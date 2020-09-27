Police Log: Missing Oil, Speeding Cars, Turkey & Child Xing

Monday, Sept. 14

8:59 p.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick man, 49, for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after he attempted to break into a building on Queen Street. The man screamed at police requesting to be shot and swung his arms as he approached the responding officer. The officer deployed his taser and arrested the man who told police he had injected crystal meth and was upset about an argument he was having with his ex-wife. EGFD rescue took the man to the hospital for treatment, accompanied by a police officer.

11:20 p.m. – A caller reported that a man in shorts and a t-shirt was stumbling in and out of the roadway on Frenchtown Road. When police arrived, they found the man was walking to the store from the park-and-ride.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

2:28 p.m. – A Newport Biodiesel employee told police he had video evidence of two people emptying a tank of used cooking oil behind Victor’s Kitchen and Pizzeria on Post Road Monday night. The man said he wanted to press charges if the suspects were caught. He said the used oil was worth $235.

5:09 p.m. – When police inspected alleged suspicious activity at a home on Phillips Road, they found a pellet stove company employee doing work the landlord had not told the renters about. The worker agreed to return at another time.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

1:37 a.m. – A person showed up at EGPD headquarters to report that they had just struck a deer on Division Street. Because the car was damaged, police followed the driver to Tarbox Toyota to make sure it got there without incident; they also notified the state Dept. of Environmental Management.

8:18 a.m. – Police assisted 18 children and a gaggle of turkeys crossing Middle Road near Hanaford Elementary School.

9:49 a.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 28, for two bench warrants after he was pulled over on South County Trail because the car he was driving had no registration on the front of the vehicle.

10:01 a.m. – An Eldredge Avenue resident told police a car parked in his driveway was rummaged through overnight. He declined to file a report.

1:10 p.m. – A lawn fire on Clemente Drive spread to a section of fencing leading to EGFD and EGPD working together to put out the fire and secure the area.

2:36 p.m. – Police worked with EGFD in an encounter with a person on Crompton Avenue who appeared to be very intoxicated. Rescue took the person to the hospital for detox.

3 p.m. – A resident called to complain about cars speeding on Frenchtown and onto High Hawk Drive.

4 p.m. – A resident told police cars were speeding on Frenchtown Road near the elementary school and asked for increased traffic details to curb the problem.

5:29 p.m. – An Eldredge Avenue resident reported that some of the vehicles in his driveway were rummaged through the night before. He did not wish to file a report as nothing was stolen but wanted the EGPD to be aware of the incident.

6:59 p.m. – A West Street resident called to let EGPD know that two vehicles in his driveway were searched by an unknown suspect but nothing was taken so he didn’t want to file a report.

Thursday, Sept. 17

9:09 a.m. – Police broke up a small gathering that was not socially distant outside of the Starbucks on Main Street.

6:15 p.m. – A woman called police after a man refused to pick up the trash he threw onto Duke Street from his white van. When police arrived the trash had been removed from the street and the van was gone.

7:40 p.m. – Police responded to South County Trail on a report of a car cutting off a motorcyclist, who was not hit but lost control of his bike and laid it down. The motorcyclist had minor injuries but declined treatment. His girlfriend picked him up.

8:20 p.m. – Police picked up a Carrs Pond Road resident, 25, who had been arrested by Warwick PD on a warrant from EGPD. The resident allegedly obtained money under false pretenses.

10:17 p.m. – A woman told police a man was sitting cross legged on the side Division Road near Sanctuary Drive; police were unable to locate the individual.

Friday, Sept. 18

1:15 p.m. – An East Greenwich resident feared his identity was stolen after receiving a letter from the U.S. Small Business Administration with a disaster loan of $100 and instructions on how to pay the loan back. The victim told police he did not file for a loan and wanted the incident documented.

3:40 p.m. – A Somerset Street resident requested police document the 10- to 15-inch gash on one of the doors to her black Toyota Highlander for insurance purposes. The estimated damage to the car was $2,000.

4:53 p.m. – A caller told police a group of teenagers were bothering customers in the parking lot and by the drive-thru of the CVS on Main Street. Police spoke with the group, but were unable to find the one youth who they believe to be the main cause of the problems.

7:34 p.m. – A husband and wife living on Narrow Lane had their identities stolen and used to file for a business loan of $58,000 through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s disaster loan program. When the victim was told he was delinquent on payment he told the SBA that he was not affiliated with the business, which had used his name, address, and Social Security number. The SBA will be doing an investigation and the victims were told by EGPD to speak with R.I. State Police regarding the theft of their identities.

5:54 p.m. – A Phillips Road resident informed police that someone had left a refrigerator out for removal but did not remove the doors, a safety hazard. An EGPD officer responded and removed the doors of the refrigerator.

Saturday, Sept. 19

12:31 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown woman, 30, for disorderly conduct and vandalism after she allegedly verbally harassed staff at Atmed Urgent Care on Post Road. The suspect left her three small children in a van while she took part in her physical therapy appointment and when a staff member inquired about the unsupervised children the suspect became irate and made threats that included murdering the entire staff.

8:15 p.m. – A Division Street resident told police he heard making strange yelping noises outside and wasn’t sure if it was an animal or a person. Police could not find whatever it was that had been making the noise.

Sunday, Sept. 20

11:01 a.m. – A Clemente Drive resident reported a group of kids shooting BB guns behind his house; they had left by the time EGPD arrived.

8:23 p.m. – After searching every white pickup truck in the area of Main Street where an individual was reported to be smoking marijuana police found nothing.