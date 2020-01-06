Police Log: Dogs, Deer and a Skunk

By Elizabeth F. McNamara

Monday, Dec. 16

1:36 p.m. – Police arrested a 14-year-old at Cole Middle School for possessing tobacco.

6:27 p.m. – A Mawney Brook Road resident told police there was an unknown vehicle parked on the street. She called back to cancel the call after contacting a neighbor who told her the vehicle belonged to a guest.

7:30 p.m. – An East Greenwich man told police he’d gotten a bill from AT&T for $1,208, for a cell phone purchase he had not authorized.

11:45 p.m. – A driver said he hit a deer on South County Trail but did not wish to make a report; police notified the state Dept. of Environmental Management.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

2:42 a.m. – An Ocean State Veterinary Clinic employee told police someone kept calling to request a medication be filled without a veterinarian exam. Police spoke with the caller and advised him not to call the clinic again.

8:56 a.m. – A Granite Drive resident told police there was a deer carcass in her neighbor’s driveway and it was disturbing to her children. Police spoke to the neighbor, who was willing to move the deer.

2 p.m. – The manager of Besos restaurant told police someone stole a wicker chair from the restaurant’s front porch on Dec. 15. Surveillance video showed a man wearing a North Face blue hoodie, tan pants, white sneakers and a white baseball cap just after 11 p.m. Dec. 15 walk through the side patio and onto the porch, where he took the chair.

5 p.m. – The manager of Flood Ford told police someone took a set of keys from a desk in the showroom. Surveillance video showed two men drive up to the dealership in a Toyota minivan. The first man got out and used the bathroom, then returned to the van. The second man went into the showroom, walked around, took a set of keys off a desk, then returned to the van. They then appeared to look for the car the keys belonged to. After a short time, they left without finding it. The keys belong to a Lincoln MKX that was blocked in by a Ford truck. The dealership planned to move the car inside and get new keys made.

5:29 p.m. – A caller told police there was a refrigerator on the curb in front of a house on Jefferson Drive with its doors still attached, a potential hazard.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

4:04 p.m. – The owner of Victor’s Kitchen & Pizzeria told police a woman keeps coming in and out of the restaurant trying to speak with a former boyfriend. The owner said he did not know the woman and or why she kept coming in.

6 p.m. – A Long Street resident told police her neighbor was videotaping her and “acting weird.” Police spoke with the neighbor, who said he was only taking pictures of her when she was walking her dog off leash. He said the dog relieves itself on his lawn and that was why he was taking pictures. Police told the woman, who said she wanted the incident documented but that she would be more aware when walking her dog in the future.

Thursday, Dec. 19

7:04 a.m. – A Crompton Avenue resident told police a neighbor’s dog had been barking all night. Police spoke with the dog sitter, who said she visited a few times a day and that the owners would be back Friday. She told police they could contact her if the problem continued.

5:38 p.m. – A motorist told police she hit a deer while driving on South County Trail and the deer ran off into the woods.

5:44 p.m. – Another motorist struck a deer at the intersection of Sleepy Hollow and South County Trail. Police notified DEM.

Friday, Dec. 20

6:09 a.m. – A Crompton Avenue resident again complained about a neighbor’s barking dog. Police tried to contact the dog sitter.

8:48 a.m. – Someone told police there was a skunk on Mawney Street near Friendship. Police said the skunk did not appear to be ill and was leaving the area.

10:20 a.m. – An East Greenwich man told police someone had taken out credit cards in his name fraudulently with Walmart, Capital One and Bank of America. The credit card companies told him to file a police report.

5 p.m. – Police took a Warren man, 21, into custody after Warren police picked him up on a warrant from EGPD. The man is accused of one felony count of obtaining money under false pretenses, relating to a bad check he cashed at Centreville Bank in November.

Saturday, Dec. 21

12:11 a.m. – Someone told police about a group of people outside Kai Bar being disruptive. Police found it was just a group of people who’d just left the establishment and were waiting for an Uber.

2:05 a.m. – An employee of Mainstreet Coffee told police a woman who appeared to be drunk was banging on the door and refusing to leave the area as the staff was trying to leave for the night. The woman was picked up by a sober aquaintance.

9:20 p.m. – The manager of Pizza Heaven told police a car in the parking lot had been parked and running for a couple of hours. Police contacted the registered owner, who said her son was using the car. She called EGPD back after talking to her son; the son met friends and left in their car, not realizing he’d left his car running. Police turned off the car; the driver was told to pick up the keys at the station.