Police Log: Missing Pride Flags, Sneaky Scammers & 200 Bicyclists

Monday, September 6

8:09 a.m. – Police cited a Massachusetts man, 25, for driving through a red light. He also received a court date for driving with an expired license.

9:07 a.m. – Police removed a needle found in the South County Trail park-and-ride lot.

Tuesday, September 7

12:51 a.m. – Police pulled over a driver who had their right turn signal on when turning left on Route 2, suspecting a possible driving-under-the-influence. The driver was returning home from Pennsylvania and was tired.

9:03 a.m. – Police cited a Providence man, 38, on Post Road for driving a car with an expired registration and not having a license. The car’s inspection sticker was also expired; police mailed a violation notice to the vehicle’s owner. The owner had an expired license and could not pick up the car which was towed to an impound lot.

10:36 a.m. – Police brought 68 firearms and other registered evidence to New England Ballistic Services for disposal.

3:09 p.m. – An EG man told police he observed damage to the west side window of the concession stand at Eldredge Field; he last saw the window on September 3 and did not notice anything wrong. The man said this was not the first time one of the concession windows has been broken. Police photographed the damage.

5:38 p.m. – A caller told police the door and window of the concession stand at Eldredge Field were open; police re-secured the property.

10:07 p.m. – Police assisted RISP with a woman who called the suicide hotline.

11:43 p.m. – A Kai Bar employee told police two customers began fighting and were asked to leave. One of the customers involved told police the man she was with threw his drink in her face – the woman said she pushed him away in self-defense. The two had previously dated but separated two months ago. She told police she did not want to press charges.

Wednesday, September 8

12:53 a.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick man, 28, for simple assault and disorderly conduct. The man was involved in an incident an hour earlier at Kai Bar where he threw a drink in the face of a woman he was with (see above). He left the establishment but returned and started yelling at the woman and causing a disturbance to embarrass her. She wished to press charges for simple assault.

1:27 a.m. – A caller said a group of people were partying in the Bank of America parking lot on Main Street.

8:03 a.m. – A caller reported a dead deer near the United Methodist Church on South County Trail; police notified DEM.

9:14 a.m. – A United Methodist Church employee told police their rainbow pride flag was stolen on August 8. The church did not report the incident and bought a new flag. On September 4, the new pride flag was stolen. The employee said something similar happened a year ago – the church had reported that incident.

10:21 a.m. – Police found a youth, who left his group home, near the I-95 north on ramp. He said he did not want to return to the group home and wanted to go to the hospital.

11:06 a.m. – Police reported to a private parking lot west of Water Street where a man said the lever on the lot’s gate was damaged; the entrance was open so vehicles could enter/exit freely. Police could not tell if the lever was vandalized or needed maintenance.

3:08 p.m. – Police reported to the area of Hickory Drive and Maplewood Drive where someone had attached a “slow kids at play” sign to a stop sign using zip ties. Police who told the sign’s owner to remove the sign; he complied.

3:29 p.m. – A caller reported a stolen vehicle on South County Trail; police are investigating.

Thursday, September 9

12:34 a.m. – Police cited Cranston man, 22, near First Avenue for possessing marijuana. Police had pulled him over for driving without a working headlight when they noticed marijuana in the center console.

7:40 a.m. – Police found a man sleeping in the Green Door parking lot on Main Street; they sent him on his way.

8:40 a.m. – A caller told police a man was sleeping in the area of Marlborough Street; he was gone when police arrived.

12:36 p.m. – An EG woman told police she had been defrauded by someone she met online through a Scrabble app. They began talking outside of the app but then the man stopped responding. Another person the woman had met on the app told her the man worked on an oil rig and pirates had attacked. The man needed to send some of his belongings home and asked if he could send them to the woman’s house; she agreed. The package arrived and the carrier requested $8,000. The man sent a $25,000 check to cover shipping and other expenses. She waited 24 hours for the check to clear, withdrew $5,000, and mailed it to an unknown carrier in Seattle. Citizens Bank then contacted her saying the original $25,000 check bounced; the woman was out $5,000.

Friday, September 10

8:30 a.m. – An EG man said his American Airlines email was changed and 25,000 miles were used to purchase two plane tickets from Ft. Lauderdale to Nashville; American Airlines requested a report so the man could receive credited air miles.

12:16 p.m. – A Framingham woman told police her van was broken into overnight on Middleberry Lane. Two table saws and five nail guns were stolen; the woman said the value of the items were approximately $3,800.

2:40 p.m. – The driver of a broken down truck on Frenchtown Road requested police assistance with traffic.

4:29 p.m. – A caller told police a white sedan was speeding through Spring Valley Drive.

7:15 p.m. – A caller informed police of an erratic driver near CVS on Route 2; police learned the driver was lost and was trying to find her way home.

8:39 p.m. – A Mainstreet Coffee employee requested police assistance in removing a customer who refused to leave; the customer left before police arrived.

11:03 p.m. – The Greenwich Hotel manager told police two guests were arguing and shoving each other. One of the individuals involved said he and his friends were playing a game of pool against another individual when a verbal altercation broke out and escalated. Those involved in the physical altercation were asked to leave the hotel; a no trespass order was put into effect.

11:34 p.m. – Police responded to Blu on the Water for a noise complaint. The decibels were just within the town ordinance. Police spoke with the manager who had the band lower the music.

Saturday, September 11

11:51 a.m. – Police reported to a Main Street apartment where a woman said she let a friend stay at her apartment “because he was basically homeless.” She said he recently became verbally abusive and she told him he was no longer welcome at her apartment. He did not take no for an answer and started sleeping on the landing outside her door. He finally left when she called the police; the woman wanted a no trespass order.

9:01 p.m. – A caller reported a loud party with fireworks on Silverwood Drive; police spoke with the residents, who were celebrating a 50th birthday; they shut off the music for the night.

9:24 p.m. – A Pine Glen resident told police he heard what sounded like shots being fired; police investigated the area but found nothing. Residents were told to call police if there were any more disturbances.

10:39 p.m. – Police responded to Blu on the Water for a report of a fight. One person left and the other did not want to press charges.

11:57 p.m. – A Cindy Ann Drive resident told police a group of teenagers were walking through the neighborhood being extremely loud. Police spoke with them; they were heading home and would keep the noise down.

Sunday, September 12

12:22 a.m. – A woman at Low Key on Main Street complained about poor ventilation in the building; she was gone when police arrived. The bar staff said she was causing issues and was asked to leave.

12:37 a.m. – A woman told police two men made lewd comments to her while she walked her dog past Kai Bar. Police spoke with the bar staff who put security on the back patio for the night.

12:57 a.m. – A Blu on the Water customer said two of his tires were slashed while he was inside.

6:08 a.m. – Police found a bag on Crompton Avenue that contained clothes that may belong to a person experiencing homelessness.

9:20 a.m. – Police escorted 200 bicyclists through town.

9:22 a.m. – Police responded to East Greenwich High School where a man said the men’s bathroom and concession stand were damaged. A soap dispenser was smashed, the stall door and toilet seat were broken, and a mirror was taken. The man said he walked the track yesterday and did not notice the damage. Police took photos and contacted a school custodian.

9:57 a.m. – A caller said someone stopped by their house and said they tracked their cellphone to that location. The caller told the person he did not have the cell phone, so they left.

5:18 p.m. – A caller told police a man wearing a black shirt and camo pants entered the caller’s garage; police brought the man to the police station.

Monday, September 13

2:31 a.m. – Police assisted RISP Wickford on Main Street with a woman who damaged a vehicle; RISP handled the arrest.