Police Log: Chicken Nugget Theft; Playstation Gone Missing

Monday, December 4

11:09 a.m. – An EG School employee notified police that someone had hacked her work email and requested that her direct deposit information be changed to an Ohio-based bank. Because they had caught the incident so quickly, the payroll department was able to cut the woman a paper check. Since the incident, police have contacted EG tech support. The woman also changed her school email password and informed her bank of the situation.

12:22 p.m. – EGPD officers issued a no-trespass order barring a man from Ace Mattress Recycling on South County Trail, his former employer. A representative from the company told police that they had “several issues” with the man and that he had texted his “two weeks notice” on Dec. 2. Police left a voicemail for the man, notifying him of the no-trespass order and that he needed to contact the EGPD.

1:30 p.m. – The EG Animal Control Officer is so familiar with a dog that continues to get loose from its River Run residence that when someone dropped off the 15-year-old pug mix at NK Animal Hospital, she knew who it belonged to. She contacted the owner, who confirmed the dog was not home. The ACO let the NK Animal Hospital staff know that the owner’s son would be picking the dog up.

2:54 p.m. – A concerned citizen reported a dead hawk on South Pierce Road.

9:54 p.m. – EGPD assisted EG Fire with a reported structure fire on Pine Glen Drive.

Tuesday, December 5

12:19 a.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Pawtucket man, 33, on DUI charges after pulling him over for speeding on Division Street. When officers asked the man for his paperwork, he handed them a ticket he received from the EGPD in May. The officer noted the man’s “severely bloodshot watery eyes” in his report. The man would later tell police he had “two to three beers like earlier in the night” and that he also “smoked some weed earlier tonight, but that’s it.” After failing multiple roadside sobriety tests, police took the man into custody. He refused to take a preliminary breathalyzer at the scene, or provide a blood sample or blow into a breathalyzer back at the station. Police found open and empty alcoholic nips in the man’s car, along with an empty beer can. In addition to the DUI arrest, police ticketed the man for speeding, being in the presence of alcohol while driving, refusing to submit to a preliminary breath test, and refusing to submit to a chemical test.

1 am. – EGPD officers checked on an alarm at the EG wastewater treatment plant on Crompton Avenue. Police found an unlocked door. An employee arrived and said the property checked okay, according to police logs.

Wednesday, December 6

12:26 a.m. – EGPD officers pulled a driver over for not obeying a stop sign on Kenyon Avenue and Division Street. During routine checks, the officer found the car’s registration was suspended. In addition to ticketing the driver for the registration violation and failing to obey the stop sign, police had the car towed.

3:14 p.m. – Two callers told police they saw a man “carrying a large sign and a bible” in the roadway on South County Trail and Middle Road. Police couldn’t find the man.

4:26 p.m. – EGPD officers arrested a North Kingstown woman, 38, for shoplifting items in a large white bag from Dave’s Marketplace three days prior. Camera footage allegedly showed the woman placing frozen chicken nuggets and a ribeye steak into the bag, according to police reports. While she paid for some items she collected at the store, she never unloaded the items in bag to purchase, according to police. Using surveillance footage, police tracked down the woman and asked her to come into the EGPD station. At the station, the woman told police she was not in Dave’s on the day in question but then “changed her answer immediately when” an officer told her “there were cameras present.” At first, the woman said she “might” have taken some items by accident, but then stated, “yeah, sure I took it,” although she was “reluctant to admit what was taken,” according to police. In addition to the larceny charge, police issued a no-trespass order against the woman, barring her from Dave’s Marketplace.

7:18 p.m. – An EG man told police his brother was “intimidating and threatening him” outside his bedroom door, according to police logs. When police arrived, the brothers were on different floors of the home and agreed to separate for the evening.

Thursday, December 7

1:17 a.m. – An EGPD officer attempted to determine the cause of a disturbance at or near Low Key, a Main Street bar. According to police, multiple women got into a physical altercation inside the bathroom of the bar. One woman had “scratch marks” on her face, while another had a “bloody lip.” However, the bar manager told police that “the incident did not occur inside of LowKey,” according to police reports. No one involved wanted to press charges. Police did request video footage of the incident as the cell phone of one of the people involved went missing.

6:14 a.m. – Detectives investigated a report of vehicles being broken into on Post Road, according to police logs.

7:43 a.m. – EGPD assisted EGFD in airing out a house with “high levels” of carbon monoxide on Arbor Way, according to police logs.

1:53 p.m. – A manager at the South County Trail business IDP Americas told EGPD officers that someone hacked her email and is using it to send fake invoices. She said a client contacted her earlier that day requesting routing information for an online payment for an invoice IDP had not sent. She told police she knew something was wrong when she saw a copy of the invoice. She told police that a “computer savvy” man with “strong knowledge of the business’ inner workings” might be responsible for the fraud. She claims he recently ended his time with the company in October under “sour” circumstances.

6:12 p.m. – An employee at the Savory Grape told police that a man who “frequently shoplifts from the store is in the store now,” according to police logs. When an officer arrived, he saw the man walk out the back of the store but could not find him after that. The police recorded the license plates of the cars in the back of the store.

6:38 p.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 65, for DUI after he had gotten into a collision with another car on Main Street. The man told EGPD officers he had “two Budweisers,” but police state in their report he “had difficulty standing.” The man said the other driver “backed into his vehicle.” After failing multiple roadside sobriety tests, police arrested the man who refused to take a breathalyzer back at the station. Police were unable to find proof of insurance inside the man’s vehicle. While being booked, he said, “I’m going to get a drink at the Tilted Barn after all this.” In addition to the DUI charge, police ticketed the man for refusing to take a chemical test and driving a vehicle without an active registration.

Friday, December 8

1:08 a.m. – EGPD officers pulled over a driver for speeding on South County Trail. During routine checks, the officer discovered that the license plate on the car did not belong to that vehicle, and the vehicle’s registration had been canceled. In addition to the citations for speeding and registration violations, the officer had the car towed.

12:49 p.m. – An EG resident told police a man broke a gate on his property and was hiding under a trailer in his backyard. According to police logs, a second caller told police a similar man was in their backyard “covered in blood.” Police handled it as a mental health issue.

7:20 p.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Florida man, 44, involved in a car accident on Division Street near the 95N ramp for DUI. Police state in their report that they could smell the odor of alcohol on his breath and that he was “unsteady on his feet.” The man told police he did not know where he was and that he had “two or three drinks of beer.” After failing multiple roadside sobriety tests, the man blew a .103 into a preliminary breath test. Back at the station, the man took a breathalyzer test six times, but each time, the results were inconclusive. In addition to the arrest, police ticketed the man for driving without proof of insurance and driving too close to another vehicle.

8:11 p.m. – The assistant manager of the McDonald’s on New London Turnpike asked for police assistance in tossing out an “unruly customer,” according to police logs. The person left without police assistance.

11:49 p.m. – A Clauson Court resident told police that someone replaced his PlayStation 5 delivery with an empty box. According to the man, an Amazon driver delivered the PlayStation 5 at 8:21 p.m. and took a photo of the box near the front door. When the man arrived at 11 p.m., the package was empty and “tapped shut,” according to him. He contacted Amazon and accepted their offer of a refund. When police asked about surveillance cameras in the area, he said he was unaware of any, given that he only rents the downstairs of the home.

Saturday, December 9

1:45 a.m. – A Marlborough Street caller told police they were trying to stop an intoxicated person from driving. In the end, police “dispersed” everyone, and “all parties” agreed to “obtain rides home.”

11:15 a.m. – A man who owns 80 acres of land off Division Road told police that someone was cutting down trees on the property. He told police he did not permit anyone to chop down trees on his land, and there are “multiple ‘No Trespass’ signs along the property.” Police spoke to the man cutting down the trees who said he was doing so to burn at his residence and was unaware of the “No Trespass Signs.” The man chopping down the trees told police he would stay off the property.

2:35 p.m. – Police investigated a “larceny from auto” at Go Play on South County Trail, according to police logs.

11:05 p.m. – Police checked on a report of an “extremely large house party” on Jodie Beth Drive. When police arrived, there were “no vehicles in the area,” according to police logs. An officer later reported that multiple kids in a Seasons Corner Market parking lot said they attempted to go to a house on Jodie Beth Drive for a party but were told everyone had been kicked out.

11:11 p.m. – Police told employees at LowKey to keep the music down after receiving complaints.

11:39 p.m. – EGPD officers told a King Street resident to keep the noise down after a caller complained.

Sunday, December 10

1:18 a.m. – EGPD officers helped a lost Uber driver on Division Street and Howland Road.

9:43 a.m. – Police investigated a report of a stolen car on James Street, according to police logs.

11:45 a.m. – Police are investigating a “larceny from vehicle” on Eldredge Avenue, according to police logs.

6:26 p.m. – EGPD officers assisted the fire department with a report of an oven fire on Deep Meadow Lane, according to police logs.

Monday, December 11

3:01 a.m. – A Tanglewood Drive resident said they heard a “loud crack” and believed “a tree may have fallen,” according to police logs. An officer confirmed that the area was clear.

3:49 a.m. – A Balsam Drive resident reported something burning in their house. An officer in the area said that a power strip burnt in the house, and a tree branch was down on power lines in the area.

4:20 a.m. – A street sign was down on the Division Street Bridge. EGPD members notified DOT of the missing sign.