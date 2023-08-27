Police Log: Chickens Cross Road; Stoli Heist

Monday, August 14

3:05 p.m. – A Cindyann Drive resident told police that someone in a red shirt and khakis holding a clipboard was walking around the neighborhood. Police later found out it was the tax assessor.

11 p.m. – Police ticketed a Coventry man for driving an unregistered motorcycle on First Avenue toward Division Street. EGPD officers initially made the stop because people in the area called them, complaining about the loud noise the bike made. The motorcyclist told police he knew his bike was not registered but “stated that he is in the process of registering it,” according to a police report. In addition to the ticket, police had the motorcycle towed.

11:38 p.m. – An EG resident told police he thought a group of kids damaged a fence on the corner of Crossways and Wanton Shippee roads. The man told police he heard a loud bang and young voices, prompting him to check it out, which is when he saw two SUVs drive away. Police on the scene confirmed the fence damage but could not speculate about suspects as no “camera systems pointed toward” the fence; the police report was forwarded to detectives.

Tuesday, August 15

1:09 a.m. – North Kingstown PD officers told the EGPD they arrested a man on domestic charges who said he was involved in a hit-and-run of a mailbox on Frenchtown Road roughly an hour before.

2:08 p.m. – A woman walked into the EGPD station to inform police that she received a scam email saying she had won money. The police advised her to delete emails of that nature.

5:45 p.m. – A Laurel Wood Drive resident told police he has been the “victim of ding-dong ditchers for years and the frequency seems to have increased recently,” according to a police report. The man provided police with video footage of what they believe to be two teenage boys ringing the man’s Nest doorbell and running away. Both boys in the video are covering their faces, according to police. This report was forwarded to detectives.

Wednesday, August 16

9:55 a.m. – Warwick PD ticketed a Warwick man because his dog had repeatedly escaped from his property, causing hazardous conditions on Division Street in East Greenwich. The man’s residence mostly sits in Warwick, but a “small frontal parcel” resides in EG, which is why both EGPD and Warwick PD were involved in this incident.

3:12 p.m. – A Tillinghast Road resident told police she had a lost dog on her property. The animal control officer brought the dog to its yard, even though the owner wasn’t home.

11:36 p.m. – A concerned citizen called about a man yelling and a woman screaming, “Stop!” and “Help!” on Duke Street. When officers arrived, they heard nothing. After speaking with residents in the area, they believed the caller heard a video game.

Thursday, August 17

4:23 a.m. and 6:12 a.m. – Concerned citizens told police about two dead deer in town roadways. The first was on the northbound Route 4 ramp and Division Street. The second was on Tillinghast Road.

12:40 p.m. – A South Road resident told police someone had been trespassing on their property. A neighbor told an officer that he knew who was cutting through the person’s property and would tell them to stop.

1:25 p.m. – Police cited a North Providence woman for driving without proof of insurance or an active registration on Division Street. The woman told police she had an appointment with the DMV to register her vehicle but “could not provide any evidence of appointments,” according to a police report. Police also had her car towed.

5:19 p.m. – An EG resident reported possible fraud to police after receiving a letter from Workers Credit Union about an account she did not open. Representatives of the bank told the woman that someone had opened an account in person using her Social Security number. The account has been closed, and representatives from the bank asked the woman to give them a copy of the police report. No mention of money being loaned or stolen was in the partially redacted police report.

6:02 p.m. – A Division Street resident called the cops on a solicitor who would not take no for an answer. When police arrived, the solicitor told the officers he would not return to that home or the neighborhood after police explained he needed a permit from the town to sell door-to-door.

6:21 p.m. – A Fifth Avenue resident complained about a solicitor working in the area.

6:33 p.m. – A police officer was “out with chickens blocking the roadway” on Fifth Avenue, according to a police log. The owner later took the birds home.

6:39 p.m. – A person called the police from Tavern on the Square because she could not find her vehicle. She then found it and let police know.

7:33 p.m. – An EG man told police a man carrying a folder walked onto his property and then through his front door. The homeowner yelled at the guy, who then walked out of the house and down the street. The resident told police he didn’t want to press charges if they caught the alleged intruder. Police couldn’t find anyone in the area.

Friday, August 18

5:11 a.m. – A Teakwood Court resident told police about a “suspicious car” stopped in their neighbor’s driveway with its high beams on; it then drove away. Police tracked the car down and found it was an Amazon delivery driver.

10:18 a.m. – An EG resident called the police after noticing a broken right blinker while her car was parked in the East Greenwich Commons lot on Main Street. She told police she did not know who or what car struck her vehicle. She said she wanted the incident documented.

11:06 a.m. – Police went to Water Street, where a 20 ft boat tied to the dock was sinking. The boat’s owner brought his pickup truck and trailer to the scene. In their report, police note that “no hazardous material was leaking from the boat.”

11:45 a.m. – The owner of a Church Street apartment building told police that he believed a tenant he was evicting damaged the lock on a unit after the landlord had changed them. The landlord told police that the man was renting two units month-to-month and did not have a signed lease agreement for one of the units. The tenant told police he was “never served an eviction notice.” The landlord and tenant agreed to handle the matter through the courts, and the property owner did not press charges against the tenant for the damaged lock.

12:52 p.m. – Someone stole the Pride flag from the East Greenwich United Methodist Church on South County Trail. Police report that it “appeared that someone had snapped the flagpole at the bracket.”

6:50 p.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 48, for DUI and refusing to submit to a chemical test after a woman waved a police officer down on Post Road and shouted, “He’s hammered and all over the road.” The cop confirmed what the woman had said, seeing “both passenger side tires were driving over the white fog line.” The officer on the scene reported being able to smell alcohol from the rear of the man’s vehicle. The driver told police he had not been drinking and had just come from Dave’s Marketplace. Police would later note that there were no groceries in the car. The man refused to participate in field sobriety tests, so police took the man right into custody. At the station, the man refused to take a breathalyzer test and changed his story, telling police he had been at Raku Sakura earlier that day. On his way out of the cell, he told the police, “I can walk home, and I could have walked home from where you stopped me too.” He then waited in the lobby of the EGPD station for his girlfriend to pick him up.

10:47 p.m. – Police arrested an Exeter man, 19, for disorderly conduct after he tried starting a fight with the security personnel at Blu on the Water, who wouldn’t let him in the bar and took the open container of alcohol he had on him because he was underage. Police told the man and his friend, who was also under 21, not to return to Blu on the Water that night. Police arrested the man because he yelled, “Hit me,” to the security guards from the street in front of Blu on the Water while puffing out his chest and clenching his fists.

Saturday, August 19

12:47 a.m. – Two brothers from out of town were assaulted at Blu on the Water after one of them bumped into another patron. When police arrived on the scene, they spoke to one of the victims who had swelling above his eye and appeared woozy. The man told police “no assault occurred,” according to a police report. The man told police he was unsure if he wanted to press charges against the unknown assailant until he spoke to his brother, who was out walking on Water Street toward King Street. Later that morning, the police checked in with one of the men who said he did wish to press charges against the person who assaulted him and his brother if they found out who was behind the altercation.

1:16 a.m. – The police arrested an EG woman, 39, for stealing a bottle of Stoli Blueberry from behind the bar of the Greenwich Hotel on the morning of Aug. 10. Police only became aware of the theft when the hotel owner noticed a bottle missing, reviewed security footage, and contacted the EGPD. They tracked the woman down based using security footage evidence and the car the woman left in.

9:48 a.m. – An EG man called the police about a possible stolen lawn mower before realizing he had dropped it off to be serviced.

Sunday, August 20

12:29 a.m. – A caller told police people were outside playing cornhole and being loud at Hill and Harbor Cigar Lounge on Main Street.

12:50 a.m. – A caller told police that people are still playing cornhole and being loud at Hill and Harbor Cigar Lounge on Main Street. Police restored the peace.

2:31 a.m. – A Cricket Circle resident told police that someone rang her Ring video doorbell and walked away. The caller said she did not want to talk with an officer but requested a patrol car check the area.

7:55 p.m. – Someone called the cops about a woman who appeared to be drunk running back and forth across Main Street. When police arrived, the woman was on Duke and Queen streets. She had apparently “calmed down” and was “taken home by her sober boyfriend,” according to police.

Monday, August 21

1:16 a.m. – A police officer told two youths to leave the playground at Eldredge.