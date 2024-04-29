Obituary: Rita M. (Lima) Cusick, 91

A consummate cook, beautiful artist, avid antiques collector & football fan

Rita M. (Lima) Cusick, 91, of East Greenwich, passed away with her loving family by her side on Thursday, April 25, 2024. She was the wife of the late Peter J. Cusick.

Born in West Warwick, Rhode Island, she was the youngest child and only daughter of the late John and Filisess (Cabral) Lima.

She is survived by her five children, Nancy (Gary), Joyce (Mike), Maurice (Maraya), Peter (Cathy), and Patrick; 13 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.

Rita was devoted to her family. Her life revolved around her five children. She championed their activities to ensure their successes at school and in life. She was the consummate cook, a beautiful artist, an avid antiques collector, and a football fan. Her home always exuded warmth, comfort, and love – with a dash of fun. She was a resilient and very independent woman.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Seasons and the St. Elizabeth Home, both in East Greenwich, for their excellent care of Rita during the last year.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rita’s name to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) association.

At the family’s request, Rita’s services and burial will be private for the family

