Obituary: James Michael DelVecchio, 68

James Michael DelVecchio, 68, of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully on April 17th 2024. He was the most supportive and devoted father to Nicole DelVecchio (Riss) of Warwick and Andrea DelVecchio (Sok and grandson Riley) of West Warwick and was a loving husband of Suzanne (Gamon) DelVecchio.



Jim was predeceased by his parents Domenic and Dorothy (Swanlund) DelVecchio of North Kingstown, and his brothers Ron DelVecchio (Pam) and David DelVecchio. He also leaves behind his siblings Thomas DelVecchio, Dianne Preble (Rick), Jeannette DelVecchio-Rudd (Chris), Gary DelVecchio (Peg), Ellen Ghering, and many nieces and nephews. His dog Harley was his pride and joy. You could often find him wrestling with him in the yard, or bringing him for walks around the farm.

Jim was the best dad, husband, brother and uncle.

He was most certainly a family man. He enjoyed working in his vegetable garden, and golfing with friends and family. He also loved to go fishing, and play games like cornhole, wiffleball, or “farm ball” with his loved ones.

He was a hard worker his whole life. Being raised on the family farm helped forge that ethic. You could find him helping with chores on the farm or really any duty that his father asked. He also was the proud owner of Delfin Seafood where he sold seafood to many restaurants around the state. In doing this, he met so many people who became friends. He continued on to work other jobs with friends he made along the way. To know Jim, was to love him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, April 23rd at 10:00am at St. Francis de Sales Church, School St., North Kingstown. Burial will be in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. Calling hour: Monday, April 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in honor of his nephew.

