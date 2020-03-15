Police Log: Dog Bite x 3; Man Bite x 1

By Bethany Hashway and Elizabeth F. McNamara

Monday, Feb 24

9:52 a.m. – The owner of a house on Shady Hill Drive about to be put up for sale because of foreclosure told police she could not get in to retrieve some of appliances because someone had changed the locks. A lawyer for the bank told police the woman was still the owner but when the woman looked through the windows, she did not see the appliances. She said her brother may have taken them; police said that would be a civil matter.

9:58 a.m. – Police assisted EGFD overseeing a barrel fire of palms in the cemetery on First Avenue.

12:37 p.m. – On Feb. 10 the detective division received a complaint by mail from the fraud department at Webster Bank, which said a $1,264.84 check cashed in January at the Webster Bank on Main Street was a counterfeit. Further investigation showed the man who had cashed the check had several other warrants from other departments in the state for check forging.

4:50 p.m. – An EG woman told police a pothole on South County Trail damaged the rear passenger-side wheel of her car Feb. 23. The wheel had since been repaired; she was looking for a police report to file with the state DOT for reimbursement.

Tuesday, Feb 25

8:15 a.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 59, on a bench warrant after the man – known to police – was seen on Main Street. He was taken into custody and processed to EGPD, then transported to Third District Court.

2 p.m. – An Upland Avenue resident told police a dog bit him in the hand when he tried to separate his dog from a neighbor’s dog who was off leash and approached aggressively. According to the man, he reached down to protect his dog when the other dog bit his right hand down to the bone. Police gave the owner of the other dog a notice of quarantine; the dog was up to date on its rabies vaccination.

2:15 p.m. – Police responded to Archie Cole Junior High School over a child custody issue between parents. The issue was resolved.

3:23 p.m. – An employee of VIP Nail Salon on Main Street told police a person in the shop appeared to be intoxicated. Police gave the woman a ride home and handed her car keys to her husband.

7:30 p.m. – An employee of Dunkin Donuts on South County Trail told police an hour earlier a young man and woman had come into the store, ordered a bagel, then sat down to eat it. Moments later, the employee saw the young man behind the counter making a second bagel while the young woman videotaped him. The employee told them to leave. The two then went through the drive-thru where they were denied service.

7:59 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 60, at his residence on a warrant for violation of a court order. He was placed into custody and transported to EGPD for processing. In the morning he was taken to court.

10:36 p.m. – A caller asked police to remove a woman from the vestibule of Webster Bank on Main Street, saying she had been there for “quite some time.” Police drove the woman to Kingstown Bowl in North Kingstown.

Wednesday, Feb 26

7:36 a.m. – Police told a tree company they would need to move their trucks, which were blocking a driveway at Cole Middle School, and that they would need a detail officer if they were going to be in the roadway.

1:36 p.m. – A Potowomut resident told police her dog, a French bulldog, was bit by a Newfoundland while walking at Scalloptown Park on Monday. She said there were two Newfoundlands on leash but they jumped on her dog and one of them bit her dog in the ear. She had the dog owner’s name but no other contact info. Police were able to connect her with the owner of the Newfoundlands, an East Greenwich resident. Both dogs were up to date on their rabies vaccines.

7:48 p.m. – A woman told police she was upset because her daughters had not called her.

Thursday, Feb 27

7:56 a.m. – After receiving a report about a suspicious car on Squirrel Lane, police spoke with the car’s owner, who was looking at property in the area.

3:41 p.m. – A Forest Lane resident told police they’d heard gunshots. The shots were audible but then stopped; police said the shots did not appear to be suspicious.

5:40 p.m. – A Frenchtown Road resident told police some medication had gone missing after she’d had a mother and child over for a playdate with her child. The other mother told the EG woman she did not take the medication. Police had so far been unable to make contact with the other woman.

6:45 p.m. – Police responded to the parking lot of Richard’s Pub for the report of a two-car accident. While completing the accident report, police learned the registration on one of the cars had been suspended so police seized the plates and had the car towed.

8:45 p.m. – Police intervened in a dispute between neighbors on Crompton Road, getting one neighbor to agree to remove his belongings from the other neighbor’s garage on Sunday. Police also told one of the parties to stop looking in the windows of the other person’s house in an attempt to get their attention.

Friday, Feb. 28

4:30 a.m. – Police arrested a Leominster, Mass., man, 19, for assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after allegedly hitting two women and hitting and biting a man in the dorm at New England Tech. One of the victims did not want to file a complaint but she did say the man was “acting crazy” and hit her in the face. The other woman said she was hit in the face several times before some others were able to distract the man allowing her to get away. Both women showed signs of assault. The suspect hit the man and caused him to fall, the man said, at which point the suspect bit the man in the thigh. Police could see the bit mark. The man was taken to the station and processed.

7:14 a.m. – Police had a report at the Bank of RI on South County Trail regarding a man sitting in the area of the ATM. The man was sent on his way.

10:51 a.m. – An East Greenwich man told police his ex-girlfriend would not leave his house.

3:37 p.m. – A Canterbury Lane resident told police she heard gunshots in her neighborhood.

3:52 p.m. – Police were asked to remove a homeless man who had been squatting in a building on South County Trail.

8:36 p.m. – Someone told police three youths were throwing rocks at passing cars on Main Street. Police did not find the youths as described.

11:41 p.m. – Neighbors complained about a party at a house on Upland Avenue which had been rented out on Airbnb. No one at the residence could show proof of rental and the party was dispersed. The owner of the house came by the station to retrieve his key and he was told of the complaint.

Saturday, Feb 29

3:53 a.m. – Police talked with a driver who had pulled into a parking lot on South County Trail to rest. The driver called for a rideshare to take them home. Police noted the car would be in the lot until morning.

9:30 a.m. – An East Greenwich man told police his dog was bitten in the neck by another dog Friday while he was walking his dog on Church Street near West Street. The dog was treated for a minor bite and given a rabies booster. The man said he did not know who the dog’s owner was, only that the dog was called Cooper.

9:31 a.m. – A homeless man in a bathroom in a building on South County Trail was told to leave.

6:25 p.m. – A Pine Glen Drive resident made a report to police about an issue he was having with his computer this afternoon and realized that he’d been locked out of the computer. He told police he received a message saying that the computer had been locked out for suspicion of malware. There was a phone number for “Microsoft PC Help” and he called the number and spoke with a man with a foreign accent. The man told the EG man he would work on fixing the problem for free, then began asking for the EG man’s bank account information and credit card account usernames and passwords, which the EG man provided before becoming suspicious and ending the call. The man’s accounts have been placed on hold.

Sunday, March 31

9:26 p.m. – A caller told police about an erratic driver on Division Street. Police stopped the car just before it reached the Route 95 on ramp and asked the driver why someone would have called police about his driving. The man said he had been nervous because a large truck was following him closely and he also said he was taking a new medication that made him a little drowsy. The man allowed the police to have his car towed and he was taken to a nearby Dunkin Donuts to await a ride home.