Police Log: Domestic Drama & Not-So-Suspicious Activities

Monday, Oct. 19

2:38 p.m. – A Crompton Avenue resident told police a group of youths tried to get into a condemned house on Lion Street and were being rude to passersby. Police spoke with the kids and they left the area.

9:11 p.m. – Police intercepted a man who appeared to be somewhat drunk while he was trying to push a bicycle up Courthouse Lane toward Peirce Street. Police gave him a ride home and secured the bicycle at Town Hall.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

9 a.m. – A North Kingstown man, 30, was arraigned by an EGPD officer following an arrest by Portsmouth PD the previous Saturday. The man pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended license, eluding police, and obstruction.

10 a.m. – A Warwick man told police his storage unit at Life Storage on South County Trail was broken into and 10 tools were taken. The estimated cost of these items was just under $2,500.

8:21 p.m. – A Burrillville man asked the EGPD to retrieve a cell phone he had left in his girlfriend’s London Street house. The two had argued earlier and the man did not want to fight anymore. Neither remembered how the fight began.

10 p.m. – Construction equipment was causing traffic issues on Howland Road until EGPD officers instructed the crew to move the vehicle into a driveway.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

12:08 a.m. – An East Greenwich High School employee worried he’d left a laminating machine on in a classroom and that it posed a fire hazard. The facilities director said the EGFD had a master key. EGFD handled the call.

1:01 a.m. – A New London Turnpike McDonald’s employee told police there was a man sleeping in his car in the drive-through. An employee knocked on the car window and the man left before police arrived.

5:39 a.m. – A man parked on Main Street said his car wouldn’t turn off; he was afraid it would explode.

6:17 a.m. – A South County Trail resident told police that a construction crew had been using heavy equipment since 5 a.m. even though the local law says they were not allowed to begin before 7 a.m. Police found no equipment running or members of the crew at the scene.

6 p.m. – A local resident gave a wallet she found on First Avenue over to the EGPD. Police were able to contact the man who had lost the wallet and he requested the wallet be placed in his mailbox.

8:06 p.m. – An EG resident told police she thought her personal assistant stole over $1,500 in jewelry, withdrew money from her bank accounts, and used her credit cards to make purchases for herself. The resident got suspicious after she received a text message about using her Chase Bank account to pay for Uber rides that she had never taken.

9:29 p.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 51, and an EG woman, 52, after they got into an argument because the man learned the woman was cheating on him. To get the woman to leave the house, the man put her cat outside. When she went to get it he locked her out causing her to break through the screen door in an attempt to get back in the house. The man then tried pushing her back out of the house through the door. Police arrested both for domestic assault, disorderly conduct, and vandalism.

Thursday, Oct. 22

9:23 a.m. – A Howland Road resident told police a package from Amazon arrived that she did not order.

11 a.m. – A meeting was held at EGPD headquarters about the 22-year-old Warwick woman who continued to violate a No Trespass order barring her from Victor’s Kitchen and Pizza on Post Road. It was discussed that formal charges would be made if the woman violated the order again.

5:50 p.m. – The EG man who was arrested the previous day told police his girlfriend had stolen four vinyl albums that are worth a lot of money while she moved her belongings from the home they had shared.

Friday, Oct. 23

12:24 a.m. – EGPD officers notified Newport Biodiesel that the lid to the grease tank behind Panera Bread on Division Street was open. Grease thefts have happened numerous times in that plaza.

1:58 p.m. – A Sylvan Drive resident told police someone seemed to have blown leaves into their yard.

2:51 p.m. – Someone called the police on a man who they believed was acting strangely in a parking lot on Post Road; police found the man was just working on his car.

9:47 p.m. – An anonymous caller informed police that a large gathering of teenagers were drinking at a home on Mawney Street. Police found a small gathering with no liquor present.

10:12 p.m. – A local resident told police a group of teens were ringing doorbells and running away in the Lebaron Drive area.

10:35 p.m. – A caller told police she was driving on South County Trail and there was another car moving erratically nearby. The caller provided the license plate number and police were able to locate the other driver, who said she was going home from work and was very tired. She left her car at a Cumberland Farms and got a ride home.

Saturday, Oct. 24

8:45 a.m. – A resident who lives near Cole Middle School told police a car was parked on the field near the tennis court. The car belonged to the tennis coach who was parked in the school’s loading and unloading zone.

3:30 p.m. – An East Greenwich resident told police he was a victim of identity fraud when someone used his information to file for unemployment assistance.

6:41 p.m. – A caller told police someone had pulled a knife on her at the bar at the End Zone Pub and Grille on Post Road and that the bartender told the woman to leave. Police found it was not as reported, that the woman had been denied service by the bartender and was upset.

7:36 p.m. – Police arrested a Coventry man for driving under the influence after his Toyota Tacoma left its lane of travel and struck a car before careening into a telephone pole near the McDonald’s on New London Turnpike. The man was stumbling and nearly fell when talking with police. He failed field sobriety tests; at the station he refused a chemical blood alcohol test. He did say he’d had “a few beers” at home. In addition to the DUI charge, he was given a traffic court summons for refusing the chemical test. His car was towed from the scene.

5:03 p.m. – A child called the police to say his mother was chasing him around the house then hung up. Police investigated and found the children at the house were fine, just unhappy with discipline they had received.

8 p.m. – A Bayberry Lane resident told police a group of youths had been ringing doorbells and running away and the resident had one of the teens with him. Police returned the youth to his father.

Sunday, Oct. 25

2:15 p.m. – EGPD officers removed political signs attached to the overpass fencing on Middle Road just west of Avenger Drive.

6:22 p.m. – A Downing Street resident told police someone took a political sign from his front yard and that this was the second time it had happened.

9:08 p.m. – An Exchange Street resident told police a neighbor was using a loud power saw. EGPD officers spoke to the resident who agreed to shut off the saw for the night.