Police Log: Fireworks & More Fireworks; EGPD Impersonator

Monday, June 28

10:30 a.m. – A town employee notified police about lots of broken glass at the Cliff Street basketball courts and sexual graffiti on the bleachers and a utility box.

11:38 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 26, for possessing marijuana after he was stopped because his car had no front license plate and checks on the rear plate number turned up a cancelled car registration (the license plate had last been registered to a white Cadillac in 2012). After the car was pulled over and police spoke with the driver, they noticed the smell of marijuana; the driver said he had a couple ounces in the back seat. The pot ended up 2.7 ounces. The man was taken into custody, processed and released with a District Court summons. The car was towed from the scene.

1:50 p.m. – An employee of the EG Golf Course on Division Road told police his windshield was damaged by an errant golf ball.

Wednesday, June 30

4:17 a.m. – A Spring Valley Drive resident told police he heard a very loud bang like a gunshot at around 2:20 a.m. Police found remnants of a firework on the street. The resident’s video surveillance footage showed the bang and a car speeding away.

10:50 a.m. – Police stopped a North Kingstown driver because his registration sticker expired in 2019. They gave him a citation and had the car towed from the scene.

11:22 a.m. – Police stopped an East Greenwich man for driving a car with an expired inspection sticker and found the registration had been cancelled too. They cited the man for the two violations and had his vehicle towed.

3:37 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she had gotten a voicemail from a man who said he was Det. Watson with the EGPD. He said there had been a $950,000 illegal wire transfer from her bank account to an overseas account. She then called EGPD and learned there was no “Det. Watson” in the department. She said she also got a call from someone who said they were a “border protection agent.” She said she did not give out personal information to either caller.

9:27 p.m. – A caller told police two men had removed a manhole cover on Main Street and were climbing down. Police spoke with the men – they were trying to retrieve a credit card one of them had dropped.

Thursday, July 1

8:17 a.m. – A Warwick man was cited for driving a car with a cancelled registration. He said he’d bought the car in March and apologized for not registering it yet. The car was towed from the scene.

10:02 a.m. – Police arrested a Coventry woman, 37, for driving with a suspended license after police saw her run through a red light on Division Street. She was given a court summons and the car was released to its owner.

10:42 a.m. – Police arrested a Cranston man, 43, on two bench warrants and for driving with a suspended license after he was stopped on Main Street because both license plates were covered with heavily tinted plastic and the inspection sticker was expired. When he talked to the officer, the Cranston man immediately acknowledged the two warrants. He was processed at the station and taken to the Kent County Courthouse for arraignment.

4:31 p.m. – A caller asked for police assistance in approaching a trailer parked on his Exchange Street property. He said he believed there was a person living in the trailer.

8:49 p.m. – A caller complained that kids were setting off fireworks in the middle of Duke Street near Division Street.

Friday, July 2

4:03 p.m. – A caller told police a man had smashed some car windows in the vicinity of Long and Duke streets. Further investigation turned up the vandalism actually took place on an earlier date. The caller said the man who smashed the windows (which had been reported to the Warwick PD) was following him. The two men had had multiple contacts over one of their children, the caller said. He said the other man, from North Kingstown, was in front of his home at 3 a.m. that morning and then drove by later and yelled, “You’re dead, kid!” The report was forwarded to the detectives division for further investigation.

5:22 p.m. – Police assisted EGFD in a search for someone lost in the woods off Clauson Court. The person was found deep in the woods by the river and was shown back to the home of his friend.

6:46 p.m. – A caller at New England Tech told police there were two rabbits that appeared to be domestic on the loose near the basketball court.

7:06 p.m. – A Mainstreet Coffee employee asked police for help ejecting a customer who had become unruly. The person called back to say the customer spit at one of the employees so he was escorted out and apparently got injured during the process. EGFD rescue took the man to Kent Hospital.

7:58 p.m. – A caller reported a deer had been hit by a car on Division Street just east of Howland. The deer was dead when police arrived; they notified DEM.

Saturday, July 3

1:12 a.m. – A caller said there were a group of women on Exchange Street who appeared to be drunk but were trying to drive while others were trying to stop them. Police arrived; the people found sober rides home.

5:38 p.m. – A moving van stopped on Division Road was creating traffic problems. The movers told police they would work as quickly as possible.

9:08 p.m. – The moving van was still there but movers said they were done for the night and would return in the morning. Police told them to notify the department when they arrived.

Sunday, July 4

12:18 a.m. – A Lion Street resident told police a couple that appeared to be drunk were in her driveway. They were gone by the time police arrived.

1:48 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police her son’s bike was stolen after he left it between EGHS and Meadowbrook to go to baseball practice Saturday morning. He did not tell his mother about the missing bike until today.

6:29 p.m. – A caller told police a man had left a bag by the concession stand at Eldredge Field with illegal drugs in it. Police recovered the bag and found identification in it, as well as some prescription drugs. There were no illegal drugs in the bag. The police recognized the owner of the bag but were not immediately able to notify him so the bag was secured at EGPD.

8:46 p.m. – A South County Trail resident told police there were what sounded like illegal fireworks going off nearby. Police spoke with the people setting off the fireworks, alerting them to the town ordinance against fireworks.

9:05 p.m. – A caller told police about a possible dumpster fire on Water Street. Police found a small box of fireworks on fire; they used a fire extinguisher to put them out.

9:11 p.m. – A caller told police about fireworks being set off near Eldredge Field. Police found the person lighting the fireworks and told them to stop.

9:25 p.m. – Police tried unsuccessfully to locate the source of aerial fireworks in the vicinity of Birchwood Way.

9:39 p.m. – Someone complained about fireworks on Duke Street; whoever had lit the fireworks was gone by the time police arrived.

9:41 p.m. – Police got complaints about fireworks at Academy Field; no one was found.

9:42 p.m. – Police got a complaint about fireworks on Bayberry Lane; police told the person responsible to stop.

11:51 p.m. – A First Avenue resident told police she was afraid to get out of her car because of a large raccoon nearby. The so-called “trash panda” retreated to the woods.

Monday, July 5

12:43 a.m. – On their way to Blu on the Water to help management eject a customer, police learned the person in question was driving away from the restaurant. Police stopped the man but then had to redirect to Blu after a report of an assault on an officer there. Upon arrival, police saw a man whose face was covered with blood. He at first refused help but eventually relented. Meanwhile, the man who had fought with the first man was being uncooperative, behaving aggressively to security, patrons, and eventually police. One officer was able to get the man down to the ground but he continued to struggle, according to the report. The man was eventually taken by EGFD rescue to Kent Hospital.