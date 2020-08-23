Police Log: Loose Dogs, Pool Jumpers & Transfer Station Tiff

By Andrew Belfry

Monday, Aug. 10

9:07 a.m. – A resident told police about a dog in a car with the windows down on Main Street. Police determined that the dog was not in distress but informed the owner not to leave the dog in the car due to excessive heat conditions.

11 a.m. – A High Hawk Road resident reported a case of vandalism when he discovered a small hole in one of the glass window panes of his garage. Officers asked if the hole could have been created from gravel in the driveway being kicked up by landscapers, but the resident stated a similar hole appeared six months ago to a different pane on the garage door and he thought it was from a BB gun.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

5:05 p.m. – Police were unable to locate a man with scraggly black hair who a pharmacist at the CVS on Main Street said verbally harassed him after being told he needed to wear a mask and refusing.

9:16 p.m. – EGPD broke up a verbal argument that took place in an alley off Main Street between a man and a woman. Police drove the woman home while a member of the man’s family came to pick him up.

9:18 p.m. – A Carrs Pond Road resident complained about cars being parked across the street from his residence. Police determined that the cars were parked off the road and there were no parties in the area.

9:43 p.m. – A concerned Prospect Street resident called police about the proximity of a fire in the backyard of a neighbor. EGFD was dispatched, found no issue with the fire, and the homeowners stated they would let the fire die down.

11:36 p.m. – A Crestridge Drive resident told police some youths had been trespassing in his yard, including swimming in his pool and letting the cat out. The youths would then send photos of their activities to the man’s daughter. He gave police the names of the youths and police found them on bikes in front of the CVS on Main Street. Parents were notified.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

12:19 a.m. – A maintenance worker at Our Lady of Mercy School called police after discovering one of the doors to the building was unlocked. He told police that earlier he witnessed a man standing in front of the statue outside the front of the building with his arms spread and leaning back like he was “praying to the sky.” Police checked the building and it was secure and no one was inside.

1:06 a.m. – West Greenwich PD told EGPD they and the RI state police had been following a silver SUV with New York plates that was going approximately 85 mph on Division Road. When the car crossed into East Greenwich, they stopped the chase and informed EGPD. EG police were not able to find the car.

2:52 p.m. – A concerned caller told police that animals were being neglected at a property on Frenchtown Road. Police responded and found animals ranging from chickens to goats roaming freely and they appeared to be fine. Police left a message for the caller saying if she had further complaints to contact the state Department of Environmental Management.

3:15 p.m. – A caller told police they saw a woman sleeping in her vehicle as it was parked in front of the fire station on Main Street. Police found the woman was fine and just waiting for her boyfriend.

8:40 p.m. – A Crompton Avenue resident requested police assistance after a group of kids climbed the fence of the condo complex and jumped in the pool. The kids were gone by the time police arrived. Police told the homeowner to call again if the problem persists.

Thursday, Aug. 13

8:35 p.m. – The owner of a dirt bike being repaired at a house on Middle Road told police it had been stolen. He had dropped off his 1986 Red Honda XR200R at his friend’s house for repairs two weeks earlier and when he went to retrieve the bike it was gone. It had been kept outside. The victim believes the suspect is a woman who repeatedly inquired about purchasing the bike even thought he assured her it was not for sale.

4:20 p.m. – A verbal argument between tenants on Duke Street was loud enough to receive police attention. Responding officers told the tenants to contact the landlord about the issue.

6:45 p.m. – Police received a report of multiple dogs off lease at Scalloptown Park. Officers responded and instructed owners to leash their dogs.

Friday, Aug. 14

9:30 a.m. – A Parent Teacher Group fold out sign went missing from the Frenchtown Elementary School parking lot. A representative of the group asked police to document the theft of the $216.58 item.

11:32 a.m. – A South Road resident reported a construction crew working on the road in a dangerous location. Police found it was a landscaping crew and they were coned off properly.

Saturday, Aug. 15

9:48 a.m. – The attendant at the EG Transfer Station told police a resident became irate and refused to leave after the attendant asked if he could hold off bringing more brush that day so there would be enough room for brush from other residents. There was only one dumpster available for yard waste and the resident had already made two trips. He said he had two or three more trips to make, which was when the attendant asked if he could wait until Monday for the rest of the brush. The resident got frustrated by that and also told the attendant he should be wearing a face mask (the resident was wearing a mask). The attendant said he did not need to wear one outdoors as long has he stayed at least 6 feet away from people. The resident then drove to the police station to file a complaint against the attendant, who he said had discriminated against him. The resident was Black. He said others at the transfer station had larger vehicles (he was bringing brush in a minivan). He also told police about the attendant’s lack of a mask. Police told the resident the attendant was following state COVID-19 guidelines re the mask. The director of public works told police he would speak to the man on Monday.

8:30 p.m. – A resident complained about motorcycles speeding down First Avenue toward Main Street but police could not locate them.

10:04 p.m. – Officers tried to find a man in a red shirt with braids in his hair who threw a drink in a woman’s face and was throwing rocks at patrons on the deck of Kai Bar and Restaurant. He was asked to leave by staff and was gone by the time police arrived.

Sunday, Aug. 16

5:10 p.m. – A small brown puggle-type dog was found on Pheasant Drive without a collar. The dog was transported to the North Kingstown Animal Hospital.

Monday, Aug. 17

1:45 a.m. – Someone at McDonald’s on New London Turnpike told police a couple had been sitting in their car in the parking lot for a long time. Police learned the couple had been talking; they left.