Police Log: Barking Dogs; Harried Pet Owner

Tuesday, August 1

8:55 a.m. – Police alerted DPW about a dead animal in the area of Eldredge School.

12:54 p.m. – An EG resident told police someone hacked their computer. The police told the caller that their computer was infected with a virus and referred them to Microsoft support.

5:45 p.m. – Police helped keep the peace at End Zone Pub and Grille following a verbal argument.

Wednesday, August 2

12:42 p.m. – Police cited a West Warwick woman for driving on Middle Road with an expired license and registration. They pulled her over initially because the plate frame on her car was blocking the state and type of plate, according to police. In addition to the tickets, police had the car towed.

1:06 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 66, for violating a no-trespass order by being inside the Greenwich Hotel. A representative for the hotel said they wished to press charges against the man, who police said had an “odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.” Back at the station, the man made lewd remarks about the person at the hotel who called the police and said that person would “pay for this.” That’s when police advised the man to knock off such statements.

1:23 a.m. – A caller told police two drones were following him around earlier that night while his car was charging at the municipal charging station on Peirce Street. He told police that the same thing happened earlier that day in North Providence and he has “no idea who might be doing this,” according to a police log.

1:52 p.m. – A caller told police their 11-year-old EG cat “had an altercation with a raccoon” earlier that day on Howland Road. The resident scared off the raccoon and got the feline back into the house, but only after the cat had sustained injuries such as a missing front left nail and a swollen back leg. Police assisted in getting the cat a vet appointment at the North Kingstown Animal Shelter for later that day. Even with the cat being up to date on its rabies vaccines, police told the cat’s owner to quarantine the pet for 45 days.

10:22 p.m. – Police issued a Municipal Court summons for disorderly conduct to an East Greenwich resident, 43, for urinating in public on Court House Lane. When police tried getting the man’s attention, he ignored them, walking down Main Street, then turning west on Church Street before police stopped him. He apologized and stated, “Yeah, that was me,” when police questioned him about who was urinating in public. In the report, police state that they believe the man was intoxicated due to the “odor of alcoholic beverage” coming from him and his “slurred speech.”

Thursday, August 3

12:26 a.m. – Police cited an EG resident for driving with a suspended registration and failing to obey a stop sign on Division and Shippeetown roads. In addition to the tickets, police had the car towed.

12:49 a.m. – Police arrested an EG woman, 34, for DUI and obstruction after police pulled her over for doing 50 mph on Division Street. When police activated their lights, the woman drove off the road before stopping her car. The woman told police she was speeding because she had to urinate. According to police, they “could smell a moderate odor of alcohol emitting from her breath.” They also noted she had bloodshot eyes and mumbled speech. Police wrote the woman was so combative at the scene and continued to talk over officers that they arrested her before they were able to conduct field sobriety tests. The woman refused to take a breathalyzer test at the station and “continued her argumentative attitude toward us,” according to the report. In addition to the DUI and obstruction charges, police ticketed the woman for speeding, driving with an expired registration, and refusing to submit to a chemical test.

9:35 a.m. – Police arrested an EG resident, 49, for violating a no-contact order by being in the same car as a woman he was not supposed to contact after a caller told police about an argument on Duke Street. Police found the two people together in a Jeep. The two told police they weren’t fighting, but the police took the man into custody for the no-contact order violation.

4:58 p.m. – Police couldn’t find a group of kids allegedly jumping out in front of cars and yelling at drivers on Middle and Howland roads.

6:40 p.m. – The police are investigating a car hitting a parked car in the Dave’s Marketplace parking lot. The caller told police that the damaged vehicle belongs to one of the cashiers.

Friday, August 4

9:24 a.m. – An EG woman reported being the victim of fraud in June when attempting to sell a Pottery Barn crib on Facebook Marketplace. According to the woman, someone named “Anna” said she would buy the crib and pay for it using Venmo, but only if the seller would upgrade her Venmo account to a “business account.” The woman paid $200 to Anna to upgrade her account “under the premise that Anna would immediately reimburse her,” according to a police report. After that, Anna asked for $300 more to “certify her account,” which was when the woman realized she was being scammed. She contacted her bank to halt the payment, but the $200 went through.

5:08 p.m. – Police let a Warwick woman off with a warning about her vehicle’s expired registration after they noticed the car’s expired sticker on Main Street. The woman said she knew about the expired registration and showed police “an upcoming court date” related to the suspended registration. Police report that the woman “appeared to be nervous since she was shaking and speaking in short, quick sentences.” This led to the police asking if they could search her vehicle, which she agreed to. The police reported finding nothing of interest. Since they stopped the woman in front of where she works, they allowed her to move her car into the private lot of her employer.

5:29 p.m. – Police told a man to quiet down and go home after a caller informed them that he was “yelling obscenities” behind Thorpe’s Wine & Spirits on Main Street.

8:53 p.m. – Police cited a West Greenwich resident for driving without a license and an expired registration, and having canceled license plates registered to another car. The driver told police he was aware of the violations and “had been trying to work with Massachusetts and Rhode Island to clear up the remaining DMV issues,” according to a report. In addition to the tickets, the police had the car towed back to the man’s home.

11:50 p.m. – A Moosehorn Drive resident told police she thought two men had tried to get into her house. She told police she yelled, and “the individuals appeared to acknowledge someone was home and laughed,” police wrote. Police said they would “keep an extra eye on the area.”

Saturday, August 5

1:41 a.m. – Police pulled over a Providence man after they witnessed his car “swerving” on Main Street, according to police. In the process of pulling him over on Post Road at Division Street because they noticed the car’s registration had been canceled since 2021. The driver told police he was not aware of any issues because he had recently completed a master’s program and had not been paying attention to the regular required maintenance of the vehicle. In addition to ticketing the man for driving without an active registration, the police had the vehicle towed.

11:22 a.m. – A caller told police his bicycle fell off his car on Frenchtown Road the previous week and asked that if anyone had any information about the bike to please contact him.

4:48 p.m. – A Cranston man told police he believed someone slashed a tire on his 2023 Kia while it was parked on Main Street Friday night. The man showed police photos of the tire and told police he did not crash the car in any way and that he couldn’t think of anyone who would target him. Police note in their report they “did not observe the vehicle or the damage in person.” They forwarded the report to detectives.

6:30 p.m. – A United States Census Bureau representative walked into EGPD headquarters and provided police with his driver’s license and license plate number after informing them he would be working in town through the end of August.

8:02 p.m. – A caller complained that a dog was barking in a particular apartment of Brookside Terrace. When an EGPD officer arrived, he heard dogs barking in “about five apartments,” according to police logs. The officer said he spoke with the owners about their dogs.

8:21 p.m. – Employees of Finn’s Harborside told police that one of their fellow staff member’s cars was struck in the parking lot by a driver who then drove off. The lot attendants told police they had the plate information of the vehicle that may have been involved.

Sunday, August 6

12:22 a.m. – A Providence man caused such a scene in the Ocean State Veterinary Clinic waiting room that the EGPD was called. According to a security guard, the man reacted negatively when told to stop speaking loudly on his phone. He allegedly told the guard, “this hospital is a joke,” and asked the security guard, “where do you live, I remember faces.” He also apparently said he would “get in the doctor’s face.” When asked why he was being unruly, the man told police he was “frustrated with the wait times of the hospital and that his dog was sick,” according to a police report. The cops instructed the man to “wait patiently and calmly.” Employees at the clinic put the man and his dog in a separate room where they could wait to be seen.