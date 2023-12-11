Police Log: Drive By Egging; Open Pinot Grigio Bottle

Monday, November 27

10:37 a.m. – An EGPD officer notified dispatch of a strong odor in the science wing of East Greenwich High School. Students were later sent home for the day, and National Grid was on the scene.

10:43 a.m. – A doctor at Ocean State Veterinary Clinic called the police asking about their “business rights” due to a possible future First Amendment protest at the location. The doctor said they would call EGPD if “the protest happens and gets out of hand.”

Tuesday, November 28

7:15 p.m. – An EGPD officer used a shotgun to shoot a “severely injured” deer in the roadway on Division Road near New England Tech.

12:52 p.m. – EGPD officers notified DPW that a stop sign was down at the intersection of Greene and Main streets.

5:02 p.m. – An EG resident reported a missing 11-year-old. Soon after, the person called back, saying they found the boy in the woods but requested assistance because the child fell while in the woods.

6:06 p.m. – A caller told police their 18-year-old son should have been home already after going for a walk with the family dog. The caller later told police the son had gotten in touch.

7:08 p.m. – A concerned citizen told police that a person was lying in the road on South Road. An EGPD officer reportedly drove the person home.

Wednesday, November 29

11:22 a.m. – An EG woman told police that someone claiming to be associated with a law office she “has no known dealings with” keeps calling her and telling her they have some of her personal information, including her Social Security number, according to police reports. When police called the number, a man told the officer he would have to call police headquarters to verify he was talking to a cop. When the officer called back, the man said no one picked up at the station. “At this time the legitimacy of the above mentioned attorney’s office can not be determined,” according to a police report.

2:54 p.m. – Police help a construction truck trying to back up on Division Street at the 95 N ramp.

11:18 p.m. – A caller told police that while he was driving on Main Street near Dunkin’ Donuts, passengers in another car threw eggs, water bottles, and rocks at his car. EGPD officers confirmed that “the windshield, hood, and roof of the vehicle was littered with eggs, rocks and bottles,” along with an egg landing inside the vehicle. They also reported “a small crack” in the windshield that the man said was not there before the attack. The man identified the driver of the other car and said he drove “recklessly,” nearly hitting a pedestrian, but that only the passengers in the other car threw objects. According to police logs, there was “no complaint” from the reporting party so no charges were filed.

Thursday, November 30

1:28 a.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Providence man, 31, on DUI charges after pulling him over for speeding on Division Street. According to police, the car was doing 53 mph, and when they spoke to the driver about it they noticed his “severely bloodshot eyes.” When police said he smelled like alcohol, he told the officer, “You smell hand sanitizer.” He later told police he had two Coronas and was coming from his parents’ house. After failing multiple roadside sobriety tests, police asked the man to blow into a preliminary breath test, he refused, saying, “I’m several minutes from my parents house, you can let me drive there, or you can let me call my aunt who’s a cop.” Police then informed the man that “he did not have those options,” and they took him into custody. The man refused to blow into the breathalyzer at the station. In addition to the DUI charge, police ticketed the man for refusing to submit a chemical test, refusing to take a preliminary breath test, and speeding.

1:51 a.m. – An EGPD officer brought a “very friendly” pit bull they found “roaming around Main Street” to North Kingstown Animal Hospital.

1:30 p.m. – An EGPD officer extinguished a fire on a small riding tractor at a residence on Knollwood Avenue before EGFD arrived. The homeowner said he was changing the mower’s battery pack when it malfunctioned and started the fire.

3:58 p.m. – A Brookfield Court resident told police a buck got its antlers stuck in a tree. An officer arrived to see that the deer was no longer stuck.

Friday, December 1

1:57 a.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick woman, 32, for DUI after observing her car “drift over the right white traffic line and almost off the roadway” on Division Street, according to a police report. During routine checks, police determined that the car’s registration was suspended. When officers told the driver about it she said, “Why is it suspended?” and “I don’t know why it would be suspended.” She told officers she had two glasses of Pinot Grigio that night, and an officer at the scene stated in a report that they could see an open bottle of Pinot Grigio inside the passenger seat door. After failing multiple roadside sobriety tests, the woman blew a .219 in a preliminary breath test, prompting police to detain the woman. They also found a “glass pipe bowl in the center console with an unknown burnt residue inside the bowl along with THC gummies inside an open bag.” Later, she told police she was coming from a friend’s house. At the station, she refused to take a breathalyzer test. In addition to the DUI charge, police ticketed the woman for refusing to submit to a chemical test, roadway violations, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, and being in the presence of alcohol while driving a vehicle.

11 a.m. – An EGPD officer euthanized an injured deer with a shotgun on Middle Road.

11:42 a.m. – An EGPD officer had a car towed from Crompton Avenue in the parking lot of the upper boat ramp that hadn’t moved in several days. In addition to not being moved, the car’s registration was suspended, it had flat tires, and a broken window was covered with a bag. Police also ticketed the car.

12:54 p.m. – Police arrested an EG woman, 62, for domestic disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after she called the cops about an incident with her roommate. The woman told police a tree fell on her car a month ago, and her roommate was “mad at where she parked her car,” this day, which incited the incident. According to police, the woman had “bloodshot watery eyes,” was stumbling, and slurring her speech. When her roommate arrived back at the scene, police determined that the woman who called “was the primary aggressor and would be placed under arrest.” While attempting to detain the woman, she sat on her couch with her arms crossed and stated, “I wanted to speak to my lawyer.” Two officers grabbed her wrists and pulled them behind her to complete the arrest. Police also state she stopped and pulled away from them four to five times while officers tried to get her in the cruiser.

9:21 p.m. – EGPD officers told a man attempting to use his girlfriend’s residence to update his information as a sex offender that he was not allowed to live at that address. He told police he “was going to find another place to live and possibly stay in his vehicle,” according to reports.

Saturday, December 2

12:30 a.m. – Staff at the Greenwich Hotel requested EGPD officers check if a patron’s ID was real. Police found it was.

1:44 p.m. – EGPD officers checked on a “small protest” of about five people in a parking lot on South County Trail. They reported that the protesters were “not in the roadway and not causing any issues,” according to police logs.

11:21 p.m. – A concerned citizen told police that a man was sleeping in a white pickup truck in the Cumberland Farms parking lot on South County Trail. Police reported the man was okay but suffering from homelessness. The management at Cumberland Farms allowed him to park on the property until the next morning.

Sunday, December 3

4:55 p.m. – An alarm went off at Dave’s Marketplace regarding an entry and exit door to the “commissary zone,” according to police logs. Police state that the doors are secure at the storefront.