Police Log: ‘I Don’t Care About Rights’

Monday, January 8

9:48 a.m. – Someone went to the police station to talk with officers about a road rage incident near Middle Road and Tillinghast Road.

10:36 a.m. – A woman told police that her truck was stuck between two cars on South County Tail, according to police logs.

11:09 a.m. – A Cedar Avenue business owner told police that an “agitated” man was trying to enter their business a few times while waiting for the nearby church to open, according to police logs. They locked their doors.

11:38 a.m. – A caller told EGPD officers there was a large panel truck covered in snow on South Road with its hazard lights on and no driver inside.

12:27 p.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Providence man, 30, on felony assault and conspiracy charges after they allege he stabbed another man on Crop Street in November. A doctor at Rhode Island Hospital who treated the man who had been stabbed told officers he “could have died based on the amount of blood he lost.” The man told police who had stabbed him and said the altercation originated because “he wouldn’t give my girl a ride.” It is unclear how the man was arrested, but police indicate in their logs that the man was arrested on a warrant. Police arrested Cranston man, 51, in November in what appears to be the same incident.

4:49 p.m. – An EG resident told police that her neighbors were yelling at her because her car alarm malfunctioned. She said she didn’t feel safe. An officer told everyone involved to call the police station “if [this] dispute starts up again,” according to police logs.

Tuesday, January 9

9:10 a.m. – A caller told police that a woman was “acting odd” and “asking customers for a ride share to Providence” near the CVS on Main Street.

9:34 a.m. – EGPD received reports of a loose dog on Ridge Road. When an officer checked, they saw the dog at the fence trying to get back in its yard.

2:23 p.m. – A Good Samaritan handed over a wallet with $41, an R.I. driver’s license, and several bank cards to the EGPD. Despite having the wallet owner’s name, police said they were “unable to find an active telephone number” for the person, according to reports.

4:02 p.m. – A caller told police they thought someone was trying to cut a catalytic converter off a truck near Dave’s Marketplace. An officer found it was someone having an issue with the starter and was attempting to change it out, according to police logs.

4:56 p.m. – A man got into a “heated” argument with staff at an EG doctor’s office on Post Road over payments his wife owes regarding missed appointments, according to police reports. The man told police that when he heard the receptionist tell his wife over the phone that she owed money, he got on the phone to sort it out, but they hung up on him. That’s when he said he went to the office, and the receptionist told him to “sit down and refused to give him more information.” However, multiple people who work in the office told police that the man “continued to yell and berate” the receptionist in the front lobby despite efforts by staff to “de-escalate” the situation. At the time the report was taken, the man was not facing a no-trespass order barring him from the office, but police told him “that behavior would not be tolerated.” The man said he understood and did not plan on returning.

6:43 p.m. – A Fairfield Avenue resident told police he was concerned with how the mailman was using his driveway.

10:05 p.m. – The EG resident’s car alarm went off again. The resident told police they disconnected the car’s battery and would make another appointment with a mechanic.

Wednesday, January 10

1:47 a.m. – A large branch came down on Frenchtown Road and Long Meadow Drive. An officer moved the branch to the side of the road.

2:53 a.m. – Police report that a brook overflowed onto Middle Road near South County Trail.

3:04 a.m. – An EGPD officer moved another large branch from the roadway, this time on Shippeetown Road.

7:11 a.m. – Police took a report of a motor vehicle accident on Division and Main Streets.

7:38 a.m. – Police notified DOT that the traffic lights at the Middle Road and Route 2 intersections were flashing.

7:50 a.m. – EGPD officers told DPW that the East Greenwich High School parking lot was flooded.

12:10 p.m. – Police barred a man from Swift Community Center after employees requested the man receive a no-trespass order for “making lewd comments and sexual advances to some of the seniors and volunteers,” according to reports. The man told police he would not return.

12:33 p.m. – EGPD logs reported EGFD helped pump out water in front of EGHS.

1:12 p.m. – Someone told police that two kids were ringing doorbells in the Wildwood Trail area.

5:13 p.m. – Police checked on a “small pothole” on New London Turnpike and Crompton Road, according to logs. They left a message for DPW but stated there was “no issue with traffic.”

Thursday, January 11

12:31 a.m. – Police arrested a Cranston woman, 31, for DUI, refusal to submit to a chemical test, resisting arrest, obstruction, and vandalism after EGPD officers saw a Porsche Macan on Division Street travel into the opposite lane to overtake a car while “oncoming traffic was approaching.” After pulling her over, police said they could smell “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath.” The woman told police she had not been drinking and was coming from a friend’s house before admitting to having had one dirty martini at a bar in East Greenwich. Police stated that the woman walked in a “zigzag manner” after exiting the car to participate in field sobriety tests. After failing those tests and refusing to take a preliminary breath test, police arrested the woman who “began pulling away from [officers], and tightening up her body, saying, ‘You’re not going to arrest me.’” While officers read the woman her rights, she said, “I don’t care about these rights, just give my bag to my friend, it’s worth a lot of money.” Back at the station, the woman refused to take a breathalyzer and instead “clogged the toilet with a blanket and an entire roll of toilet paper, causing flooding in the cell.” Police added the woman verbally attacked them throughout the booking process. In addition to the charges, police cited the woman for not using a turn signal, overtaking on the left, not displaying a license plate on her car, and not putting on an interior light in her car during a traffic stop.

1:02 a.m. – An EGPD officer provided a “courtesy ride home” to an intoxicated person walking Main Street after getting a call about someone who’d had too much to drink.

8:56 a.m. – Police checked on two men asleep in a work van on Spring Street. They told police they were waiting for another crew to show up.

12:41 p.m. – EGPD officers ticketed a man for driving with a suspended license after his car struck an unoccupied parked car on Main Street. Police also had the car towed.

3:45 p.m. – A Laurel Hill Road resident told police that scammers used her number to make illicit phone calls. The woman told police that for three weeks, “she has been receiving phone calls from people that have fallen victim to different types of fraud,” according to reports. The woman said that a representative at AT&T told her “there was nothing they could do other than change her phone number.”

4:25 p.m. – An EG woman told police people who live above her keep knocking on her door and constantly bothering her. She told police she had already spoken with management and they told her to file a police report.

4:56 p.m. – An officer followed a driver from Division Street just west of Howland Road to the Neon Gas station because the driver was afraid they would run out of gas.

5:24 p.m. – A driver hit a deer on Division and Shippeetown roads.

5:54 p.m. – A caller told police that a kid home alone on Crompton Road ran out to his driveway and waved as if asking for help. After checking it out, police determined the kid was not home alone and waved to a friend who had passed the house.

6:18 p.m. – Two dogs got loose from their South Pierce Road residence and ran around a neighbor’s yard. The neighbor told the animal control officer about the loose dogs on “multiple occasions” and “she is scared for her children’s safety,” according to reports. The dogs were gone by the time the ACO arrived, and they tried contacting the dogs’ owner but could not get in touch with them.

Friday, January 12

8:24 a.m. – Police notified DPW a Dalehill Road Sign was missing.

9:11 & 9:19 a.m. – EGPD officers told DPW that traffic signs were down on South County Trail and the Route 4 overpass and at Frenchtown Road and the Route 4 overpass.

10:06 a.m. – EGPD officers told DPW that traffic signs were down on Division Street and the 95N on-ramp.

10:18 a.m. – EGPD officers told DPW that traffic signs were down on Main and Division streets.

12:54 p.m. – An EGPD officer shot and killed a rabid raccoon trapped by the ACO in a Robin Court backyard.

3:01 p.m. – The EGPD helped EGFD with a house fire on South Road.

3:57 p.m. – A Wildwood Trail resident went to EGPD headquarters to talk about the “ding dong ditching in the neighborhood.”

7:46 p.m. – A caller told police that a very loud exhaust was coming from a car on Valley Road in the early mornings. Police told the caller to let them know when the vehicle was running.

9:52 p.m. – A caller said they saw at least four young people get out of a car on Main Street with drinks in both hands. Police could not find the kids.

Saturday, January 13

7:26 a.m. – A caller told police they heard ten to twelve gunshots in the area of Peirce or Main streets.

9:48 a.m. – An EG resident told police his 18-year-old son threatened his 16-year-old son.

11:05 a.m. – Just before a fire alarm went off at the EGPD headquarters, staff discussed “smelling burning in the station,” and it smelt “like electrical,” according to police logs. EGFD responded to the alarm and found an issue with a light in the stairwell.

11:32 a.m. – DPW closed a road on Division Street and First Avenue due to street flooding.

3:44 p.m. – Police helped the fire department with a “water emergency” on Tillinghast Road.

6:13 p.m. – A driver struck a deer on Tillinghast Road.

7:14 p.m. – An EG resident called the police because her son was “intoxicated and causing a disturbance” in her home, according to police logs. Both EGPD officers and EGFD personnel arrived, but the son refused to be taken to a hospital. Instead, he “agreed to remain in his bedroom for the rest of the night.”

8:36 p.m. – EGPD officers ticketed a car on Queen and Malbrough Streets for a parking violation.

Sunday, January 14

1:14 a.m. – A man told police the car he’s left in a bank parking lot on Main Street was missing when he returned after dinner and drinks. He said the only key fobs for the car were on his person and at home. When asked if he had parked there, the man said he was “very positive,” according to reports, because he parked in “that exact location two or three times a week.” He also said he’s never had an issue with it being towed. EGPD officers could not find the vehicle and listed the vehicle as stolen. The man said he would like to press charges against anyone responsible for stealing his car.

3:40 p.m. – A Main Street landlord called the police about a vehicle parked in her private parking lot. An officer checked and found the vehicle to be the one reportedly stolen earlier that morning. According to logs, the officer was going to “follow up with the vehicle’s owner.”

7:56 p.m. – A caller told police that someone was walking down Main Street carrying a taser and talking to himself. Police were unable to find a person matching that description.

Monday, January 15

2:53 a.m. – EGPD officers ticketed a woman for driving without a license, displaying the wrong license plate, and operating a vehicle without an active registration on South County Trail. Police pulled the woman over because the car had no headlights on. When asked to provide her driver’s license, she handed an officer a bank card and said, “This is all I have,” according to police. When police asked why the license plates were not registered to the car, the woman said her husband bought the car five days ago in Maine, and they hadn’t made it to the DMV. In a stack of papers she handed to officers, they found a Jiffy Lube receipt for November 2023 with the woman’s husband’s name on it, which “implies the car was bought longer than five days ago.” In addition to the citations, police had the car towed.

2 p.m. – An EG man told police that he is being harassed by his grandchild’s father via posts made on Nextdoor. He said the posts made accusations, including that he physically abused minors and used illicit drugs while in the presence of children,” according to police reports. The man said the harassment was likely a result of a custody issue. Police documented the incident.