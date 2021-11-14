Police Log: Egged Car, Disgruntled Girlfriend, Pesky Patron

Man Hiding Behind Tree, Unsafe Driver, and Boyfriend Disagreement Gone Wrong

Monday, November 1

7:23 a.m. – A Division Street resident said the mailbox at the end of his driveway was destroyed. Police observed tire tracks in the small garden by the mailbox which showed that a vehicle veered off the roadway and into the breakdown lane where it hit the mailbox. The vehicle’s passenger side mirror was left on the scene; police took photos. The resident needed a report for insurance purposes.

1:20 p.m. – An EG woman said someone egged her son’s car in the East Greenwich High School parking lot while he was at football practice. Police observed the impact from the egging and took photos.

Tuesday, November 2

12:47 a.m. – Police cited a Providence man, 50, on Route 4 for driving without a license. The man was initially pulled over when police observed the passenger side’s headlight was not working. The man told police he did not have a license and was issued a court summons. His passenger, who did have an active license, drove the vehicle away.

7:59 a.m. – A caller said a construction crew on South Road was working in the road without a detail or flagger.

8:35 a.m. – A caller told police some sheep from Briggs Boesch Farm on South Road were near the road.

10:18 a.m. – A caller said a man on South Road was stumbling into the roadway.

12:14 p.m. – A Wine Street resident told police a woman living on the property was banging on his front door. She said she needed to get items from the house. Police let her into the residence. The man was advised to start the eviction process for the woman.

12:28 p.m. – Police cleared out the drug take back box and transported 68.5 pounds of drugs to the DEA for the DEA’s National Take Back Initiative.

1:32 p.m. – A caller said a man wearing an orange sweatshirt was weaving in and out of the roadway on Division Street.

Wednesday, November 3

2:23 p.m. – An EG man spoke with police about a possible fraud attempt after receiving an unknown bill from Montgomery Ward; the name linked with the billing address was a play on his first name and middle name. The man called the company who gave him the address the package had been shipped to. As of now, he has not suffered any loss and police advised him to check his credit reports for any irregularities.

5:11 p.m. – An EG woman spoke with police about a possible mail fraud after a USPS employee informed her that an online address change form had been filled out in her name. The woman initially contacted USPS trying to locate a package when she learned that her address was changed to a Providence location. USPS requested a police report and would forward her mail to her current address.

11:14 p.m. – A vehicle in the front lot of EGPD was acting erratically; the driver was very confused and taken to the hospital.

Thursday, November 4

3:36 a.m. – Police were called to the area of Division Road and Westfield Drive for a report of a hit deer; police notified DEM.

9:19 a.m. – Police assisted EGFD with a possible vehicle fire on Route 4.

12:36 p.m. – Police responded to Wine Street to assist EGFD with an injured woman; she said she did not want help and went inside her home and locked the door.

1:26 p.m. – A caller said someone on Post Road was driving erratically and using their brakes on the highway. Police checked the area but could not locate the vehicle.

1:51 p.m. – A Wine Street resident told police about an assault to her eye. She reported the injury earlier today but refused medical attention; the woman was brought to the hospital.

2:30 p.m. – A Tanglewood Drive resident said several Warwick Tree trucks were parked by the road’s stop sign; the trucks were moved.

Friday, November 5

12:51 p.m. – Police cited a Warwick man, 37, for speeding after traveling roughly 60 mph in a 35 mph zone. Police observed the driver on Division Road but lost sight of him shortly after. Another officer received a call about an erratic driver which matched the vehicle’s description. The vehicle was located on Briarbrook Drive where the driver pulled into a driveway and took off into the surrounding woods. Police checked the vehicle – which had no other passengers – then found the man crouching behind a tree. He said he left Main Street Coffee after a few beers and did not want to get a ticket or charged with a DUI, so he decided to drive down a side street and park in a driveway to sober up. He said he did not know whose driveway he parked in. When police asked why he hid, he said he knew he would be pulled over and wanted to get off the roadway and rest. Police had the vehicle towed.

1:26 p.m. – Police observed a vehicle with no front plate near First Avenue that matched the description of a vehicle that fled from a state trooper at a traffic stop. The driver drifted over the double yellow line and police activated their emergency lights but were still five cars behind the vehicle. Police saw the vehicle go through a red light and a stop sign – both on Kenyon Avenue. The vehicle continued onto Division Road and saw the vehicle again cross the double yellow line. Police also noted that the vehicle traveled in the wrong lane for approximately 10 seconds. The vehicle then approached the 95 north ramp where it cut off another vehicle – almost causing an accident. Police activated their sirens and pursued the vehicle, which began driving on the highway’s breakdown lane. Police lost sight of the vehicle and notified RISP. The driver’s registration came from Fall River and police contacted Fall River PD and informed them of the situation.

6:01 p.m. – A caller said a man was hanging out behind The Waysider Grille after not being allowed in since he was intoxicated.

6:08 p.m. – A caller told police an oversized truck parked on a Main Street crosswalk near Armory Street was causing traffic issues; police had the vehicle moved.

7:07 p.m. – A caller said a stopped vehicle in the left-turn lane for the Route 4 north on-ramp did not have its lights on; police notified AAA.

8:20 p.m. – A caller told police his girlfriend left Richard’s Pub & Restaurant without him after an argument. She took his keys and he needed help getting a ride; he did not wish to file a complaint.

Saturday, November 6

2:24 a.m. – Police observed an Uber driver sleeping on the side of Route 4; he checked out okay and was sent on his way.

7:33 a.m. – A caller reported a hit deer near Division Road and Shippeetown Road.

3:15 p.m. – A caller said there was an intoxicated woman near the now-closed Pal’s Restaurant on Division Street. The woman told police she contacted EGFD to be taken to the hospital. She was also advised that a temporary restraining order had been granted to another individual, protecting him from her. She said, “I’m not going near him,” and was brought to the hospital.

9:08 p.m. – A woman told police she was arguing with her boyfriend and wanted him to leave. She said nothing physical occurred, but she was “sick of him” and did not want him in the house anymore. The man said he had nowhere else to go and had been living with the woman for months. Both individuals agreed the man would stay downstairs for the night to diffuse the situation.

Sunday, November 7

12:01 a.m. – A caller said an erratic driver was traveling north on Main Street; police believed the vehicle was heading into Warwick and notified WPD.

1:12 a.m. – Police observed a black vehicle driving at high speed into Warwick and notified WPD.

2:04 a.m. – Police arrested an EG woman, 18, for domestic simple assault after a physical altercation between her and her father. Police spoke with the father who said the argument began with the daughter’s boyfriend still being at the house at 1:30 a.m. The disagreement became aggressive, and the girl slapped her father in the face. The father said this action caused him to shove her in response but wasn’t physical beyond that. The daughter admitted to striking her father in the face and said she was the first to become physical. She was taken into custody and processed at the station.

5:26 a.m. – A caller reported a hit deer on Route 4; police could not locate the deer.

4:02 p.m. – A Cumberland Farms manager said a customer was in violation of a no trespass order. She said the customer was told to leave and reminded him that he was not allowed in the store. The store manager wanted the man arrested immediately for violating the order. A witness statement was completed, and the store would call EGPD the next day with video footage of the violation.

8:39 p.m. – A man told police he was kicked out of Low Key, a bar on Main Street, for no reason. The owner told police the customer was kicked out for a verbal argument with another customer – the owner was concerned the customer would escalate the situation. He said the customer had been removed from multiple bars on Main Street in the past few weeks for odd/creepy behavior toward women. Police confirmed this and informed the customer that he was removed so a verbal incident would not escalate. He agreed to leave for the evening.

9:23 p.m. – A Chestnut Drive resident said someone rang the doorbell located inside their garage.