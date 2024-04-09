Opinion: Why All the Noise?

Above: A crew of leaf blowers on Vine Street in December 2021.

Imagine I am your neighbor and I am in a rock band. My band likes to practice outside on my patio a few times a week for two to three hours. How long do you think this would last? A week, a few minutes before a complaint was made and I was forced to stop or change what I was doing? How long before neighbors on the other street would notice? A few streets away, etc. You get the point, now bear in mind the average rock band produces between 90 to 120 decibels. Now consider the noise from one backpack leaf-blower ranges from 64 to 78 decibels at 50 feet. At the operator’s ear, the noise is 95 to 115 decibels. A commercial lawn mower averages 80 to 95 decibels at the user and another 60 to 75 at 50 feet. Stats you can google. The average landscaper uses at times two to three leaf blowers, a commercial lawn mower, and other tools. So the decibel levels to a close neighbor are quite loud and the noise certainly carries. So why is this accepted at frequent intervals, several days a week for several hours at a time?

Now two things I would like to make clear. First of all, this is a privileged problem to complain about, a real first world problem. But a problem many face with growing frequency. Secondly, it is important to state this is not a dig or complaint leveled at Landscapers and their crews. These are small business owners who work very hard and employ hard working individuals. They are in fact just doing their best on a job they were hired to due. No fault there.

Now the frustration. As the warmer weather approaches so do the landscapers. I have been witnessing a rise in the number of landscapers and their visits in my neighborhood over the past few years. But more importantly is a sustained frequency of visits, growing to the point of weekly. Last summer I marked a period of 6 to 8 weeks with at least one landscaper, sometimes two or three, for three or more days a week with an average of 3 hours each day for the period. This is a tremendous amount and the noise from multiple leaf blowers, mowers and equipment is often overwhelming. Think back to the annoying neighbor with the rock band. This has been brought up in the past with no resolution. What possible solutions are there? Is it possible to have a run time limit, a number of backpacks per yard limit? Can a dB levels be looked into? What can be done to protect citizens who are subject to such noise pollution and duration of said noise? Where is the balance between the work getting done and neighbors ability to enjoy peace?

I do not use a service and am frustrated with my diminished level of peace and quiet, also my ability to enjoy my own property and environment. As a taxpayer, I should have the ability to enjoy my property understanding there will be the occasional distribution (understanding that fall and spring clean ups and individual residents who do their own yard work occur). There are days I can’t even go outside and enjoy my own yard. I have the good fortune to stay home with my two sons in the summer and often times we are captives in our own homes or most often we have to leave our house to get away from it. There is one landscaper who in the summer is here on my street every week, for a minimum of 4 to 5 hours. These are the days we all sigh and have to shut in or leave for the day.

I often wonder, is there a way to limit the frequency and number of jobs per neighborhood? Perhaps a system if you will like garbage pick up where they can work ion certain streets/neighborhoods on odd or even weeks. Also, do they need to come every week? I have witnessed mowers mowing dirt during the drought last summer. Homes were getting unnecessarily mowed every week while I mowed every three to four weeks. I understand the need for the companies to make money and employ workers but at what expense? If left unchecked, the landscapers can’t be blamed, they are trying to make money and keep growing their business. Why wouldn’t they hire more workers, get more equipment to get more jobs done faster? I would submit why am I and other taxpayers subjected to such high noise levels and disruptions at increased frequency for longer amounts of time? This has been a steady growing problem the last few years. Having been a resident for over 10 years I can think back a few years when I wouldn’t have been bothered, but there has been quite a steady and significant rise in the noise levels.

I have seriously considered moving as it is so frustrating and bothersome. This growing problem has severely limiting my ability to enjoy my own property. At what point do other members of the community have a right to say enough with the noise?

I would encourage any community members who feel similarly to contact the Town Council to look for a mutually beneficial resolution.

Christopher Flanagan is a resident of East Greenwich.