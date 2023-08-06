Police Log: A Week of Incident

Monday, July 24

9:32 a.m. – The Animal Control Officer got a message from the West Greenwich Veterinary Hospital about a dog-vs.-dog incident in East Greenwich. The ACO talked with the owners of both dogs. The owner of the dog that was bit said they were walking their dog – a German shepherd – in the harbor area of town when a chihuahua came around the corner and bit their dog in the face. The owner of the chihuahua acknowledged her dog can get aggressive around large dogs and had gotten loose from the yard. Both dogs were up on their rabies vaccinations. The owner of the smaller dog was given a $25 ticket for allowing the dog to be out unrestrained.

4:01 p.m. – Police cited a Warwick man, 53, for driving without a license after police noticed the car’s registration was expired. The man said he’d never had a driver’s license; routine checks showed he had once had a permit and that the car’s registration was suspended. This was the third time he’d been charged with driving without a license. The car was towed.

Tuesday, July 25

2:30 p.m. – A caller said the camera at his house showed a man in his yard; police found it was an exterminator at the wrong address.

6:53 p.m. – A driver told police about a road rage incident where he was tailgated by another car on Route 4. He pulled into the other lane to let that car pass, then the other car pulled up alongside and that driver shouted obscenities at him. The first driver got off at Division Street and the second driver followed suit. The first driver pulled into 1000 Division Street and called the police; the second driver also pulled into 1000 Division. The second driver told police the first car had cut him off on Route 4. He admitted to speeding up to pass the first car and yelling at him. Neither driver wanted to press charges.

Wednesday, July 26

12:33 p.m. – The ACO got word from the state Dept. of Health that a dog bit a woman in the face while she was working out with the owner of the dog. The dog was up to date on its rabies vaccination. The owner said they would quarantine the dog for 10 days.

4:47 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 76, for driving while intoxicated after a tip from a Warwick resident about an intoxicated driver heading south on Main Street. Police found the car and noticed both front tires were flat. Also the car’s registration was suspended. Police had to remind the man to put the car in park after it continued to move upon pulling over. The man told police he was coming from North Kingstown and going to North Kingstown. The man said he’d had a couple of Bloody Mary’s. He had slurred speech, red eyes and smelled of alcohol. He used a profanity to decline taking field sobriety tests. Based on his appearance and behavior, police arrested him. At the station, he declined to take a chemical breath test to determine his blood alcohol content. He was issued a district court summons for the DUI and a RITT summons for refusing the breath test.

9:43 p.m. – While responding to a door alarm on a building on South County Trail, police noticed an occupied car with Missouri plates parked in the lot. Police spoke with the man in the car, who said he was from St. Louis and was traveling in the area. Routine checks showed the man had been reported missing. The man, who was 57, said his dad had probably made the report but that he had told his father of his plans. Police in Missouri notified the father that his son was ok and in Rhode Island. The father said he should come home because there were things to do.

11:45 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. – Police conducted bar checks at LowKey and Kai Bar. Read more HERE.

Thursday, July 27

12:25 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick woman, 19, for possessing a fake ID at LowKey. Read more HERE.

3:42 a.m. – Police spoke with two men out pushing a baby in a baby carriage on South County Trail. Police told them it was dangerous to walk in the road, especially with a baby. They were given a warning and released.

11:06 a.m. – An officer noticed a dog in a car parked on Main Street; the dog appeared to be ok but police spoke with the dog’s owner.

3:24 p.m. – The owner of a business on South County Trail told police that cars from a nearby business were parking in his spaces. Police spoke with the owners of both businesses and advised them it was a civil matter.

6:33 p.m. – A resident said she and her daughter were being harassed by youths who had been in a fight with her daughter the previous day.

8:19 p.m. – A woman told EGFD a man grabbed her while she was walking on Main Street with her dog. The woman told police the man attempted to dance with her; she said she did not want to pursue a report or charges.

Friday, July 28

12:20 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 24, for disorderly conduct and vandalism and a Narragansett man, 26, for simple assault/battery and disorderly conduct after they were both involved in a fight at the Greenwich Hotel. The Warwick man had head-butted one of the plate glass windows in front of the bar, shattering it. The Narragansett man then found the Warwick man and allegedly sucker-punched him. Based on witness accounts and a video shot by a patron, police charged the Narragansett man with assault, while the Warwick man got a vandalism charge because of the window head-butt. Police called EGFD rescue to treat the Warwick man then took both men to the station for processing.

5:03 p.m. – A resident told police they get a weekly delivery from Town Line Liquors and this week the driver opened the door and left the box inside, something the resident was not comfortable with. Police spoke with the manager at Town Line; the driver had put it inside the door because of previous complaints that a delivery had been stolen. Police told Town Line to leave any packages on the porch from now on.

9:10 p.m. – An East Greenwich man told police he had been threatened by a former business associate; the former associate said the EG man owed him $550 and if he didn’t pay it, he would have “my boys, Frankie and Sal, go to your house and collect the money.” The former associate listed the EG man’s home address. Police found there were multiple warrants out for the former associate; they told the EG man to contact them if he saw anything unusual.

11:44 p.m. – Police followed two cars down Crompton Avenue to Scalloptown Park (which closes at sunset). When they talked to the first driver, who had one passenger, he said they were coming from a boat and were trying to get to Coventry but his map app wasn’t working right. He said he knew the people in the second car. The occupants of the other car told police they didn’t know the people in the first car but just were following it thinking it knew the way out of town. When police mentioned that the driver of the first car said he knew them, they recanted and said they didn’t know why they had lied. The driver was not wearing any clothes, according to the report, and that prompted police suspicion. Police got permission to search both cars; no contraband was found. The people were allowed to leave.

Saturday, July 29

9:52 a.m. – Police spoke with a motorist on Frenchtown Road who was looking for mushrooms.

5:22 p.m. – Police arrested a 16-year-old girl for assault, disorderly conduct, and contempt of family court relating to a fight Wednesday in the parking lot of her place of residence. She was taken to the Training School in Cranston.

6:28 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 36, for domestic violence relating to a no-contact order violation after a friend of the woman who was named in the no-contact order told police her friend needed help because the Warwick man had come to her place 10 days earlier and wouldn’t leave. The EG resident said the man could be violent and had hit her but was vague with details although she bore many bruises. Police took the Warwick man into custody and told the EG woman to contact police if he tries to reach out to her again.

10:25 p.m. – A caller told police the bouncer at LowKey had taken their ID, believing it to be fake. It was returned after police confirmed it was valid.

Sunday, July 30

6:48 p.m. – Police arrested a Boston man, 32, on a warrant, and a Weymouth man, 37, for three felony charges: carrying a concealed weapon w/o a permit, altering a firearm, and possessing a stolen vehicle after the Weymouth man was involved in an accident on his motorcycle on Division Street at Route 4. According to the report, police were called to the scene and spoke with the Weymouth man, who said his bike had slipped, maybe on some oil, and that he didn’t hit any other vehicles. He had a small cut on his arm. Police found the registration for his motorcycle – a Ninja – came back for a Harley Davidson; it also came back as stolen. Police took the man into custody but he stiffened his arms. He and the other three men riding motorcycles with him appeared nervous; police then noticed a budge in the Weymouth man’s waist and a small black handle. Police ordered all four men to put their hands on their heads. When one of the men was slow to act, an officer put his hand on his own service weapon. Once all four men were handcuffed, police took a Taurus 9mm handgun off the Weymouth man. The man said he’d just bought the Ninja bike today and acknowledged he didn’t have a permit for the gun, which police could not put into the NCIC system because its number had been altered. Two of the other bikes were not registered and two of the men did not have licenses. Three of the bikes were towed. A friend with a valid license arrived to drive the fourth bike from the scene.

6:48 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 55, for obstructing officers at the scene of the motorcycle accident on Division Street. The Warwick man was not driving a motorcycle but was instead walking on Division Street and refused to stop even after police told him to. He said he was checking on his friend, “Kevin.” Police said there was no one there by the name of Kevin. He appeared to be very drunk and could not follow simple instructions. Five officers were on the scene and three of them were dealing with the Warwick man. He was unable to execute a phone call to his wife so police left a message for her asking her to come get him. EGFD rescue came to take the man to Kent Hospital; police gave him a court summons for obstruction.

Monday, July 31

1:51 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 63, for possession of a controlled substance after he was pulled over on Main Street for twice driving over the solid white line. Routine checks showed the man’s license was inactive. When asked if he had any weapons or other contraband, the man told police he had a knife, then said he had a crack pipe. Police said they wanted to search the car; the man said there could be some crack residue. During the search, they found a bag with two white chunks the man identified as crack. Police found a similar bag outside the car. The man denied that bag was his. Police found a “safe snorting kit,” several empty sandwich-size plastic bags and two doses of Narcan in the car. The man was taken into custody. In addition to the drug charge, he was ticketed for the license violation and for the lane violation.