Police Log: Late-Night Paintball; Cross-Town Car Chase

Monday, June 13

8:28 a.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 61, for driving with a suspended license after police pulled him over on Post Road because his car had no inspection sticker, loud exhaust and a shattered back window. The driver said the car was not registered or insured, which police confirmed. They also found the man’s license was suspended. Police had the car towed; the man was released with a district court summons and traffic tickets for the lack of inspection and registration, and for misuse of plates.

2:15 p.m. – A caller reported a trunk had gotten stuck in a large sinkhole on Duke Street. Police notified a tow company as well as National Grid and EGFD and an inspector from the Public Utilities Commission arrived. The sinkhole happened in a strip of road that had recently been patched relating to new construction happening at Duke and Queen streets.

2:40 p.m. – A Ledge Road resident told police there was a large dead rabbit in front of her house.

Tuesday, June 14

11:14 a.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 24, for driving with a suspended license after police pulled him over for a dark tinted plastic obscuring the plates on his car. Routine checks turned up the license suspension and the man was given a district court summons for the infraction. His passenger, who had a valid ID, was allowed to drive the car from the scene.

1:21 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 32, for driving without a valid license after police pulled him over on South Pierce Road because of a missing front license plate, no inspection sticker and a dark tinted cover on the back plate. The man told police the car was not registered or insured and he gave the officer an expired license from Guatemala. Police had his car towed and gave him a district court summons for the license and tickets for the registration and misuse of plates violations.

7:51 p.m. – A caller told police they were with a woman who was left by the side of Division Street near the entrance to Route 95 by her boyfriend after an argument. Police called for a rescue; the woman was taken to a hospital.

Wednesday, June 15

12:08 a.m. – Police spoke with a driver who was stopped on First Avenue at Cliff Street; the driver had pulled over to make a phone call.

8:07 a.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 58, for driving with a suspended license after police pulled him over on First Avenue for speeding. The man did not have his license on him; police found it was suspended and they gave him a district court summons. An acquaintance of the man drove the car and the man from the scene.

12:36 p.m. – Police told skateboarders in the CVS parking lot to leave the area.

5:41 p.m. – Police arrested a Smithfield woman, 38, on a bench warrant and a West Warwick woman, 36, for driving with a suspended license after police pulled the West Warwick woman over on Route 95 northbound for speeding on Division Street. Police had followed the car on Division but had not gotten the driver to pull over until she was on Route 95. Checks turned up the driver’s suspended license and that her passenger, the woman from Smithfield, had a warrant out for her arrest. Police took the Smithfield woman to the station for processing, then took her to the ACI in Cranston. Police gave the WW woman a district court summons for the license violation; a family member arrived to drive the car away.

8:01 p.m. – Police responded to a car-vs-deer accident on Shippeetown and Crompton roads. The deer was dead; police notified DEM for pickup.

9:37 p.m. – Police noticed a truck heading north on South County Trail traveling at around 60 mph. They followed the truck as it turned onto Frenchtown Road east and caught up with it at the intersection of Frenchtown and Post roads, but the driver refused to stop, continuing to drive over 50 mph on Post Road north. The driver ran a red light. Another officer joined the chase, but twice the chase was called off due to the excessive speed. EGPD followed the truck into Warwick at a normal speed and finally lost the car when it got onto Route 95 at Centerville Road, after running another red light. Police had information on the truck’s owner but as of this report had not been able to reach him.

Thursday, June 16

9:21 a.m. – A caller reported a woman slumped over in her car in the Division Street McDonald’s parking lot. The woman was OK, was just resting after a long shift.

11:22 a.m. – A caller reported a loose cow on South County Trail.

11:32 a.m. – An EG man told police two checks he’d mailed to the U.S. Treasury in April were intercepted and cashed by someone other than a government employee. Two other checks, made out to the R.I. Dept. of Taxation, are unaccounted for. He had contacted Fidelity, where the checks were drawn from, and that account has been closed.

6:26 p.m. – A caller told police they had video of a car driving through a stop sign on Maplewood Drive and got into an argument with the driver.

6:27 p.m. – A caller complained about the surfeit of cars parking in the vicinity of Grandview and Eugene streets now that Providence Oyster Bar is open. Police spoke with the restaurant manager who said valet drivers are instructed to park all cars in their lot so the cars on the street are being parked by restaurant patrons themselves. Police did not cite any cars for illegal parking.

10:01 p.m. – A caller told police someone was in the middle of the street at Division Street and South County Trail swinging a pole. The man told police he was trying to flag down his ride; a family member arrived to take him home.

Friday, June 17

9:36 a.m. – A caller said there were raccoons at Blu on the Water; police checked it out but did not find any raccoons. Police told them how to keep raccoons away from the area in question.

12:28 p.m. – A caller said there was someone begging in the parking lot at Dave’s on Division Street; the person was “moving along,” according to the log.

2:42 p.m. – A dog owner called police for help finding their dog at Scalloptown Park. Police found the dog in the water under the train bridge; EGFD came and rescued the dog. The dog owner was given a citation for having the dog off leash.

9:58 p.m. – The manager of Kon Asian Bistro told police youths on skateboards and bikes were bothering patrons trying to access the restaurant.

Sunday, June 19

1:30 a.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick man, 55, for driving while intoxicated after police pulled him over because he nearly collided with the police car while turning left from Main Street onto Division Street. The man appeared to be confused and unsteady. He told police he’d been at Finn’s, where he’d had four beers. The man begged police not to give him a DUI, saying it would ruin his life. He also asked why they stopped him since there were lots of people driving drunk around. He was taken into custody after failing field sobriety tests; at the station, he declined to take the chemical breath test. Police had the man’s car towed, gave him a district court summons for the DUI and cited him for refusing to take the breath test. He was released at 6 a.m. and took an Uber home.

6:37 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 50, for misdemeanor domestic violence, disorderly conduct and vandalism after a relative of the man’s girlfriend called police to say the man was beating her relative. When police arrived, the door to the residence was ajar and a man was inside with a dog; police asked the man to get the dog under control, which he did. A woman appeared from out of a corner, crying and talking intelligibly. She was able to tell police her boyfriend had been out of sorts all day but got more upset in the afternoon because his daughter hadn’t called to wish him a happy father’s day. He took some of her medication and had been drinking a lot. She told police the man had broken all of her dining room chairs; there was broken wood around. She also accused him of trying to stab her in the eye with a screwdriver. She said he had hit her in the stomach, arms and face and had pushed her to the ground, after which she became confused. Police took the man, who said the woman was overreacting, into custody. The woman became less cooperative after the man was in custody but agreed to be taken to Kent Hospital for an evaluation.

6:58 p.m. – A caller said a man got out of his SUV and started chasing him with a baseball bat. The caller had gone into the CVS on South County Trail; the man with the bat left in his car, heading south. Police could not find the vehicle; the caller said he did not want to file a complaint.

Monday, June 20

2:06 a.m. – Police arrested a Cranston man, 23, for driving with a suspended license following an incident where the police had encountered two men with a paintball gun on Chestnut Drive. The car had been parked in the area and after police told the man holding the paintball gun to drop it, the man took off into the woods; the other man also fled. Both had been wearing ski masks. Police were searching area streets for the men when they noticed the car that had been parked on Chestnut was now on Grandview heading toward Post Road. The car had no rear license plate. After getting the driver to pull over, police ran routine checks and found the man’s license was suspended; the car’s registration was canceled. There was a passenger in the car and the driver said he’d just picked him up. Both men appeared bedraggled. The driver said the passenger had thrown some stuff into the trunk and, according to the report, he gave permission for police to search the vehicle. They found a variety of wallets and ID cards, a bottle of adderall with the name of someone who lives on Chestnut Drive, as well as some knives and two bags of what looked like marijuana in the glove compartment. The passenger turned out to be 17; police contacted his mother, who picked him up at the station. The driver was given a district court summons for the license and citations for the registration and the pot. Police had his car towed; he waited for a ride at the station.