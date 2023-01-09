Police Log: 4 DUIs, Faux Kidnapping, Scary Flashlight

Tuesday, Dec. 27

11:43 a.m. – A caller told police a visiting family member had left the house 15 minutes earlier after getting a troubling phone call; the family member was still on the phone as he left in a car. Calls and texts to the man went unanswered. At 2 p.m. the man returned and told police a young woman sounding like his daughter had called him crying, saying she had been kidnapped. Then a man got on the phone and told him to go to a Western Union location and wire him $3,000 for the return of his daughter. The caller said if he could not find a Western Union, he was to go to a jewelry store and buy $3,000 worth of jewelry. At some point he realized various family members were trying to reach him. The man spoke with his son, who told him his daughter was safe and, in fact, in the EG house they were visiting, prompting the man to hang up on the fraudulent caller and return to the EG residence.

3:50 p.m. – Police cited an East Greenwich woman for driving a car with an expired registration after they had pulled her over on Division Street near Kenyon Avenue for handheld use of her cell phone. When asked for her license and registration, the woman told police the registration was expired. She also did not have proof of insurance. Police had the car towed and, in addition to the registration citation, issued her warnings for the cell phone use and for not having insurance proof.

6:54 p.m. – Police reminded valets for La Masseria not to park cars in the nearby crosswalk or handicapped space on Main Street.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

5:24 p.m. – Police cited a Cranston woman, 49, for driving with a suspended license and registration after they checked the car’s registration because of a license plate anomaly. The woman said she was driving her mother’s car and hadn’t known the registration was suspended. Police then found the driver’s license to be suspended as well. They gave her a district court summons for the license violation and a citation for the registration. Police had the car towed.

8:58 p.m. – A caller told police a person on the street was carrying a power tool. Police found the person and saw they were carrying a flashlight.

Thursday, Dec. 29

12:33 a.m. – Police arrested an Exeter woman, 49, for driving while intoxicated and possessing narcotics after she almost ran into a police car pulled over on Division Street for another traffic stop. The woman had bloodshot eyes and appeared to be intoxicated so police took her into custody and searched the car in advance of a car tow. Inside the car, police found a number of oxycontin pills as well as a couple of tramadol pills in ziplock baggies and an unmarked bottle. She was charged with DUI, second offense, BAK unknown, a misdemeanor, and the narcotics possession, a felony.

11:11 p.m. – Police had a car towed after it was left in the same location on King Street for two weeks and had collected parking tickets. The car also had a flat tire.

Friday, Dec. 30

6:03 a.m. – A caller told police about an accident involving a deer on Tillinghast Road. The car was heavily damaged; the deer needed to be euthanized.

6:17 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 18, for disorderly conduct after he admitted hitting his younger sister during an argument. The children’s mother did not want to press charges against her son; police charged with disorderly conduct. He was processed at the station and released. Police notified DCYF about the incident since it involved a minor.

6:35 p.m. – A caller told police there was a child pushing an electric scooter on Division Street near the Route 4 overpass. Police met with the child then contacted a parent to pick them up.

7:59 p.m. – A caller told police about another car-vs-deer on Tillinghast.

8:29 p.m. – Police went to a residence on Ridge Road to check on a couple who was living in a trailer on the property. A member of the couple had gotten into a car accident in Warwick earlier and the property owner said the woman appeared to be on narcotics. He requested police search the trailer. The occupant of the trailer told police he would not allow a search without a warrant and said his girlfriend was sleeping but she came out to speak to police several minutes later. She accused the property owner of touching her inappropriately but said she did not want to file a complaint. The property owner denied touching the woman but said he did tell her sexual jokes. The parties agreed to separate for the night; police told the property owner he would be alerting the building inspector about the trailer use.

11:48 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick woman, 39, for driving while intoxicated after she was pulled over on Main Street for erratic driving. Warwick police had alerted EGPD about an erratic driver heading south on Post Road; police found the car after a second call came in from someone who said the car was driving recklessly in the Raku Sakura parking lot. Police arrived in time to see the driver turn right out of the parking lot onto Main Street, sideswiping a parked car in the process. The driver drove around the police car before pulling over; police spoke with the driver and could see she had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol. She said she just wanted to go home and was coming from a wedding in Cranston. She said she’d had three glasses of wine and reiterated she wanted to go home. After she failed field sobriety tests, police took the woman into custody. At the station, she refused to take a chemical breath test. She was given a district court summons for the DUI and cited for refusing to take the breath test.

Saturday, Dec. 31

12:03 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 30, for driving while intoxicated after he drove into a planter on Main Street. The man said he was heading home after being at The Trap. First he said he had had two Blue Moon beers, then he said it was five beers. His eyes were glassy and he smelled of alcohol. The man agreed to field sobriety tests after he said he was not injured in the accident. He was taken into custody after failing the tests. At the station, he refused to take a chemical breath test to determine his blood alcohol level. Police had his car towed. Police gave the man a district court summons for the DUI and a citation for refusing the chemical test.

11 a.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 40, for leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended license after he allegedly sideswiped a car on Division Street near the 1000 Division Street plaza and continuing west on Division. The woman who was hit followed the other car, which drove to a plaza in West Warwick on Route 2, where the driver let two people out then continued north on 2. While police were talking with the driver of the car that was hit, a dispatcher reported another car had been sideswiped further north on Route 2 at Cowesett Avenue. Police learned the man’s identity from his brother, one of the people he dropped off. They went to the man’s home and took him into custody; at the station, police gave him a district court summons for the Division Street accident and Warwick police came to the station to give him a summons for the Warwick accident.

11:02 a.m. – A caller told police about a dead deer on Middle Road; police verified the call and contacted DEM for pickup.

3:17 p.m. – Several callers on Crompton Avenue told police there was a power outage in their neighborhood. A transformer station was out; police notified RI Energy.

4:50 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 41, for driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a car accident on Post Road and So. Pierce Road. Police told the man to move his car out of the road and he appeared to have a hard time understanding the request. The man stumbled getting out of the car and had to use the car to right himself. Police noticed the man had bloodshot eyes and he smelled of alcohol. The man told police he had been at a friend’s and had three espresso martinis there. After he failed field sobriety tests, he was taken into custody. At the station, he refused a test to measure his blood alcohol level. Police gave him a district court summons for the DUI and citations for refusing the test and for rear-ending another car.

11:24 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 27, for disorderly conduct after a caller told police he was banging on a woman’s car window on a residential street. The EG told police he and his girlfriend had been arguing because she wanted to leave and he wanted them to go out for New Year’s Eve. He admitted hitting the car. The man who’d called the police said he had seen the other man standing in front of the car, daring the woman to run him over. The man was taken to the station for processing, arraigned by a justice of the peace and released with a district court summons.

Sunday, Jan. 1

1:04 a.m. – A Mallard Way resident told police three teenage boys knocked on their door and said, “Happy New Year,” and left on foot. The resident said he did not wish to file a complaint.

1:28 a.m. – A Main Street bar bouncer told police he could not find his car and thought it could have been towed but police found no record of a tow. He called back to say he’d found it – had forgotten where he’d parked it after a stressful night on the job.

1:37 a.m. – Warwick police requested help at The Trap because of a large fight; participants were gone by the time EGPD arrived.

1:10 p.m. – A Frenchtown Road resident told police she saw a female ring her doorbell then run off.

6:46 p.m. – An East Greenwich man told police his daughter’s boyfriend had posted inappropriate content about him on the social media site Next Door. The post showed a video and photo of the EG man in his underwear and a caption about how he was high on crack and children were in the house. The boyfriend denied posting anything. The EG man sent police a screenshot from the video but police were not able to identify anyone. Police told the EG man he would need to supply them with a link or copy of the full video.

Monday, Jan. 2

9:29 a.m. – A Natale’s Deli employee told police a tree fell on her car while it was parked in the lot. Police saw the tree had snapped, with the top heavily damaging the car roof and windshield. Upon looking closely at the tree, police noted it appeared to have a lot of pest damage.

12:20 p.m. – A Warwick man turned over 400 rounds of ammunition that had been given to him after the death of a neighbor. Police placed in the ammunition disposal box.

4:06 p.m. – Police cited an East Providence man for driving with license plates that did not belong to the car after he was pulled over on Main Street because of a tinted license plate cover. The driver said the car was new and he had borrowed a plate. Police seized the rear plate (there was no front plate). Because the car had pulled over in a public parking lot, police said the driver could arrange his own tow.