Police Log: Missing Mattress; Dorm Room Marijuana

Monday, Jan. 11

3:23 p.m. – An East Greenwich man told police he’d received a notice in the mail containing a prepaid credit card requesting personal information such as his Social Security number. He did not pay for the card, and since he’d been a victim of credit card fraud before, he reported this to the police on the suspicion that it could be a scam.

4:04 p.m. – A woman found a Giant BMX bike next to a picnic table outside of Ocean State Transit at 3347 South County Trail. She told the responding officer that the bike had been parked there for about a week and she did not know who it belonged to. Police took the bike and placed it with other unclaimed bikes.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

6:27 a.m. – Someone reported a small, white SUV parked in the same spot on Montrose Street for a long time, making passing difficult. When police went to investigate, the vehicle was gone.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

4:48 a.m. – An East Greenwich woman noticed that the front license plate of her white Infinity G37X was missing upon leaving work in Cranston on Tuesday. She called East Greenwich police, who then discovered that the plate was being used by another vehicle and was recovered by the Warren Police Department. The woman said that she would like to press charges against the person who took her license plate.

1:16 p.m. – Police issued a no-trespass order to an East Greenwich man after another EG man complained the first man had trespassed multiple times, often looking for his girlfriend, who was not there. The second man signed the no-trespass order but said he did not want the first man to trespass on his property either.

5:37 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 34, on a bench warrant after he was involved in a car accident at Cumberland Farms, 3323 South County Trail. Doing routine checks, police found the driver had an active warrant for failing to appear at court on a suspended license charge. The man was taken into custody and transported to the Adult Correctional Institutions.

Thursday, Jan. 14

6:32 a.m. – Police assisted EGFD at 1672 South County Trail, where smoke had been detected in the offices of Dermatology Professionals Inc. Office employees said that there was a strong stench of burning rubber coming from one of their exam rooms which EGFD determined to have come from a minor electrical fire from a short-circuit. There was minor damage to the electrical outlet and cord connected to a medical exam chair. The scene was determined safe, EGFD ventilated the area, and the state fire marshal arrived shortly after.

9:18 a.m. – While jogging in the area of Cedar Avenue and Pricewood Drive, a woman found a set of car keys on the ground. The keys included an East Greenwich Free Library card, which the responding officer took to the library for identification. The keys were returned to their owner.

6:37 p.m. – The owner of the Greenwich Hotel told police a former tenant had come by the hotel and showed her concerning text messages from another former tenant. The text message, appearing to refer to the hotel owner, said, “Hey she f****** with me again, she called unemployment on me. I will pay your friend to take care of the dogs.” The hotel owner said she thought the man was making a threat against her dogs. Another text included the woman’s Social Security number and home address. Police advised her to contact Social Security and held on the text messages.

7:18 p.m. – A woman in the midst of a move told police she had noticed the same car turning up wherever she was staying, a total of five different locations in recent weeks. The woman gave police the license plate number, which checked back to a former Warwick police officer who EGPD surmised was now working as a private investigator. The woman, in the middle of a divorce, said she suspected her in-laws had hired the private investigator to “bust her balls.”

Friday, Jan. 15

7:54 a.m. – An officer observed an unregistered vehicle with a canceled license plate number driving south on Post Road near South Pierce Road. The officer knew the vehicle’s status because he had towed it before. The officer stopped the vehicle on Post Road and the driver said he has not had time to register his vehicle since the last time he was stopped. The operator was unable to provide insurance information. Police had the car towed from the scene, and the operator was warned that he would receive a violation in the mail for being unregistered and uninsured.

10:50 a.m. – An East Greenwich man purchased a mattress on Amazon, and received a message that it had been delivered on Wednesday, including a picture of the mattress in its package in the entryway of his multi-family residence. However, when the man returned home, the mattress was gone. He later noticed that the mattress’s packaging was left near the property’s garbage area, but the mattress was nowhere to be found, and his neighbors did not see anything. The man said he thought this was a larceny case so if the thief was found, he would press charges.

12:30 p.m. – Police cited a Warwick woman for driving a car on Division Street with an expired registration sticker. Upon being stopped, it was found that the vehicle’s registration had been canceled since June 2019. The plates were taken from the vehicle, which was towed by Blue Sun Towing. The operator was issued a violation.

3:44 and 3:52 p.m. – A caller told police a man had an unleashed dog at Academy Field. The man left but returned so the caller notified police again. An argument ensued but the man put the dog back on the leash and peace was restored.

4:55 p.m. – A caller told police a bunch of kids on bikes were jumping the short walls of the parking lot at Santander Bank on Main Street.

6:20 p.m.– A woman told police three youths were trying to remove the stop sign at the corner of Philips Road and Lebaron Drive. She was unable to describe them because it was dark. Another woman called to say she saw a youth carrying a ladder who attempted to remove a stop sign on Locust Drive. Officers found the ladder, but did not find the youths.

Saturday, Jan. 16

12:49 p.m. – Police notified some dog owners at Scalloptown Park about the leash law.

10:23 p.m. – West Greenwich police got a report about an erratic driver taking Exit 7 from Route 95 southbound. The vehicle’s registration came back to an address in East Greenwich. A West Greenwich officer on the scene spoke with the driver. He said the driver checked out OK, that it appeared to have been a road rage incident.

Sunday, Jan. 17

1:39 p.m. – Police arrested an 18-year-old Connecticut man after New England Institute of Technology security found a bag of what appeared to be marijuana in a student’s dorm room. NEIT’s director of residential life said she received an Instagram video from a student displaying a large amount of marijuana and a roll of cash and security had searched the room, as allowed under school policy. Police said the contents of the bag smelled like and appeared to be marijuana so the student was charged with first-offense possession of marijuana. The student said the roll of cash was from the sale of an Apple Watch to another student, who corroborated the story.

11:54 p.m. – Police came upon three youths with skateboards who were staying at one of the boys’ houses but wanted to get drinks at the Shell Station. They forgot money so they were headed to one of the houses to get some money when police found them. A parent picked up the boys.

Monday, Jan. 18

11:58 a.m. – A German Shepard-like dog was located in the vicinity of South Road. The dog had an electric-fence collar on but no dog tags. The dog was taken to North Kingstown Animal Hospital and was turned over to staff until its owner was found.

12:32 p.m. – An EG resident told police someone tried to file a tax return using his personal information, which he learned about after being contacted by Turbo Tax. The applicant had written that the resident had 11 dependents. The police advised the man to call the IRS.

1:03 p.m. – A woman found a Vietnamese passport in the parking lot of a CVS on Main Street Sunday. There was no U.S. address. The back of the passport had an expired U.S. Visa for the Maryland Institute of Technology. The visa and passport were run through NCIC with negative results. The passport was stored for safekeeping.

1:32 p.m. – At Scalloptown Park, an officer observed a man get out of his car with a dog, unleashed. The officer asked the man to put a leash on the dog, but the dog broke loose and began growling and barking at the officer. The officer extended his knee to defend himself, striking the dog in the chest. The owner was able to bring his dog back to the car, leash his dog and provide police his identification. The owner was issued a leash law violation.