Police Arrest Man After Stabbing 

Police arrested Theodore Craven, 47, of Cranston after he allegedly stabbed a Central Falls man, 51, on Crop Street Sunday. Craven was charged with two felonies – assault and conspiracy – and a misdemeanor charge of duty to render assistance after he was picked up by Cranston police Monday afternoon.

According to police, they were called to the area of King and Crop streets after getting a report of a man who had been stabbed. They found the man who, according to a press release from Det. Lt. Tyler Lufkin, had a “severe” cut on his arm. EGFD rescue personnel treated the man and took him to Rhode Island Hospital.

Police used information about the car Craven is suspected of having used to track him down in Cranston. He was taken into custody without incident, transported to the state prison, and was arraigned in District Court Tuesday morning. Bail was set at $10,000 surety and the judge ordered a no-contact order between Craven and the victim.

There was no available news on the victim Tuesday evening.