Police Log: Embezzling, Speeding, Selling

Sunday, March 3

12:27 a.m. – Police arrested a Cranston man, 39, for driving with a suspended license after he was seen speeding on Division Street. Police noticed the cover on his license plate made it difficult to read. Routine checks showed the license plate belonged to a different car. The man told police his license was suspended. Police gave him a district court summons and a ticket for the registration and had his car towed. A friend arrived to take the man home.

Monday, March 4

5:03 a.m. – Police arrested a Pawtucket man, 37, on a bench warrant and for driving with a suspended license after he was seen driving a car with no front license plate on South County Trail. Police found the back license plate did not match the car, which the driver acknowledged. He said he had used his father’s plate because he needed to get to work. He also said he did not have a valid driver’s license. Routine checks showed his license was suspended and he had a non-criminal district court warrant. The man was taken into custody and his car was left in the park-and-ride where the stop had taken place. After booking, police took the man to the Adult Correctional Institutions.

9:42 a.m. – An EG resident told police her ex-husband was being abusive and she had locked herself in her bedroom. Police checked it out and said it was a verbal disagreement.

Tuesday, April 5

12:35 a.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 47, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over on Main Street because his car was very loud. Police learned the car’s license plate was registered to another vehicle. The man told police he was aware of the registration issue, but that he’d only just bought the car a couple days earlier. Routine checks turned up the license suspension; the man was given a district court summons for that and a ticket for the registration. Police had the car towed.

6:59 a.m. – Police notified DEM after a car hit a deer on South County Trail.

7:32 a.m. – An employee of an EG drywall company told police she’d gotten two threatening text messages from a man who was employed there for three weeks in 2021. In one message, the man said he was coming for her; in the other he said, “I’m coming for the company … I’m going to cut everyone’s throat to get to where I want to be.” The employee asked police to tell the man not to contact her again. Police left a voicemail for the man, asking him to contact EGPD.

9:45 a.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police her dog had attacked another dog in the vicinity of the James Street playground. She explained she had been in the small enclosed park with her dog off leash when a man came by with his dog. The two dogs have had difficulties before. This time, the woman’s dog charged at the fence, broke through and started attacking the man’s dog. The man was able to contain the woman’s dog and she was able to bring the dog home before reporting to the police with up-to-date rabies information. The man also came to the station and said his dog may have gotten a puncture wound but appeared to be OK. However, the man said the playground was being used as a dog park where owners routinely let their dogs off leash. The animal control officer checked out the park and confirmed it was being used as a de facto dog park and that the fencing was weak in many places. She asked the parks department to repair the fencing and to erect signs at the park telling dog owners to keep their dogs leashed.

2:30 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 22, for driving with a suspended license after he was stopped on Main Street because he was holding what appeared to be a cell phone in his hand. The man said he was talking with his mother and told police his driving record wasn’t good. Routine checks showed the suspended license; police gave him a district court summons for that and a warning for holding a cell phone.

4:08 p.m. – Police checked a residence to see if anyone was home to pick up two children, one at Hanaford and one at Meadowbrook. Police reached the children’s uncle. He tracked down their mother, who said she forgot to pick up the children.

4:20 p.m. – A caller told police there was a dead deer on South County Trail; police notified DEM.

8:16 p.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick man, 45, for driving with a suspended driver’s permit after he was stopped on Main Street because he was going 31 mph in a 25 mph zone. Routine checks turned up the permit violation. Police gave him a district court summons for the permit and a warning for speeding. They had the car towed. The man said he would wait on Main Street for his ride.

Wednesday, April 6

9:18 p.m. – The CFO of an EG company told police she had changed an employee’s payroll destination after getting what she thought was a valid request from the employee to make that change. It turned out, the employee’s email had been hacked and the paychecks had been diverted to a bank in Ohio. The employee told police the company had made good on the payments; police suggested she double check her other accounts to ensure they had not also been hacked.

11:16 a.m. – A Grand View Drive resident told police about what she thought was a dead raccoon in a culvert near her house. The animal control officer found the animal was a red fox that appeared to have been dead some time. The ACO removed the fox; police later took it to the state Department of Health for rabies testing.

12 p.m. – A resident told police she’d received a bill for $355 from UNC Hospital but that she had never been treated a that hospital. She contacted the hospital to report fraud; they asked her to file a police report.

6:13 p.m. – Police arrested a Coventry man, 32, for possessing a controlled substance after he was picked up by Narragansett police on a warrant. The man was arraigned at the station by a justice of the peace and released with a district court summons.

Thursday, April 7

10:45 a.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich woman, 34, for driving with a suspended license and operating an unregistered car after she was pulled over on South County Trail for going 50 mph in a 35 mph zone. The woman told police she was picking up her son at school and had been unaware of how fast she was going. Routine checks showed she had a suspended license and the car was unregistered. Police gave her the court summons and had her car towed. A family member picked up the woman to take her home.

11:02 a.m. – The manager at Flood Ford told police a customer had dropped off his car for an inspection last July, had $1,700 worth of work done to it in order that it could pass inspection, then left with the car without paying. The car dealership had reached out to the man several times in subsequent months but to no avail. Police left a voicemail for the man, who then promptly called Flood Ford and paid his debt with a credit card. With the bill now settled, the manager said he did not want to pursue charges against the man.

12:14 p.m. – Police arrested a Coventry woman, 27, for embezzling money from her employer. The woman managed Marylou’s Coffee on South County Trail; her boss said several days’ worth of bookkeeping was missing. The woman told police she had used $5,700 from the company to pay off bills. She was taken into custody, processed and held for arraignment.

5:27 p.m. – Warwick police told EGPD to be on the lookout for a carful of juveniles possibly firing a BB gun at people on the road in the vicinity of Old Forge Road. Police did not find anyone.

Friday, April 8

11:46 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 38, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over on Division Street because his car did not have an inspection sticker and the registration was expired. Routine checks showed his license was suspended. Police gave him a district court summons and a traffic ticket and had his car towed.

12:09 p.m. – The owner of Eloquence Jewelers on Post Road told police he was missing three rings that were in a small plastic bag near his work area. He said he’d last seen the rings on March 26 and that he often worked alone, so perhaps the rings went missing when he was busy helping a customer. He valued the three rings at more than $35,000.

9:07 p.m. – Police arrested a Mansfield, Mass., man, 20, for possessing marijuana and a fake ID after he was stopped after he was clocked going more than 80 mph in a 55 mph zone. When police spoke with the man, they could smell marijuana. Police suspected the man was selling it; the man eventually said he was. Police found loose pot, 14 boxes of sativa vape bars, and two fake IDs. The man was taken into custody and held for arraignment.

Saturday, April 9

12:41 a.m. – Police told the management at Low Key to turn down the bass.

12:48 a.m. – Police called EGFD for a rescue for an intoxicated man on Main Street who was in a fight and got a mouth injury.

11:43 a.m. – A caller complained about speeding trucks on White Tail and Mallard Way, heading to a construction site on Mallard. The caller said there were a lot of children in the area. Police talked to the construction foreman who said he would tell the drivers to slow down.

12:59 p.m. – A caller told police there was a suspicious man stumbling through the neighborhood. The man turned out to be from the area and said he was out for exercise.

11:24 p.m. – Police assisted EGFD after they were called to assist an intoxicated teenager. The youth was taken by rescue to the hospital; their mother was notified.

Sunday, April 10

6:36 p.m. – A caller told police two suspicious men appeared to be checking the doors at Felicia’s, then entered through a rear door. Police found they were the cleaning crew.

Monday, April 11

12:09 a.m. – Police stopped a car on First Avenue after noticing one of the front headlights was out. When the officer approached the driver’s side, he could smell marijuana and saw what appeared to be the end of a marijuana cigarette in the center console. The driver said he had marijuana with him in the car and had a medical marijuana card. The man was given a traffic summons for possessing marijuana, which weighed in at the station at 27 grams.