Obituary: Joseph Sage Willcox Jr., 104

Joseph Sage Willcox Jr. of East Greenwich, age 104, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 22, at Roberts Health Centre in North Kingstown. Joe was a devoted husband for over 77 years to Carolyn (Wentworth) Willcox of East Greenwich who recently passed away on December 21, 2023.

Joe was born in Sheffield, Mass., on February 2,1920, to Joseph Sage Willcox Sr. of Sheffield and Almeda Northrup of North Kingstown. He was the youngest of the five Willcox boys that were all born and raised on the family farm.

Joe met Carolyn when he was 17 years old. She was a neighbor to one of his cousins who lived in East Greenwich. At that time, he would drive his mother from the family farm in Sheffield to East Greenwich to pick up his cousins that would live on the farm for the summer. The story goes that he was sitting and waiting on the steps and Carolyn couldn’t take her eyes off of Joe. This was the beginning of their lifelong relationship.

Several years later, Joe moved from the family farm in Sheffield to East Greenwich to marry Carolyn. They went on to have two sons, Gordon and Steven.

Joe worked at Olson’s Garage and The Bleachery in East Greenwich, and for many years, at Bostitch in East Greenwich as a machinist. He retired from Bostitch in his mid-sixties.

Joe coached both the Bostitch and Weindel East Greenwich Little League baseball teams. He was also the Leader of Pack 3 Cub Scouts and served in leadership roles for Boy Scouts Troop 2.

He loved the outdoors and spent many years in retirement maintaining the family property in East Greenwich. He and Carolyn cross country skied, hiked, rode bicycles, square danced and traveled during their retirement.

Joe is survived by his two sons, Gordon, and his wife Janet, of Charlestown and Steven, and his wife Athena, of Boulder, Colorado. He was a devoted grandfather to Adam Willcox, Jamie Willcox Hatchett, Ashley Willcox O’Rourke, Andrew Willcox, Erin Sage Willcox and Dylan Willcox. He was also a proud great grandfather to 7 great grandchildren.

The family expresses deep gratitude to the staff at Roberts Health Centre and Beacon Hospice for their expertise and empathy in caring for Joseph.

Memorial services will be held privately.

