Students Dismissed After Gas Leak at High School

by | Nov 27, 2023

The students of East Greenwich High School were sent home late Monday morning after the smell of gas was reported in the science wing just before 11 a.m. Initially, science students were sent to the cafeteria but school officials quickly decided to dismiss the entire student body. That decision was made based on a recommendation of the EG Fire Department and “out of an abundance of caution,” according to an email from Colby Anderson, student safety director for the district.

Anderson said Rhode Island Energy had been called to the school and they were investigating, adding, “We do expect the issue to be resolved by the end of the day today.”

With reports from Rachel Quigg, EGHS reporter for EG News.

