Police Log: Missing Bikes; 4 DUI Arrests

Monday, April 3

Noon – EGPD ticketed a 2007 Volkswagen Beetle and later had it towed from a municipal lot on Main Street after the car hadn’t moved in days

Tuesday, April 4

2 p.m. – A caller told police that a black-and-white Chihuahua bit their dog on Marlborough Street. Police officers spoke with the owners of both dogs, who said they had yelled at each other but hadn’t physically fought. The officers at the scene later reported not seeing any bite marks on the caller’s dog and that the dog “did not appear to be in any distress.” Neither dog was licensed with the town – police told both dog owners to license their pets.

3:41 p.m. – A man called police from the Cumberland Farms on South County Trail saying he had been punched in the face during a road rage incident. The man told police that a man in a white truck punched him through his driver’s side window at a Shell gas station on Route 2 after following him because he looked at the driver and passenger. Since the alleged assault occurred in Warwick, EGPD told the man to call the Warwick PD.

4:10 p.m. – An EG resident and his son went to EGPD headquarters to report a missing 24” Scout Huffy bike valued at $150. The man told police his son had parked the bicycle at a bike rack at Cole Middle School that morning, and when he returned, it was gone. They said they were not looking to press charges, just to get the bike back.

4:45 p.m. – An anonymous caller told police that youths were riding dirt bikes on Cartier Court and Adirondack Drive.

6:02 p.m. – Police cited a North Kingstown woman for driving without a license or inspection sticker. They spotted the woman driving on Post Road near Franklin Road. Her car was towed.

6:34 p.m. – EGPD officers cited an EG woman for driving with a canceled registration. Police initially pulled her over because of her faded license plate. However, due to her “good attitude,” police let her off with a warning regarding the license plate and an inspection failure they learned of later. Because of the canceled registration, however, police did have the car towed.

Wednesday, April 5

3:25 a.m. – An EG resident reported seeing a Volkswagen hatchback for a third night playing loud music and driving slowly. Police could not find the vehicle; the caller feared it might be casing the Middleberry Lane neighborhood.

7 a.m. – A caller told police that her live-in boyfriend threatened to “smash her TV and set fire to her house and car” when she tried kicking him out after learning he had a warrant for his arrest. After speaking with the woman, police issued a domestic disorderly conduct warrant for the man on top of the already active warrant against him.

8:16 a.m. – A woman reported that her daughter’s Trek 24 mountain bike went missing from Cole Middle School’s bike rack Tuesday. She said her daughter had gone home sick that day, so the family only learned of the missing bicycle that morning. She told police she would like to press charges if police determined the bike was stolen.

1:21 p.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Cranston man, 18, who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase the day before. Police officers pursued the man who rode a motorcycle at over 60 mph, police alleged. The chase began at 1st Avenue and Kenyon Avenue and wended through East Greenwich before ending at the beach at Goddard Park. The pursuit originated because the motorcycle had no visible registration. After handcuffing on the man they believed they had just chased, the suspect told police they had the wrong guy. Police let him go until they found video evidence (from the Shell station at First and Main Street) that showed they had the right suspect. They called the man they had taken into custody the day before and contacted his father, who told police his son would turn himself in, which he did.



5:11 p.m. – Police officers kicked a customer out of Union & Main who refused to leave the restaurant after staff asked the person to exit.

9:39 p.m. – A Main Street woman told police she thought her phone was being hacked. Police said they thought it was an issue with her service provider.

Thursday, April 6

12:43 a.m. – Police arrested a Pawtucket woman, 28, for driving while intoxicated, obstruction, assault and battery, and refusing to take a breathalyzer after she failed to stop at the stop sign on Division Street. When police told the woman, who was slurring her words, that her car would need to be towed because her registration had expired, she became “condescending” and refused to leave her vehicle, according to police. After police physically removed the woman from her car, she punched and spat on officers, according to the report. Police then arrested the woman and took her to the station, where she tore up paperwork related to her arrest. Police also cited her for not obeying a stop sign, the expired registration, and for failing to update her address on her driver’s license.

1:20 a.m. – Police arrested a Providence woman, 28, for driving while intoxicated after she came to pick up the woman they arrested on Division Street (see above). When police explained to the woman that her friend was under arrest and would not require a ride, she told police officers to “go f*** yourself,” according to a police report, before speeding off and almost striking a police officer with her car. When an officer pulled her over moments later, also on Division Street, he noticed the smell of alcohol coming from her car. After police alleged she failed roadside sobriety tests, they took her into custody and drove her to Kent Hospital to obtain a blood sample due to the breathalyzer test not working properly. Police stated they had enough probable cause to charge her with driving while intoxicated.

3:27 a.m. – Another caller told police about a suspicious silver hatchback driving around the Middleberry Lane area. Police were unable to find the elusive vehicle.

11 a.m. – Police are keeping an eye on a former employee of a doctor’s office on South Country Trail, after he allegedly posted photos of himself on Facebook holding a shotgun and pistol, which spooked his former employer. This caution stems from recent incidents in which this ex-employee allegedly threatened the business and workers via text messages and phone calls.

3:58 p.m. – An anonymous caller complained that traffic was “really bad” on parts of Division Street.

6:36 p.m. – An EG resident called the police after his daughter arrived home to find multiple open doors and other suspicious activity in their home, according to police. It turned out to be the man’s younger daughter who was already home.

Friday, April 7

1:42 a.m. – A Woodland Road resident said she saw four people wearing hoodies in a slow-moving vehicle going down her neighbor’s driveway. Due to where the car was apparently heading, EGPD officers notified neighboring police departments.

Saturday, April 8

1 p.m. – An EG woman told police she found a light blue Sunday BMX bike and a black North Face backpack with a Giro bike helmet, Vans fleece, and headphones on her property. She said she didn’t know how long the items had been there as they were behind some shrubs. Police took the items into custody.

5:47 p.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Warwick man, 22, for driving with a suspended license for the fourth time. As police approached the vehicle, the driver said, “I don’t have a license.” His car was towed and he was taken into custody.

Sunday, April 9

9:43 p.m. – Police arrested a Charlestown man, 25, for disorderly conduct and fleeing the scene of an accident after he drove his pickup across the double yellow lines on Main Street and struck a white BMW. He later told police that he was trying to stop the BMW because his girlfriend was a passenger in the car, and she had not come home when she said she would. The owner of the BMW said the Charlestown man slammed his car door into her vehicle and screamed at her. Witnesses in the area supported the woman’s claim.

11:31 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick woman, 70, for driving under the influence and refusing to take a breathalyzer. Police pulled the woman over because her car crossed over the double yellow lines on Division Street. However, during the first stop, she appeared to be fine and said, “I dropped something on the ground officer, I’m sorry.” The officer let her off with a warning. Then police followed her and watched her car swerve and cross over into the double yellow lines again. This time, after the officers stopped her, she admitted to having a drink that night. She took a preliminary breath test which read .109 percent (the legal limit is .08 percent). After being taken into custody, she refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Monday, April 10

12:08 a.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 64, for drunk driving and refusing to take a breathalyzer. The man was the boyfriend of the woman they arrested late Sunday night on the same charges (see above). Police found the man asleep in the driver’s seat of his car in the breakdown lane of Division Street near the Route 4 overpass. After police woke the man up, he took a preliminary breath test which read .145 percent. On his way back to the station, the man passed gas, prompting the officer to open the window. “Thank you,” said the man. “Sorry I ate the lamb tonight.” He refused to take a breathalyzer at the station.