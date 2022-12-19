Police Log: Bad Bar Patrons and Loose Chickens

Monday, Dec. 5

12:24 p.m. – A representative of Temple Torat Yisrael told police a man had asked to “look around” the temple on Saturday. The man was told he could not enter unless he was affiliated with the temple. While the man showed no signs of criminal behavior, the temple representative shared the man’s license plate with the police and said he wanted the incident documented.

1:20 p.m. – A Shippee Road resident told police a neighbor’s dog was in her yard for the third time. The animal control officer brought the dog home; the residents said they were aware their dog had figured out a way to get out. The ACO said if she had to come back to return the dog again there would be a $25 fine.

7:43 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 33, for driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident after he hit a parked car on Main Street. By the time police arrived, EGFD members were talking with the man, who told them he had been driving and had been drinking alcohol. The man smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet, according to the report. After he refused to take field sobriety tests, police took him into custody. Meanwhile, police were dealing with another accident car on Main Street, this time with a car hitting a parked car with someone in it. The first car kept going after hitting the parked car and matched the description of the EG man’s car. At the station, the man refused to take a chemical breath test but mentioned he’d had two rums earlier. He was given district court summons’ for the DUI and leaving the scene of an accident and a citation for refusing the chemical test.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

8:55 a.m. – A caller reported loose chickens on Eugene Street. Police got the chickens back to their owner.

12:37 p.m. – Police arrested a Pawtucket woman, 33, for driving with a suspended license after police conducted routine checks because they saw an expired inspection sticker while she was driving on Post Road. In addition, the car was unregistered but had plates belonging to another car. The owner also could not show proof of insurance. Police gave him a district court summons for the license violation and a citation for the registration. The report did not note whether or not the car was towed.

3:20 p.m. – A caller told police she was very upset by the treatment she received from another driver vying for the same parking space outside of Dave’s Marketplace.

6:20 p.m. – A woman who works at one of the medical buildings on South County Trail told police her rear car window was smashed while her car was parked outside sometime during her working hours. Police found a golf ball nearby and searched the area unsuccessfully for someone possibly hitting golf balls. The woman said she needed a police report for insurance purposes.

8:05 p.m. – Police arrested a Saunderstown woman, 56, for driving while intoxicated after police got multiple calls about an erratic driver in the vicinity of Division Road and South County Trail. Police found the driver heading west in the Extended Stay parking lot on Division Road. Police, nearby the parking lot exit, activated siren and lights but the car did not stop and actually hit the patrol car. The driver told police she was staying at the hotel and was just now leaving the parking lot to go to Dave’s Marketplace. She said she’d notice the cruiser’s siren and lights but thought she had room to go around it. Police noticed the woman’s eyes were bloodshot and that she was unsteady on her feet. The woman denied have had been drinking. Based on two witnesses accounts and her failure to pass field sobriety tests, the woman was taken into custody. At the station, the woman agreed to take blood alcohol tests which showed a BAC of .185 percent and – 15 minutes later – .173 percent. The legal limit is .08 percent. The woman was given a district court summons for DUI above .15 percent.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

9:25 a.m. – Police had a car towed from Long Street that was parked in a tow zone and also had a suspended car registration.

Thursday, Dec. 8

6:14 a.m. – A caller told police she’d come upon a man lying on Spring Street while walking her dog. Police were not able to rouse the man, who had a slight cut on his head. There was a winter hat on the sidewalk nearby. EGFD rescue took over care of the man, who appeared to be dead; the man met the description of a missing person alert sent out by NKFD just after midnight about an 86-year-old man. An officer from NKPD arrived on the scene and notified family members.

Friday, Dec. 9

1:24 a.m. – Police went to Low Key on Main Street after a hangup call from the site. Once there, the bartender told police a woman sitting at the bar refused to leave even though the bar was closed. The woman told police she was waiting for a friend to return. Police told her to gather her belongings and wait outside. Outside, the woman told police she had gotten into an argument with another woman after the other woman remarked on her clothing. The other woman said the first woman made comments about her $7,000 Gucci purse. An unidentified person told police one of the woman pulled the other woman’s hair and threw a drink at her. Police asked to see the surveillance video but the bartendar said his boss would not want that. Because the two women’s stories were different and neither woman wished to press charges, police left the scene after they left.

6:56 a.m. – A caller told police about a car window smashed and purse missing from a car parked on Division Street by the mill buildings. The case remains under investigation.

8:46 a.m. – Police arrested a Richmond man, 56, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over on Division Street because his car did not have a front license plate. Checks showed the rear license plate belonged to another car and the man’s license was suspended. Police gave him a district court summons for the license violation and citations for the lack of registration and use of other plates.

12:15 p.m. – An EG woman told police she was walking her son’s 7-month-old German shepard puppy on Romano Court when another dog, unleashed, pinned her dog to the ground. The two dogs were separated quickly and the woman told the animal control officer she did not think the dog had been bitten. The ACO spoke with the owner of the other dog and learned the dog’s rabies vaccination was up to date.

12:24 p.m. – West Warwick police told EGPD to be on the lookout for a goose with a broken leg in the vicinity of Division Road.

3:41 p.m. – Police stopped a youth driving a dirt bike on Main Street. The youth was turned over to their parents.

Saturday, Dec. 10

9:24 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick woman, 19, for resisting arrest after she attempted to allude police trying to talk to her about an incident at Low Key Cafe on Main Street. The woman was on Dedford Street when police found her. She refused to stop for police, running away. Police finally caught her but she continued to resist being handcuffed. Police could smell alcohol and the woman was unsteady on her feet. A Low Key employee told police the woman had used both open palms to push her away after she was told she had to leave because she was too drunk. Police asked why a 19-year-old was there; the employee said she had snuck in. Earlier in the conversation with police, the employee had said the Warwick woman was a “regular.” Now, however, she told police she thought she’d heard that from other employees but that she’d been mistaken.

11:40 p.m. – A Greenwich Hotel employee told police about a person behaving in a belligerent manner after their son was refused entry because he was underage. The family left without incident; police confiscated the fake ID used.

11: 47 p.m. – Police were flagged down outside Low Key Cafe on Main Street, where the security guard was dispersing a crowd of people. The guard told police there had been an incident inside the bar between a patron and an employee. The employee told police the patron had been argumentative then hit him in the back of the head. The guard gave a description of the patron, who had left walking north on Main Street. The employee said he did not wish to press charges.