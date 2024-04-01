Police Log: Another Raccoon & Mysterious Footprints 

Tuesday, March 19

12:00 a.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich woman, 41, for driving while intoxicated after seeing her drift into the opposite lane of traffic. When the officer spoke with the driver, they noticed slurred speech and an alcohol smell on her breath. The woman said she had been looking at her phone, and that she had two glasses of wine “hours ago.” The officer administered field sobriety tests, including a preliminary breath test, and then placed her under arrest and took her to the station. She then refused a breathalyzer test and was placed in a cell. Police issued a court summons for the DUI, as well as citations for traffic violations and the test refusal.

4:20 a.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick man, 46, for driving with a suspended license. Police stopped the man on Division Road after seeing an expired registration sticker on the car’s back license plate. Routine checks turned up a canceled registration as well as showing the man’s license was inactive, and that the man had three previous convictions for driving with a suspended license. The man was placed in handcuffs, taken to the station, and then released from custody after being issued a court summons.

5:41 p.m. – Staff at South County Urgent Care on South County Trail told police a patient who should not be driving due to a serious medical issue had driven off in her car. A state trooper found the woman safe and told her that she was not supposed to be driving.

Wednesday, March 20

11:55 a.m. – A Shady Hill Drive resident told police there was a raccoon on her property, lying still and appearing to be sick. One police officer and the animal control officer (ACO) determined that the raccoon was sick and/or rabid, and the officer shot the animal. The ACO took the raccoon to be tested for rabies.

Thursday, March 21

7:29 p.m. – A driver called police to say he was being followed by someone who wanted to fight him. The driver pulled into the police station, and the following car continued on. Police advised the driver that he could apply for a restraining order and issue a no trespass order against the individual.

Friday, March 22

12:50 a.m. – Police arrested a Johnston woman, 38, for driving under the influence after she was pulled over on Division Street for going 55 mph in a 35 mph zone. The officer said the woman’s speech was slurred and her breath smelled like alcohol. She agreed to take field sobriety tests but refused the breathalyzer test after being brought to the station. She was issued a court summons for the DUI as well as citations for speeding and the test refusal.

8:00 a.m. – A vehicle with no front plate was seen at Neon Marketplace on Division Street. Police approached the driver and performed a series of checks, resulting in the driver being issued a violation for operating on a canceled registration, not having proof of insurance, and displaying an expired inspection sticker.

8:31am – A Cindy Ann Drive household told police that several dry mud footprints had appeared on their deck overnight. The footprints were facing one of the house’s windows. Police advised the residents that they will do routine checks of the neighborhood.

Saturday, March 23

12:30 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 34, for driving while intoxicated and driving to endanger after he hit a police car stopped for a traffic stop on Division Street. The officer and the other driver were not seriously injured. Another officer responding to the scene said the other driver was off-balance when exiting the vehicle, was stumbling and slurring his speech, and smelled of alcohol. The man admitted to drinking that night and agreed to field sobriety tests. Afterwards, the officer placed the man under arrest and took him to the station. In addition to being charged with a DUI, he was charged with reckless driving and “Driving so as to endanger, resulting in physical injury” – a felony.

2:45 a.m. – A caller told police that an elderly woman was in front of their home “not making sense.” Police took the woman home.

Sundary, March 24

11:57 p.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick woman, 37, for driving while intoxicated after she was pulled over for running a stop sign at the intersection of Division Street and Kenyon Avenue, and then turning onto Love Lane without signaling. Police said her speech was slurred and her breath smelled like alcohol, and that she was stumbling and swaying after getting out of her car. After tests at the scene and at the station, she was issued a DUI court summons and citations for the traffic violations.

Monday, March 25

4:38 a.m. – A Marion Street resident reported that a car had been abandoned in his yard, damaging his landscaping. Police identified and contacted the registered owner of the abandoned vehicle, who identified a man she believed had been operating it at the time. Police spoke to the man, who admitted to driving the car and said he got stuck after trying to make a three-point turn. Police determined that the man had been operating the vehicle with a suspended license and issued a court summons for this offense, as well as for his failure to report the accident to police

