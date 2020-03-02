Police Log: 911 Hoax, Hit & Run, Dump Truck Trip-Up

By Bethany Hashway and Elizabeth F. McNamara

Monday, Feb. 10

12:39 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown woman, 39, for leaving the scene of an accident after an investigation pointed to her being the driver who hit another car on Main Street near Spring Street in the early morning of Jan. 31. According to the report, the NK woman said she had hit a car parked on Main Street. The driver of the parked car was just getting in so the car door was open and that driver told police Jan. 31 that the woman nearly hit her as well as her car. The driver in the car that had been hit gestured to the NK woman to stop but the NK woman pulled away. The NK woman told police she was having breathing troubles at the time and had reached down to find her inhaler when she struck the other car. She said she didn’t see the other woman waving at her to stop and she left the scene because she needed to get her breathing medicine. Police were able to get surveillance video from the nearby EG Oil, which showed the NK woman hitting the car, backing up then leaving. The accident caused significant damage to both cars.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

1:24 p.m. – Police were asked to check on the well-being of a resident on Exchange Street; police learned the resident was in Florida.

4:54 p.m. – A patient at a doctor’s office on South County Trail did not want to leave the office. Police called for EGFD rescue, which took the patient to Kent Hospital.

5:29 p.m. – A caller said a stray cat had been stuck in a house being renovated on Long Street during a several-day break in work being done there.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

1:13 a.m. – Police assisted state police in an accident involving a car and a tractor trailer truck on Route 4.

10:58 a.m. – Staff of an EG group home told police there was a statue of Jesus at the residence that they feared had come from a church. Police learned the statue appeared to belong to a resident who was in the hospital.

2:27 p.m. – A caller told police about a large amount of rocks and gravel on Frenchtown Road and South County Trail. DPW trucks were called to remove the debris, which was about 1.5 cubic yards of material. While police were on the scene with DPW, a dump truck that appeared to be carrying similar material went through the intersection. DPW workers said that truck had been bringing loads in and out this way all day. Police caught up with the dump truck and spoke with the driver, who denied having lost some of his load at the intersection. He said no other dump trucks from his company were in the area today and that he was working at Cedar Hill Estates, a new development off Frenchtown Road. Police spoke with two detail officers who had been working that day on Frenchtown Road about a half mile from the new development. One of the detail officers said two witnesses had been behind the truck when it dropped the debris and they identified it as the same truck driven by the man police had spoken with earlier. Police went to the development to wait for the truck to return, as it had several times already that day according to the detail officers. The truck did return but by a different route, presumably to avoid passing by the detail officers on Frenchtown Road. Police tried to speak to the driver, who had been agreeable during the first conversation. This time, the man was uncooperative. He denied being responsible for the debris at the intersection and refused to turn over his driver’s license. He got into his truck and shut the door, ignoring the officer. Police mailed a citation to the man’s employer.

2:40 p.m. – A Narragansett woman turned in a brand new white leather DKNY handbag she found on Middle Road just east of South County Trail. The purse was brand new, with tags still attached; the price was $178. At 6:30 p.m. a man called to see if anyone had turned in a white DKNY purse. The man came to the station to pick up the bag, which he said slid out of the back window of his car as he turned from South County Trail onto Middle Road earlier that day. He showed police the Macy’s store receipt for the bag.

4:08 p.m. – A runner on Water Street told police a dog had jumped at her and was following her. Police returned the dog to its owner.

Friday, Feb. 14

1:55 a.m. – An employee of Les Isle Rose in the plaza at 1000 Division Street requested a police escort for floral employees going from the store to their cars. Lights in the parking lot were off.

5:04 a.m. – Police got a call about a domestic incident with a gunshot fired at a house on Shippeetown Road via 911 from a Veterans Affairs hotline. The operator said he could hear a man and a woman on the line, then a shot was fired and the operator could no longer hear the woman. Several officers arrived on the scene and established a perimeter. EGFD was also on hand. Police used their PA system to order occupants to leave the house and two officers checked the house. The dispatcher then told police they’d been unable to reach the caller and it appeared to be a hoax. E911 said Providence PD received a similar call last week.

8:04 a.m. – A caller told police their downstairs neighbor was yelling. It was a woman singing while using a treadmill. The caller was advised to talk to the management.

11:48 a.m. – Police cited a North Kingstown man, 20, for driving a truck with no registration after he was stopped for speeding on Post Road. The man had an undated bill of sale with no VIN number made out to a woman who was not with him. The license plate on the car had been cancelled and the former owner was not listed on the bill of sale either. The car was towed from the scene and the man was cited for speeding as well as the registration violation.

4:02 p.m. – A person surrendered their firearm based on a protection order.

4:35 p.m. – An East Greenwich man told police he’d received threatening messages via Facebook from his ex-wife’s boyfriend. His ex-wife is missing $1,200 and believes the EG man took it. One of the messages read, “If the feds do not get you, I know where you live.” The man said he had not contacted his ex-wife about this because of an existing No Contact order between them.

11:05 p.m. – A waitress at Pal’s told police her work apron was missing and it contained $1,000 in cash and credit card charges from the evening. She was a little confused about where she had left the apron, but said her last customer left around 9:45 p.m. She went to look for the apron and couldn’t find it. She decided to wait until the next day to talk with employees who had already left before filing a formal complaint.

Saturday, Feb. 15

9:56 p.m. – Police assisted EGFD at a small kitchen fire caused by burnt food on Wine Street. An intoxicated woman was there; she was taken by rescue to Kent.

Sunday, Feb. 16

12:28 a.m. – A 911 call came in saying there was a fight at The Oaks on Duke Street. Police found it was not as reported; instead it was a verbal argument between friends.

4:04 p.m. – Police got a call about a loose dog on Main Street near the CVS plaza heading south. Police were finally able to lure the dog, who is known to the department because of several previous calls of this nature, with some dog treats. A family member of the dog’s owner picked up the dog from the station; police left citations (for the loose dog, no rabies tag and no dog license) for the owner at her residence.

Monday, Feb. 17

8 a.m. – Police were called to pick up a syringe under one of the benches in front of Rasa on Main Street.

7:18 p.m. – A caller said there was a silver SUV driving north on Shippeetown Road toward Frenchtown with no headlights on and on the wrong side of the road. Police spoke with the driver, who appeared confused. EGFD rescue took the man to a hospital. Police had the car towed.

