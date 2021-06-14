Police Log: Boat Launch Blues & Dent Fix Fail

Monday, May 31



7:08 p.m. – A caller told police a boat in the cove was partially submerged. Police notified the EGFD and the harbormaster.

10:22 p.m. – A caller complained about loud music coming from a boat docked near Blu.

Tuesday, June 1

6:58 p.m. – A caller told police a boat tied to a mooring in the cove was “actively sinking.” Police notified the harbormaster.

8:41 p.m. – A caller told police a man who appeared to be drunk was yelling at the town boat launch. The man’s friend said they would take care of the man for the night.

Wednesday, June 2

2:46 a.m. – Police came upon a couple of people on the dock at the town boat launch. They appeared to be ok and agreed to leave the area.

3:02 a.m. – A man came into the station to report a bike taken from his property but then left before giving a report. A patrolman noticed the man riding a bike on Main Street south; he said he did not want to report the incident after all.

8:02 p.m. – Someone reported an argument at the town boat ramp.

9:30 p.m. – A waterfront resident complained about a man yelling at his house.

Thursday, June 3

7:47 a.m. – Police came upon a man sleeping at the town boat ramp. He was sent on his way.

10:15 a.m. – An East Greenwich man told police he was scammed after he was approached by two men outside of Orange Theory on Division Street who offered to fix a dent in his car. They settled on a price ($900) and the man went into the gym. When he returned, the men said they weren’t finished but could finish it in his driveway. The man agreed and the men finished the job, were paid and left. But when the man looked closely, he realized the pair had filled the dent with putty and painted oer it. The EG man called one of the men, who said they’d get back to him about fixing it but they never called back. The mechanic the man brought his car to said this was a common scam. Police advised the man it was not a criminal matter since he agreed to the deal. The man said he wanted a report in case he decided to pursue a civil action.

11:52 a.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police about a scam involving a check for $950. She said a woman contacted her through her website seeking to buy a dress she was selling. The woman told the EG woman couldn’t navigate the website payment system and would send a check instead. When the check arrived, it was for $950, far more than the dress. The woman who sent the check explained her child was in the hospital and she had inadvertently included money owed to the hospital in the check to the EG woman – would the EG woman cash the check and send her the difference? The EG woman instead gave the check to the police; it was fraudulent. Police try calling the woman who sent the fraudulent check but she did not pick up.

6:49 p.m. – A caller told police a man was going door to door on Overfield Road selling pest control services. Police told the man he needed a permit.

9:30 p.m. – A caller told police someone was setting off fireworks in the street on Stone Ridge Drive. Police spoke with the person believed to be responsible and were told no more fireworks would be set off.

Friday, June 4

1:49 a.m. – Police checked on a man sleeping in his car in the parking lot at Dave’s Marketplace. The person was napping.

9:39 a.m. – Police cited a Pawtucket man for driving with an cancelled registration after he was pulled over on Division Street because of a cracked windshield and an inspection sticker that expired in 2018. He was cited for the registration and inspection violations as well as having no proof of insurance. Police had the car towed.

6:30 p.m. – A caller told police a car speeding down the hill on Middle Road hit a family of geese, killing several and injuring one. The car had left. At the scene, police found three dead geese and euthanized the injured goose. The caller told police said he dispose of the birds using his trailer.

Saturday, June 5

8:19 a.m. – Someone reported a cow on the side of the road by the fence in front of Bicentennial Farm on South County Trail.

11:23 p.m. – A man told police his wife, who was drunk, had fled on foot after an argument on Rocky Hollow Road. Police called for the R.I. State Police K-9; the woman was found and EGFD took her by rescue to the hospital.

Sunday, June 6

6:34 a.m. – A caller told police there was a large turtle in the middle of Shippee Road.

6:45 a.m. – A caller told police they were concerned about a possibly injured possum on the driveway. Police found the possum was not injured and it proceeded on its way.

11:30 a.m. – A FedEx driver told police he was delivering a package on Diplomat Drive when the dog at the residence bit him in the thigh. Police checked with the dog’s owner and the dog was up on its rabies vaccine. Police told the owner to keep the dog quarantined for 10 days.

Monday, June 7

12:35 a.m. – A caller at End Zone Pub & Grille told police she needed help but she was mainly unintelligible. Rescue was called, but the woman’s son took her home.