller told police they believed the driver in front of them was an impaired since the individual’s vehicle had driven over the rotary sidewalk near NEIT. Police located the vehicle and observed the driver drift back and forth over the yellow and white lines; the driver also slowed to 20 mph and quickly sped up to approximately 40 mph. Police activated their emergency lights, and the vehicle reacted abnormally slow. When police approached the car, the woman tried opening her window but had trouble finding the button to do so. When she eventually rolled the window down, police smelled a strong odor of alcohol. The woman told police she had just left a “barn party” in East Greenwich and was returning to western Coventry. Police asked if she had anything to drink and she said she did not. The woman’s speech was slurred, and she apologized saying, “Sorry, English is not my first language” — police found her English perfectly clear. Police asked for her license and registration, and the woman handed them her credit card. After finally giving police her ID, they asked again how many drinks she had, and she said two. The woman accented to field sobriety tests, which she failed, but first she revised upward to three the number of drinks she’d had earlier. Police took her into custody and had her car towed.

10:19 a.m. – A woman told police she had a dispute with another driver on South County Trail; the other driver then threw a coffee cup at the woman’s car.

11:50 a.m. – A Kent Drive resident said he believed someone stole one of his reindeer decorations from his front lawn. The man said he used a stake to keep the reindeer in place and ruled out the possibility of heavy winds blowing the reindeer away. Police took photos and searched the area but did not find anything.

4:13 p.m. – A Lafayette Drive resident told police two dogs had been barking for the last 30 minutes; police spoke with the owner who brought the pets in for the night.

5:24 p.m. – Police cited a Warwick man, 55, on Main Street for driving with an expired license. Police observed the vehicle’s rear plate was not properly secured and did routine checks which showed the owner’s license had expired. The driver said he knew about the license, and police had the vehicle towed.

5:28 p.m. – Multiple callers told police a vehicle was parked on the Route 4 southbound off-ramp and appeared unoccupied. Police found the driver at the scene, and the man asked for a towing company. The driver was eventually able to start his vehicle and moved it from the exit ramp.