Police Log: Eight DUIs; ‘Shoulda Just Stayed Home’

Monday, October 23



1:06 p.m. – EGPD officers ticketed and towed a driver on Main Street after noticing the moving vehicle lacked license plates, and the driver was wearing headphones, according to a police report. During routine checks, the officer also found that the car’s registration had expired.



1:54 p.m., 3:04 p.m., 3:37 p.m. – Police checked on the same High Hawk Road residence due to motion sensor activity. In all instances, officers report that the home appeared secure.



11:23 p.m. – EGPD had EGFD take a man to the hospital who was “screaming at” a River Run resident and not making sense, according to the log.



Tuesday, October 24

9:05 a.m. – A River Run resident told police there was a car in her backyard. Police called for a tow.



9:50 a.m. – An EG resident reported that the bicycle he built was stolen right out in front of his Main Street apartment overnight. The man told police that he “did not secure the bike other than a front wheel lock, but he usually attaches it to a pole in the area with a lock.” Police told him the bike may have been picked up by a garbage truck since the bike was on the street on garbage pickup day. The man said the only identifying feature on the bike was a Yoda sticker. The man estimated the bike’s value to be $1,500; he said he would pursue the matter if police caught a person who took the bike.

7:08 p.m. – Police arrested a West Greenwich man, 31, for DUI, failure to submit to a chemical test, and possession of a Schedule I substance. A caller informed police that someone was driving erratically on South County Trail, and police found the vehicle still running in a driveway on Pequot Trail. The man in the driver’s seat was sleeping when police arrived, according to a report. After waking the man up, an officer noted the man’s “bloodshot and watery” eyes and that he had “a white powdery substance on the front of his jeans.” The man later told police it was “only ashes, I smoked marijuana,” but police found a baggy with a white substance inside that the man admitted was cocaine after police arrested him. According to police, he failed multiple roadside sobriety tests and, at one point, asked to redo some of the tests.



9:46 p.m. – Police arrested an Attleboro woman, 29, for DUI and refusing to submit to a chemical test after a caller spotted her driving erratically on First Avenue. EGPD officers pulled her over after watching her speed through a traffic light on Main Street. An officer reported that he “could immediately smell the odor of alcohol emanating from her person” after initiating the stop. The woman failed a few roadside sobriety tests and blew a .193 on a preliminary breathalyzer test at the scene (.08 percent is the legal limit). At the station, she refused to take a breathalyzer test but admitted to having one margarita and a shot of Jose Cuervo that evening. She also “repeatedly uttered, ‘I should’ve just stayed home,’” according to police.



Wednesday, October 25



7:20 a.m. – A concerned citizen told police there was a couch in the street on Frenchtown Road.



7:57 a.m. – A caller told police a “child would not get in the car to go to school,” according to police logs.



8:38 a.m. – EGPD officers arrested a West Warwick woman, 46, for felony larceny that occurred in July. Police allege the woman, who worked at a senior living facility, stole a resident’s ring worth approximately $12,000. The resident thought the woman took the ring because the woman was “the only person who would have been in the room while she was not at the residence,” according to the report. When asked how she knows woman entered her residence, the woman said that “the towels were changed” and done so “differently” because the usual cleaner was on vacation. The cleaner told police she was unsure when the last time she went into the woman’s residence.



12:18 a.m. – After pulling over a Warwick man, 29, for speeding on Division Street near Sanctuary Drive, police arrested him for DUI. According to the officer on the scene, the driver had “severely bloodshot watery eyes.” When asked where he was coming from, the man slurred, “Downtown on Main Street,” according to police. He admitted to having one glass of wine and nothing to eat besides a “green smoothie around noontime,” according to a police report. After failing the roadside sobriety tests and blowing a .143 percent in a preliminary breathalyzer, police took the man to EGPD headquarters for processing. He would later blow a .143 and .121 at the station. In addition to the DUI misdemeanor, police ticketed the man for speeding.



11:40 a.m. – A caller told police a car had been tailgating a school bus on Frenchtown Road near Juniper Drive. Recently, the car appeared like it was not going to obey the bus’s stop sign, so the bus driver honked at the car, and the driver allegedly yelled, “What the f***?” out their window in the direction of the bus. Police said they would increase surveillance there.



5 p.m. – An EG resident turned over a pair of Apple AirPods to police that he found on the slide at Tufts Playground earlier that day. In their report, police state, “There is no way to identify an owner,” but placed the property in temporary storage.



10:34 p.m. – Police barred a man from the McDonald’s on New London Turnpike after he told employees there that people were stealing cars in the parking lot and that he would use a pistol to prevent those thefts. After police checked, the man did not have a weapon and even told cops he “does not believe in guns.” The man, who is from out of state and in Rhode Island for work once a month, also says he tends to go to “this particular McDonald’s when he visits because he likes talking to the staff members here,” according to a police report. The manager of the fast-food restaurant said “he is not familiar” with the man and filed a no-trespass order against the man.



11:57 p.m. – Police arrested a Narragansett man, 60, for suspicion of driving under the influence and refusing to submit to a chemical test. An EGPD officer pulled the man over on Division Street for doing 51 mph. The officer said he “could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating” from the driver’s breath. The driver told police officers he had one beer at his friend’s house, where he had played pool. The man refused to participate in the roadside sobriety tests and told officers he would be making a phone call instead. Eventually, police arrested the man once he got out of the car. In addition to the DUI charge, police ticketed the man for speeding, refusing to comply with officers, and refusing to submit to a chemical test.



Thursday, October 26



3:54 a.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 27, after he allegedly locked his girlfriend out of her room and began destroying her things when she attempted to break up with him. When the girlfriend pretended to call the police about his behavior, the man “threatened to kill [her] and her family and then burn the house down,” according to a witness. It was at that point other individuals in the house really called the cops. EGPD officers had to track the man through a wooded area and actually used someone the man knew to lure him out with the promise of a blanket to keep him warm because he told that friend he is “not going back to court.” EGPD officers state in their report that they brought the man to the ground “in an aggressive manner.” The man later mocked officers that they “never arrest him for anything good.” He correctly identified all the charges against him were misdemeanors. Those are obstruction, resisting arrest, and two counts of domestic violence.



5:27 p.m. – Police were unable to find a coyote a man said was stalking his wife and dog while they were walking near East Greenwich High School.



9:17 p.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 28, for DUI, obstruction, driving with a revoked license, refusal to submit to a chemical test, and possession with intent to sell a controlled substance. The last charge is a felony. A caller alerted the cops to this driver because the car he was in did not move during three light cycles at the intersection of Division and Main Streets. Police report that the man was “passed out, drooling, with his phone in his hand.”



Friday, October 27



12:42 a.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Cranston man, 41, on charges of DUI and refusing to submit to a chemical test. They pulled the man over originally because officers clocked him driving at 51 mph on Division Street near Howland Road. During the traffic stop, the officer at the scene reported “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from” the driver’s breath. The man said he was coming from Mainstreet Coffee but, according to police, “slurred ’no sir, I had nothing to drink tonight.’” After the man failed multiple roadside sobriety tests and refused to take a breathalyzer, police arrested him. Police also ticketed the man for speeding.



10 a.m. – Someone turned in a “large amount of expired drugs” at the EGPD station.



2:24 p.m. – A Westfield Drive resident complained about a dog barking “incessantly,” according to police logs. The dog’s owner told the police they are staying at the house temporarily while purchasing their new home and would try to control the dog’s barking.



4:16 p.m. – Callers on Tillinghast Road told police they were having connection problems. An officer who checked it out noticed a roofer working on a home in the area and low hanging wires.



5:01 p.m. – A Brookside Terrace resident told police someone in the apartment above her was “banging and stomping” their feet, causing the “ceiling to fall apart,” according to police. When the officers spoke with the upstairs neighbor, they said they heard banging, but it wasn’t them. The tenant next door also said they heard stomping, but it wasn’t them, and that it was possibly coming from the unit below theirs. Police told everyone involved that this is a “civil matter and to contact the landlord.”



6:22 p.m. – A house alarm on Shippee Road went off, indicating motion in the home’s basement. EGPD officers arrived and saw “shattered but still intact” glass doors leading to the basement, according to a report. Police searched the area but did not find anything suspicious. They left a voicemail for the homeowner.



6:54 p.m. – First responders administered three treatments of Narcan to a person in a vehicle on Downing Street after receiving a call that the individual might be overdoing. The person was conscious when being transported to the hospital.



Saturday, October 28



12:30 a.m. – An EGPD officer pulled over a Coventry driver, 23, when he noticed the car doing 50 mph on Division Street and both left wheels passed over the double yellow line twice. During the traffic stop, an officer noticed the driver’s “bloodshot watery eyes.” The driver told police he was coming from Kai Bar where he “had four beers.” The man failed multiple roadside sobriety tests, claiming his failure was due to being “sore from work.” After police arrested the man, on a DUI charge, he refused to take a breathalyzer or make a phone call at the station. Police also cited the man for refusing to take a chemical test, speeding, and a roadway violation.



9:54 a.m. – Just before the Halloween Parade, EGPD officers found a 10-year-old that had gone missing on Church Street.



Sunday, October 29



1:28 a.m. – Police told a Maplewood Drive resident to keep the noise down after they received complaints.



4:18 p.m. – Police pulled over a car with no front bumper and a tail light out on Division and Shippeetown roads. During routine checks, police also discovered that the car’s registration had expired. When asked about the light and registration, the driver said, “This is my girlfriend’s car, I just got off work,” according to police. Cops ticketed the man for driving a car without a valid registration and gave him a warning about the tail light. They also had the car towed.

10:47 p.m. – A Long Street resident told police a man was trying to get into her home. Police later found out the man was staying next door and was confused.



Monday, October 30



12:25 a.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Providence man, 49, for DUI and refusing to submit to a chemical test after they caught him speeding on Division Street. Police found the driver, who did not have a license, smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot, watery eyes. The man told police he was coming from The Trap and had “nothing to drink tonight, I’m sure about that.” After stepping out of the car, he told police, “Oh, yeah, I had four beers four hours ago in Providence,” according to a police report. The man refused to take part in any field sobriety tests or take a breathalyzer. During a search of his car, police say they found an empty New Amsterdam Vodka nip in the back seat. Police also ticketed the man for driving without a license, not putting his interior light on during a traffic stop, speeding, and a moving violation.