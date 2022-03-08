Police Log: Grim Waterfront Discovery, Talking House

Monday, Feb. 21

9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – The Department of Health told police employees at Ocean State Veterinary Hospital had been bitten cats on two recent occasions. Police told the cat owners to quarantine their cats for 10 days.

6:15 p.m. – An EG resident calling from Arizona told police they heard voices on their security camera. Police found the house empty and secure. The voices were from the house’s security system.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

12:44 p.m. – A woman told police she thought a man in a car with New York plates was following her. Police spoke with the driver of the NY car; he said he was just driving around and not following anyone.

1:31 p.m. – The Department of Health told police an employee at Ocean State Veterinary Hospital had been bitten by a cat during an exam on Feb. 18. Police told the cat’s owner to quarantine the cat for 10 days.

3:01 p.m. – A caller said her sister has some of her personal belongings and she wanted them returned.

4:32 p.m. – Police went to a residence on Chestnut Avenue to deliver a quarantine notice from the Department of Health. The owner’s dog, a beagle, had been bit by a coyote on Feb. 20; the quarantine period lasts 45 days.

6:36 p.m. – An EG woman told police she needed to fill out a police report about a missing engagement ring for insurance purposes. She said she last remembered wearing it to a meeting with her wedding planner Feb. 13. She doesn’t wear the ring during the week due to the nature of her work, she said, and she could not find the ring when she went to put it on over this last weekend. She showed police a price evaluation for the ring – $18,500 – as well as a GIA certificate of authenticity.

8:46 p.m. – An EG woman told police she was having issues with her boyfriend calling and stopping by her residence.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

8:31 a.m. – Police searched a North Kingstown man’s car after seeing him drive erratically on Main Street and First Avenue, then act nervously when stopped. The man told police he was trying to pull his pants up and that’s why he swerved. The man said he used to have a problem with drugs and was taking methadone. Police looked under and around the car; they found a dose of Narcan but no contraband; he was cited for a laned roadway violation and sent on his way.

9:11 a.m. – A South Pierce Road resident told police a man was going door to door, checking doorknobs. Police could not find the man, but did find flyers for a local church on the doorknobs.

10:09 a.m. – Police picked up a Cranston man, 49, on a break-and-entering warrant after he was picked up on a traffic violation in Narragansett.

7:45 p.m. – A caller told police they had a bat in their house; the bat was escorted out.

Thursday, Feb. 24

2:40 a.m. – A caller told police a car was parked in the former Beacon Diner parking lot for two hours, with the lights on. The man, a member of the National Guard, had been sleeping, waiting for the gates to open.

2:24 p.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 44, after recognizing him while he was driving on First Avenue. They knew he had a suspended license so they pulled him over. He told police he was driving because his companion didn’t feel well. Police gave him a district court summons (third offense) and cited him for having no proof of insurance.

7:18 p.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick woman, 44, of driving while intoxicated after she was involved in a single car accident on South County Trail. The woman told police she was coming from a friend’s in Narragansett. She struggled to produce her ID, offering a vaccination card instead. She appeared unsteady but said she’d only had Benadryl. Later she said she’d been at a bar. The car was inoperable so police called for a tow. Police saw a tumbler with what smelled like alcohol and Red Bull as well as a small tin containing pot gummies. The woman consented to field sobriety tests, which she failed. In custody, the woman refused to take a chemical breath test. She was issued a district court summons and a traffic court citation (for refusing the BAC test) and released to a sober friend.

7:46 p.m. – An employee of a child care center called police to report a suspicious man working on his vehicle in the parking lot. The man had left by the time police arrived, but the employee said she tried to get the man to move to a public parking lot across the street and he refused. Eventually he said his daughter worked at the center, prompting the employee to apologize. The employee did ask the daughter to ask her father to leave; the man said he reported them to the Better Business Bureau.

Friday, Feb. 25

8:45 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown woman, 51, for driving while intoxicated after she was pulled over on Lion Street because police saw her swerving. Her windshield was iced over so she was hanging her head out the window to steer. The woman said she didn’t have her license with her, or registration. Police found both were suspended. Her breath smelled of alcohol and she said she drank four beers. During field sobriety tests, the woman nearly fell and said, “F*** this test, I can’t do it.” At the station, her BAC tests showed .236 and .232 respectively. Police gave her a district court summons, BAC higher than .15, first offense, and driving with a suspended license. A family member picked her up.

Saturday, Feb. 26

1:37 p.m. – Police cited a Providence woman, 32, for driving without a license after she was pulled over on Post Road because all the windows on the car had sunshades. She said she had a license in Vermont but hadn’t applied for one in Rhode Island. Police gave her a district court summons and a warning about the sunshades. The woman arranged to have her car towed to her home.

2:27 p.m. – An East Greenwich man told police he’d found what he thought was the severed head of a dog in a plastic bag while he walked along the shoreline at Scalloptown Park. Under closer examination, it turned out to be the head of a calf. Police notified the Rhode Island SPCA and took the head to NK Animal Hospital for storage.

4:26 p.m. – A South County Trail resident told police someone came onto her property and upended her shed.

9:39 p.m. – A caller said her 11-year-old son had been missing since 4 p.m. Police searched the area with help from a police dog from Providence. The K9 found the child, who was returned to his parents.

Sunday, Feb. 27

1 a.m. – A West Warwick woman told police she had been pushed aside by a man at Kai Bar in a bathroom and then was forcibly removed by security after she hit the man in response. She said she was thrown down by security. Police spoke with the Kai Bar owner, who said the woman had hit the man several times in the head and that the security guard had slipped when trying to restrain the woman, causing them both to fall to the floor.

1:21 a.m. – Police stopped at Mainstreet Coffee after noticing some suspicious activity outside. They spoke with a man who had blood around his mouth; he said one of the two men across the street punched him after a verbal argument. Police spoke with the men, who acknowledged the

fight. No one wanted to file a complaint.

5:33 a.m. – A caller told police a car was stopped at the offramp from Route 4 to South County Trail and the driver appeared to be asleep. Police alerted EGFD rescue; the man appeared to be having a medical issue. Rescue took him to the hospital.

3:08 p.m. – A Barrington woman told police someone stole her wallet while she was shopping at Dave’s in East Greenwich just after noon. Two hours later, she got a fraud alert, saying someone had used her credit card to try to charge $1,113.38 at the Target on Bald Hill Road. In addition to the credit card, the woman said her wallet contained a debit card, $700 in cash, some gift cards and her driver’s license.