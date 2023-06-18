Police Log: Fish Head Mystery; Egged Car Incident

Monday, June 5

9:59 a.m. – A 3-year-old cat bit its East Greenwich owner. The feline was up to date with its vaccines, but police still instructed the owner to keep the cat inside for 10 days.

3:45 p.m. – A concerned citizen requested police assistance when they saw a fawn alone on Middle Road. Police reported that the fawn seemed okay.

Tuesday, June 6

3:39 p.m. – A 7-year-old girl told her grandfather she found a silver necklace on Main Street. The two later brought it to the EGPD headquarters. The necklace is a silver chain with a heart-shaped pendant that reads, “I carry you with me,” according to police.

9:02 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 42, because they caught him driving with a suspended license for the fourth time. Cops pulled him over for speeding on Frenchtown Road and then discovered the car’s registration and the man’s license were expired. In addition to the arrest, he was cited for the registration violation and driving without evidence of insurance.

Wednesday, June 7

7:31 a.m. – Police rushed to a medical office on South Country Trail following a report of a patient threatening people and the suspect might be armed. When an EGPD officer arrived, he stayed behind his cruiser door with his service weapon out of its holster. He told the man, who was in “an altercation” with another guy in the parking lot, to get on the ground. An officer handcuffed the man and saw he had no gun on him. According to the report, the incident began when the man was told by staff he could not have the procedure done unless a “responsible person” signed him out, which he did not line up. The man told police it made him angry because he had been preparing for the procedure for some time and began cursing at staff members. In the end, police believe that someone in the waiting room said something like, “Acting like that can get you shot,” when another patient confronted the suspect for swearing at the staff. No one filed criminal charges, but police issued the man a No Trespass order barring him from the facility.

10:43 a.m. – An EG resident told police her neighbor was duping lawn trimming onto his property. The woman told police she would stop but believes that piece of land is hers and will confirm it when she finds the property survey.

2:35 p.m. – The vice president of Formex Inc. located on South County Trail, told police that someone stole and fraudulently cashed a check he sent to McMaster-Carr Supply. He told police that McMaster-Carr Supply contacted him to tell him they never received a particular check. When he looked into it, he found that someone had cashed the check, signing the name “Jaylen.” This is strange to the VP, who told police that the checks cashed by the supply company have a typed signature. EGPD officers passed this information on to detectives.

Thursday, June 8

6:04 a.m. – An unidentified caller told police a woman sitting against a fence near Centreville Bank on Main Street appeared “out of sorts,” according to police logs. Police confirmed that the woman was waiting for the bus.

11 p.m. – Police told the manager of LowKey to shut the door and lower the music following noise complaints.

Friday, June 9

12:53 a.m. – Police documented an underage drinker at LowKey bar on Main Street while investigating a fight earlier in the evening. During their discussion with the manager of the bar in front of LowKey, a group of guys in front of La Masseria were yelling. When police asked them to stop shouting, one man, who appeared to be intoxicated, questioned them about the noise ordinance they were referencing. “It was discovered that the male subject was only 20 years of age,” according to a police report, although it did not specify how the police knew the guy’s age. An officer at the scene said he saw the underage man drinking in LowKey. The police documented “the violation of the underage person inside Low Key,” according to a report, but did not spell out if any action was or would be taken.

6:08 p.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 37, for disorderly conduct after he tried to steal a guy’s skateboard on Marlborough Street. When police spoke with the suspect, he held an open “Truly” can, slurred his words, and stumbled. Police were able to track down the skateboarder, who said that the suspect threatened to beat him up when he didn’t voluntarily hand over his skateboard. The suspect resisted arrest and refused to comply with the EGPD officers’ requests even at the station. During one altercation in a cell at EGPD headquarters, police tased the suspect because he was swinging his arms and feet, according to police. Therefore, the police added a resisting arrest charge to the disorderly conduct.

5:45 a.m. – Police cited a trash removal company because they violated a noise ordinance by picking up trash on Main Street before 7 a.m. When police arrived, the garbage truck driver said, “Oh not again,” according to police. The trash collector said that if he waits to pick up trash until after 7 a.m., he ends up causing a traffic jam on Main Street. Police note that they told this driver last week not to pick up trash that early, and the business had received a warning.

11:17 p.m. – The North Kingstown Police Department asked neighboring agencies to be on the lookout for a stolen blue electric golf cart stolen during a senior prom at the Quidnessett Country Club.

11:40 a.m. – A caller told police an object put a hole in he down Marlborough Street, an object put a hole in an EG resident’s car’s passenger window. The woman said there was a landscaper “weed whacking” in the area and that caused the damage. The landscaper told police they were responsible for breaking the window and that it was an accident.

Saturday, June 10

4:14 p.m. – Someone complained about a man walking into the street while panhandling and playing violin near East Greenwich Square. Police didn’t see the man obstructing traffic, so they let him keep playing.

p5:47 p.m. – A Miss Fry Drive resident found a fish head in her garden. When police arrived to check it out, she told police she’d lived at this residence for 20 years and “never had a problem with anything like this before.” After the police left and threw the fish head out at EGPD headquarters, the woman told police she spoke to her neighbors about it. One said they went fishing recently, gutted a fish, and threw the remains in the woods.

9:42 p.m. – Police cited a Pawtucket woman for driving on First Avenue without an active registration. Police initially pulled the woman over because the car had no headlights or license plate lights. The woman voluntarily told police that the vehicle’s registration was canceled back in May 2019. However, she became “upset” when police told her the car had to be towed. The woman left on foot after “refusing any help” when police tried to get her a ride, according to a police report.

10:26 p.m. – Police pulled over a car for speeding on Frenchtown Road. During routine checks, the police discovered the car’s registration had expired. The police had the car towed, and all tickets associated with the traffic stop were mailed to the driver. Part of the report has been redacted, which includes the citations the driver was issued.

Sunday, June 11

12:48 a.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 55, for violating a restraining order, which started when police noticed another man acting “suspiciously”– pacing around on Crompton Avenue. When a cop asked the man if he was ok, the guy removed a fake beard and pair of glasses. This man told police that his friend was at her boyfriend’s house and she sent him alarming text messages. The man was wearing the disguise so the friend’s boyfriend didn’t spot him while he attempted to “rescue” her, according to police. When the EGPD officers checked out the situation, they discovered that the boyfriend broke the law by having this woman in his apartment due to a restraining order being issued against him by her. Police determined that no physical violence had occurred but arrested the EG man.

1:10 a.m. – Police responded to Valley Road after receiving a report that a group of people were yelling and backing a boat up onto a residence. When police pulled up, everyone in the group ran except one who continued to try and get the boat off of the trailer hitch. When police asked him for identification, he said, “I’d rather not give it to you.” When they asked him whose house he was unloading a boat onto, he said, “I don’t know.” A woman who came out of the house said she did not know the man unloading the boat. When repeatedly asked what he was doing, the man allegedly said, “I’m just helping out with this boat.” Finally, the police handcuffed the man and placed him in the back of a cruiser. Later the woman said the guy was “a friend of a friend.”

1:09 p.m. – A Warwick man handed over a blue wallet he found in the street while driving on Post Road. Police contacted the owner of the wallet due to her ID being inside. The woman went to EGPD headquarters to retrieve the wallet.

4 p.m. – An EG resident found one of his vehicles egged with broken eggshells around his car. He believes the egging occurred after he got home from a concert at 12:30 a.m. When asked about who might be responsible, he told police that his teenage daughter recently had a falling out with a boy. Police contacted the boy’s mother, who assured law enforcement that her son did not leave their home the night before. However, police obtained a Snapchat video of the boy driving around with friends. The mother then told police that she learned her son snuck out of the house. However, he “did not vandalize the vehicle in question.” Police let the woman know they are investigating the situation because the man whose car was egged wished to press charges if they find out who did the egging.

5:01 p.m. – Police had a parked Lexis towed from a tow zone on King Street. In addition to the tow and parking citation, EGPD officers ticketed the owner for an expired registration before taking the license plates off the car.