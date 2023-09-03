Police Log: After-Hours Drinking, Domestic Violence x 2

Monday, August 21

1:39 p.m. – Police ticketed a Cranston man for driving on Main Street with an outdated registration, expired driver’s license, and plates that did not match the car he was driving. The cops initially pulled the man over because of a broken tail light. In addition to the citations, police had the car towed.

2:36 p.m. – EGPD officers assisted the EGFD after a construction worker fell from an unknown height on Virginia Avenue.

4:29 p.m. – A caller told police someone was soliciting door-to-door on Fifth Avenue. This caller also said the man did not show a permit allowing him to sell things in town when asked. Police could locate the man.

5:17 p.m. – Someone went into the EGPD headquarters to request an officer speak to their son “about stealing,” according to a police log.

6:52 p.m. – The EGFD let the EGPD know that food left on a stove in the New England Tech dormitory caused a fire alarm to go off.

Tuesday, August 22

3:41 a.m. – Someone from PMC Media Group on Main Street called police after they were told by their alarm company that the “front doors are wide open,” according to a police log. An officer went out and verified that the front door was open. The officer closed the door and set the alarm.

9:28 p.m. – An EG resident called the cops after someone left a “small bag of pickles” and “several tampons” on her front doorstep. The woman told police that she thought the person responsible is part of a group of people who know her son, and “the altercation was simply playful in nature,” according to a police report. The woman also said she believes the items were left in retaliation for something her son did in Cape Cod recently. She even explained that she reached out to one of the parents of the kids she thinks is involved. Police forwarded the report to the “Juvenile Division for further follow-up due to the parties involved.”

Wednesday, August 23

4:45 a.m. – EGPD officers told a group of people jumping in front of cars and yelling on South County Trail to leave the area.

8:56 a.m. – Staff at Ocean State Veterinary Specialists notified the EGPD that a 2-year-old dog bit a veterinary technician while she was attempting to muzzle the pup for an exam two weeks prior. The dog’s owner took the dog to the vet after they found a bat in their house. According to the report the police received, the dog did not have any bite marks on him, was up to date with his rabies vaccine, and received a booster during the visit. The vet tech did not seek medical treatment and is also vaccinated for rabies.

9:25 a.m. – A Tillinghast Road resident told police she suspects someone opened the chicken coops on her property overnight.

2:10 p.m. – A concerned citizen told police that a man was laying on the ground on Post Road. Police checked it out. The man was napping while waiting for the bus.

8:17 p.m. – The police and EGFD helped a woman retrieve her keys after her daughter threw them in the grate on South County Trail. They could not get the woman’s phone back, which her daughter also threw in the sewer. The woman declined to press charges.

Thursday, August 24

4:10 a.m. – Police investigated a possible underground water leak on Post Road and found the water to be coming from the sprinklers at HarborOne Bank’s lawn.

1:04 p.m. – Police pulled over a North Kingstown man for driving a car with a loud exhaust and excessive tints. During routine checks, an EGPD officer found that the registration didn’t match the car he was driving. The driver said he had just bought the car, and the state police recently pulled him over for the same violations. He also mentioned that he had tried but failed to make an appointment with the DMV. The officer ticketed the man for driving an unregistered vehicle and improper use of registration plates. They had the car towed as well.

5:56 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 57, for DUI and refusing to submit to a chemical test after officers noticed the smell of alcohol coming from his car when they initially asked him to move it from Main Street and First Avenue. The man yelled that he was trying to get home, but the roads were closed for the Main Street Stroll. Cops asked him to perform roadside sobriety tests, which he failed after confessing to police, “Yeah, I had a couple drinks,” according to the police report. The man refused to take a breathalyzer test and would not sign the implied consent notice. At the station, the man told police he suffers from alcohol addiction and claimed to have consumed half a pint of vodka that day.

Friday, August 25

1:15 a.m. – Police issued the manager of LowKey with a municipal court summons for violating the bar’s liquor license for serving drinks after hours. Officers stated they saw “several patrons located at the bar with fresh alcoholic drinks in their hands” in a police report. Officers also noted that the shades had been lowered.

9:50 a.m. – Police arrested an EG woman, 41, for two counts of domestic violence after she allegedly struck her boyfriend with a baseball bat multiple times as he slept in his East Greenwich home. She initially called the cops and told them she had been attacked. According to the man, who was hit in his groin, left foot, and thigh, the woman came into the bedroom “yelling about pills and alcohol and where they were.” The man then swung at the woman before running to a back bedroom, where he locked himself inside. The woman’s brother, who was in the next room, verified the story. Later, the woman told police she lied to them originally.

9:21 p.m. – An EG resident called the police after he lost the key to his gun safe. The man told police he needed a report to give to the company to get a new key to open his Winchester safe. The man also said he does not keep firearms in the safe, just personal property.

11:12 p.m. – An EGPD officer assisted the Jamestown Police in arresting a Warwick man, 23, for reckless driving and “other offenses,” according to a police report. The Jamestown PD officers had chased the man from their town all the way to Post Road, where EGPD and Jamestown PD cruisers managed to pull the man over.

Saturday, August 26

1:01 a.m. – An EGPD officer requested an additional unit to assist in dispersing a “crowd” that was “creating a disturbance” on Main Street near Armory Street.

11:45 a.m. – A Coventry woman told police she lost money she withdrew from the Citizens Bank on Main Street. The woman said she made two withdrawals: one for $400 and another for $100. She said that when she “turned around” to put both withdrawals in her bag, one of the envelopes was missing. She claims the teller also looked in her bag but could only see one of the withdrawals. Police were in the process of obtaining video footage when writing the report, which a portion of has been redacted.

2:03 p.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Woonsocket man, 40, on a warrant out of Lincoln for four domestic violence charges and a threat to a public official. One of the charges was a felony. A woman with a no-contact order against the man tipped police off to the man’s whereabouts in town. She initially called the EGPD and hung up, but the dispatcher heard crying and called back. According to the police report, the woman’s left eye was swollen and bruised, and she had a red mark near her right eye. Police state that the man appeared intoxicated and refused to comply with police by making his body “limp” when they tried to get him in the cruiser from the girlfriend’s residence. He told police, “I’m going to kill you,” and “I’m going to shoot you in the head.” Police booked the man, who poured water all over his cell and banged his shoulders against the cell door until they transferred him to the ACI.

9:58 p.m. – A caller told police that the music coming from 50 Main Bar and Kitchen was too loud. Police spoke with management at the bar, who said they would turn the music down, shut the windows, and close the doors.

Sunday, August 27

1:10 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 28, for DUI greater than .15 after they noticed his car accelerating loudly from Queen Street onto Main Street. An EGPD officer followed the car down Main Street and noticed the car “driving fast and slowing down abruptly,” according to the report. The car drove up to 71 mph at one stage, according to the officer whose cruiser was directly behind the speeding vehicle. That’s when they pulled the car over, and the driver told the officer, “I’ve had a bit to drink tonight.” After failing field sobriety tests, police arrested the driver who blew a .17 and a .157 at the station. In addition to the court summons police charged the man with refusing to submit to a preliminary breathalizer test and ticketed him for speeding and not obeying traffic laws.

11:43 a.m. – A caller told police that a coach “continuously” parks on the grass area near the courts at Cole Middle School. Officers informed the caller that the coach had been told to stop doing that and that they would update the office in charge of that case.

Monday, August 28

12:59 a.m. – An EGPD officer noticed a man asleep in his car at Scalloptown Park. The man left the scene after the officer woke him up.