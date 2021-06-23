Police Log: Dunkin’ Food Fight & Bad Vibrations

Monday, June 7

9:58 a.m. – A Clearview Drive resident told police someone left two suspicious bags by her trash cans; the contents of the bags were inspected and contained nothing suspicious.

10:24 a.m. – A National Grid worker told police he saw multiple animals in visibly poor condition at a house on Downing Street. The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals were called to investigate and removed the five dogs. The town decreed the house uninhabitable. EGPD is still investigating.

2:52 p.m. – A Tillinghast Road resident told police a large tree had fallen down, damaging the fencing and hurting one of the horses boarding there. The man asked for police to document the incident because he believed the tree was on town property and he wanted to be reimbursed for damages.

Tuesday, June 8

3:04 a.m. – Police assisted state police and the fire department in response to a car accident with a car fire on Route 4 southbound highway.

5:02 a.m. – A Marion Street resident told police the condenser installed at the nearby Verizon building on Church Street created noise pollution that disturbed her and her family. She said the low frequency noise and vibrations coming from it bounced off the building and towards her house, causing the walls and springs in her mattress to vibrate. The resident said the constant vibrations cause her and her family difficulty sleeping, and her 3-year-old screams all night because it hurts his ears. She said she’d contacted the town building inspector about this multiple times since January, and she asked Verizon to turn the condenser off the night of June 7. Police found that the condenser was still on, as the woman reported.

9:19 a.m. – A Beech Crest Road property owner told police he saw four people in a U-Haul truck stealing rocks off of his property, which is an empty lot currently under construction. The group in the U-Haul told the owner that their boss told them to come to the property because he “knows the owner and had permission to take the stones.” The owner said this was not the case, and while he did not want to press charges he wanted the stones returned. Police spoke with the rock collectors, who said that they were tasked with picking up stone from the property for their job at Expo Development, and had been doing so for the last two weeks. They said the stone would be used for a backyard patio and fireplace, and had blueprints to prove it. The group called their boss, who told police that the group had accidentally been going to the wrong address to get stones, and he did not know this until now. The boss apologized and said he’d return the stones and direct his employees to the right location.

12:09 p.m. – Two Main Street Dunkin’ Donuts customers on Main Street told police an employee threw ketchup packets at one of them because they made a complaint about their order in the drive-thru. They also said the employee used profanities when speaking to them. The woman who had ketchup packets thrown at her said she went inside the business and threw a cup of water at the employee. Police also spoke to the employee, who said the woman was banging on the drive-thru window while he was taking her order, and she also yelled at him to get ketchup. In response, he tossed the ketchup packets to her. The employee said the customer then threw her water at him, and another customer was partially struck with water from the cup as well. Police told the customers to make a complaint to the company online. They also told the Dunkin district manager about the situation.

2:19 p.m. – Police arrested a Portsmouth woman, 35, after pulling her over on Main Street because she was talking on her cell phone while driving. Routine checks turned up a suspended license. Police issued the driver a district court summons for the license violation and had the car towed from the scene.

Wednesday, June 9

3:05 p.m. – An East Greenwich man told police someone had withdrawn $13,800 from his bank account. On June 5 he received a text message saying his T-Mobile SIM card had been changed, but he had his phone in his possession and had not made any changes. About an hour later he received an email from Bank of America saying his passcodes had been changed. He contacted the bank to put a hold on his account, but within the next few hours $2,100 was withdrawn from the account. On June 9 he and his wife went to the bank to open a new checking account, where they were informed that another transaction had been made in California for $9,600. Although the withdrawal happened after the account was placed on hold, the bank could not catch it because the suspect brought a fraudulent check into a California bank before the system caught up. The man opened a fraud investigation with Bank of America and was advised to document the incident with police.

4:16 p.m. – An EG woman told police someone had scratched her car while it was parked in the private lot behind her downtown residence. She said there were scratches on the front hood, and front and rear passenger side doors. They appeared to have come from a sharp object. There were no security cameras in the area and the woman didn’t have any suspects. She told police if a suspect is found she would like to press charges.

4:55 p.m. – Police stopped a car driving on Frenchtown Road driving with expired registration stickers, but upon being stopped police learned the vehicle had a cancelled registration. The driver was told to appear in court for driving with a cancelled registration; police had the car towed from the scene.

8:18 p.m. – Police arrested a 34-year-old North Kingstown woman on two active bench warrants after getting a report of a woman hanging out near an abandoned house on Duke Street. The woman told police she was “hanging out and just wanted to be alone,” but routine checks revealed that she had two active bench warrants. Police took her into custody, processed her at the station then took her to the Women’s Intake Center.

Thursday, June 10

5:30 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she believed someone purposely damaged her car while parking at a lot on 146 First Ave. She parked the car on June 7 and did not move it until June 9. She saw two long scratches, each about one foot long on her front driver’s side door. The scratches were similar to a key tip in width. The woman said she believed her car was purposefully damaged because other residents were possessive of parking spots in the lot. There were no cameras in the lot nor any suspects; the woman said she’d contact police if she learned anything more.

Friday, June 11

12:59 a.m. – Police arrested a 39-year-old Cranston man and a 39-year-old East Greenwich woman for domestic simple assault/battery and disorderly conduct against each other. The man was also charged with willful trespassing while the woman was charged with malicious injury to property. The woman told police she got into an argument with the Cranston man, with whom she has had an on-again, off-again relationship. The man had an active no trespass order for the woman’s apartment. The woman said the man got mad because she was speaking with another man on the phone. This resulted in a verbal argument. The woman said that the argument became physical when the man struck her head with his fist and ripped her necklace off her neck. She said the man refused to leave until she threatened to call the police. Shortly after police arrived, the man called the woman’s phone, so one of the officers answered and asked him to share his side of the story. The man said the woman told him she dropped the no trespass order. He said the two got into an argument, but the woman blocked the door, preventing him from leaving. The man said the woman grabbed his glasses off of his face, which she broke in half and threw in the sink. The man said the woman grabbed the his forearm to prevent him from leaving. The man said he never struck the woman or took her necklace. The man met police in-person at headquarters, where he shared video footage from his cell phone of the woman grabbing him. He also showed police scratches and broken skin on his forearm from the incident. Both the man and the woman were taken into custody for their respective misdemeanors.

2 p.m. – A Sanctuary Drive resident told police someone stole about $9,000 worth of his wife’s jewelry. The man explained that there was a fire at his house in December that severely damaged the floors, so he contracted Servpro from Warwick to reconstruct the home. The man told his Servpro contact to retrieve the jewelry box but in February he received a jewelry box from Servpro that looked nothing like the jewelry or jewelry box that belongs to his wife. The man was in Florida at this time. When he returned to Rhode Island in May, he went into the residence himself and found the original box on the floor and it was empty.

Saturday, June 12

12:49 a.m. – A Division Road resident told police his neighbor was playing loud music in their backyard. The neighbor agreed to keep the music down.

5 p.m. – Someone was driving on Sixth Avenue when a nearby resident trimming grass by the road hit the trimmer with a rock, which in turn hit the driver’s front passenger window, shattering it. No one was injured. Both parties said they would resolve the issue of repayment with each other, but needed police to document it.

Sunday, June 13

12:36 a.m. – Someone near the former Post Office Cafe building saw two people passed out in front of the building. They were picked up by their father, who was sober.

6:33 p.m. – An East Greenwich man told police he noticed a bicycle leaning against a brick pillar at the north end of a 500 Main Street parking lot for a whole day. The man did not know who it belonged to, but it was not secure and appeared to be in good condition. Police took the bicycle to the station for safekeeping until the owner could be found.

8:02 p.m. – Someone on Division Street told police there was a woman in distress in a car parked near Chase Bank and the former Outback Steakhouse. The fire department responded and took her to the hospital because she appeared to be heavily intoxicated.

Monday, June 14

12:51 a.m. – While patrolling South County Trail at Briggs Drive, an officer saw a tan GMC Yukon with a Massachusetts plate unlocked and abandoned and had the truck towed from the scene.