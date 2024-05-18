Frederick D. “Bebe” MacDonald, 92, passed away May 13. He was the husband of Barbara M. (Forrest) MacDonald. Born in East Greenwich, he was a son of the late Melvin and Julia L. (Cassamas) MacDonald.

A lifelong quahaugger, Bebe was a self-employed shell fisherman for over 72 years and was still bull raking at the age of 86. He was a US Air Force Korean War veteran and while in the service, also played baseball for his base team.

“Bebe” MacDonald graduated from East Greenwich High School in 1950. As an Avenger he played four years of baseball, four years of football, managed the basketball team and also was on the wrestling club team. He received the East Greenwich Athletic Hall of Fame’s Golden Avenger Award in 2018. He was an avid New York Football Giants and New York Yankee fan, and enjoyed traveling and had a love of the water.

He managed the Shell Fishermen’s Co-Op, Eastern Seafood, started Independent Fishermen’s Co-Op and built 10 condos on his property off Forge Road. To give back to his community, “Bebe” was involved in a scholarship program for the children of quahauggers.

Bebe was known as an all-around generous and great person.

Besides his wife he is survived by his stepson Mark S. Olteldale and his wife Gail, his grandson Justin Oltedale and a sister Philomena (Zenga) Landrigan and her husband Steve. He was the brother of the late Melvin MacDonald Jr. and Doris Polka.

Calling hours: Tuesday, May 28, will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. His funeral and burial will be private.

