Police Log: Avian Intruder & Troublesome Turkeys

Monday, May 16

10:27 a.m. – A caller had questions for the police about his house being egged.

10:30 a.m. – A caller complained about noisy valet drivers from Blu on the Water parking in the lot at the former Pal’s Restaurant on Duke Street. Someone from Blu told police they had permission to use that lot.

3:51 p.m. – Police arrested a 17-year-old for driving without a license after they were involved in car accident on South County Trail at Middle Road.

4:45 p.m. – A Tillinghast Road resident told police when he walked to his mailbox, he saw a car parked on the street with five people inside. He said they left after noticing him standing there. He said he did not recognize them and he gave police the car’s license plate number.

5 p.m. – A caller told police they saw two women arguing in front of a house. Police checked – it was an argument between a mother and daughter.

5:53 p.m. – A caller told police a deer had been hit by a car on Division Street at Cedar Avenue. By the time police arrived, someone had pulled the deer to the side of the road; it was struggling to breath so police put it down using a shotgun. They contacted DEM for pickup.

11:34 p.m. – EGFD asked police to assist after a man was bleeding in front of Twigs Florist on Main Street, apparently having cut himself on the window. The man was taken to the hospital. A short time later, police spoke with the owner of the building about the broken window. The owner said a glass company would be coming shortly to replace the glass.

Tuesday, May 17

5:03 p.m. – A Tina Court resident told police his mailbox had been vandalized. The mailbox had been hit from above, knocking it off its post. The resident said he had no idea who might have done the damage and noted the post and mailbox were worth around $1,000.

Wednesday, May 18

1:25 a.m. – During routine building checks, police noticed a gym window screen had been lifted and the window unlatched on the west side of Eldredge School, but it did not appear anyone had gained entry.

9:37 a.m. – Police cited a Providence man, 44, for driving with a suspended driver’s permit and for driving an unregistered vehicle after he was pulled over on First Avenue because his registration sticker was outdated. Police found the car was in bad condition and the man told them the catalytic converter had been stolen. In addition, the windshield was cracked and, when the tow operator lifted the car, police saw it was rusted out underneath. Police gave the man a district court summons for the license violation and cited him for driving an unsafe vehicle as well as for displaying license plates that were not connected to either the vehicle or the driver.

9:05 p.m. – A caller told police there was a dog inside a car in the area of Main Street. Police checked on the car and found windows were open and the dog was resting comfortably. They took no further action.

Thursday, May 19

10:41 a.m. – Police cited a West Warwick man, 58, for driving a truck with a suspended license after the officer saw the truck traveling on Main Street with no front license plate and an expired registration sticker. Police pulled him over on Water Street. Routine checks showed the license suspension and that the truck’s registration was suspended in 2018. Police gave him a district court summons for the license violation and cited for the registration as well as for driving with no proof of insurance.

Friday, May 20

12:04 a.m. – A caller told police there was what sounded like an argument between a man and a woman at a nearby residence on Main Street. Police found it was a couple trying to get a stray bird out of their residence. The bird was captured and removed.

9:30 a.m. – A Wine Street resident told police a set of practice golf clubs went missing from outside his front door. He said the clubs were there when he left for work around 11:30 Friday morning and he didn’t notice whether they were there or not when he got home that night but when he prepared to go play golf this morning, they were gone.

Saturday, May 21

9:29 a.m. – A caller said Spring Street was impassable because cars were parked on both sides of the street. (There was a neighborhood-wide yard sale there Saturday.)

11:52 a.m. – A caller said a FedEx driver was trapped in their truck in the vicinity of Howland and Middle roads because of a flock of turkeys. The truck and the turkeys were gone by the time police arrived.

5:36 p.m. – A caller reported a fight on Main Street near Church Street. According to one of the participants, she and four other friends (all women) were walking down Main Street, talking loudly. As they passed a store, one of the women called into the store, saying a customer was fat. The mother of the customer left the store and started toward the other woman, arguing and pointing her finger close to her face. At one point, the mother grabbed the other woman’s cell phone and the other woman ended up biting the mother’s arm, trying to get her to release the phone. Police could see bite marks. The friends of the first woman showed police video of the incident and it appeared both women had been equally aggressive. Neither wanted to press charges; police released them.

6:54 p.m. – A Grandview resident complained about patrons of Providence Oyster Bar parking on Grandview. Police found cars were parked legally. The resident said she understood but was still frustrated by the situation.

9:44 p.m. – A caller said cars parked on both sides of Grandview were making passage difficult. Police found there was room for emergency vehicles to pass through.

Sunday, May 22

1:29 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 21, for driving while intoxicated after he was pulled over on Division Street for driving in the breakdown lane. According to the report, police smelled alcohol on the man’s breath. He said he and a friend had been at Kai Bar and Low Key and were heading home. The man appeared somewhat confused. He agreed to take field sobriety tests, which showed to police signs of intoxication so he was taken into custody. Police had his car towed. At the station, he refused a chemical breath test. He was given a district court summons for the DUI and citations for refusing the test, and for driving in the breakdown lane.

Monday, May 23

12:57 a.m. – While driving on Main Street, police saw a driver turn right onto the street from King Street and noticed one of the car’s headlights was out. Police followed the car, which turned up Division Street. The officer pulled the driver over after watching the car veer a little. Suspecting possible intoxication, police asked the driver to take field sobriety tests, which she passed. Routine checks had shown her registration was expired; police gave her a citation for the registration violation, the broken headlight, and laned roadway violations. Police had the car towed; the driver got a rideshare to take her home.

4:31 a.m. – Police came upon several 2x4s on South County Trail. They had fallen off a truck; police followed the truck to a nearby park-and-ride to make sure the rest of the wood was secure.