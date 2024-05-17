Obituary: Paul Francis Lynch, 89

In retirement, Paul enjoyed his daily coffee and breakfast at Felicia’s Coffee

From the Quinn Funeral Home website

Paul Francis Lynch, 89, resident of East Greenwich, passed away peacefully at South County Hospital on Wednesday, May 15.

Paul was born in Cambridge, Mass., to the late Francis and Esther (Morley) Lynch. He graduated from Needham High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in general business management from The University of Massachusetts at Amherst in 1958. Paul was a veteran, serving in the Army Reserves from 1959-1964, where he drove military tanks.

While attending UMass, Paul met Jean Crosby, whom he married shortly after their graduation. Paul and Jean lived in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Maryland before settling in East Greenwich in 1975 to set down roots and raise their young family of six children.

Paul’s first job after college was with Goodyear Tire. He then worked for Arbrook, a division of Johnson & Johnson. Here he was in sales, first selling Enfamil baby formula and then progressing to the sale of Cidex machines. When he moved to Rhode Island, he took a job with Howmedica, selling orthopedic implants. He was able to acquire his own agency through Howmedica, which was called Howmedica Lynch. He finished his career with Stryker, after Stryker acquired Howmedica. He was 67 when he retired. During his career with Howmedica, he was recognized several times as being the top sales representative in his territory. He and his wife Jean were able to travel to Hawaii several times for this honor. As a result, Hawaii became a special vacation spot for Paul’s family.

Paul was very proud of his Irish heritage, and found out later in life that he was indeed 100 percent Irish! He was fortunate to have the opportunity to make two trips to Ireland with his family and create lifelong memories.

Paul was an athlete growing up and excelled at hockey, where he continued to play in college and beyond. He loved all Boston sports teams and told stories to his kids about watching double headers at Fenway Park in the bleacher seats for a nickel. He was a Patriots season ticket holder for several years and had the opportunity to travel to the Super Bowl with his youngest son when they played the Bears in 1986.

Paul had a great work ethic and could always be found doing a project around the house, such as painting, mulching, and yard work. Even as his kids grew up, he continued to help them with their house projects and was affectionately dubbed as “Schneider,” in reference to the handy man from the old TV show One Day at a Time.

Paul’s greatest joy was being around his family. He loved family gatherings, which were always loud and full of laughter. He enjoyed spending summers at his lake house in Maine on Square Pond. His favorite spot there was in his lawn chair, watching his kids and grandkids waterski and enjoy all that the lake had to offer. He also enjoyed watching his grandkids in all of their sports and activities. They could always count on Papa to be there for every game, dance recital, concert, and award ceremony.

In his retirement, Paul enjoyed his daily coffee and breakfast at Felicia’s Coffee in East Greenwich. Here, he met many new friends who became like family to him.

He is survived by his wife, Jean, and children: Gary, Weathersfield Bow, Vt.; Glenn, Coventry; David (Donna), North Kingstown; Catherine (Chris) Integlia, North Kingstown; Randy, East Greenwich; and Kristen, East Greenwich; grandsons Crosby and Liam Lynch; and brother David Lynch. Paul was predeceased by his parents and his beloved granddaughter, Ella Integlia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 20, at Saint Francis de Sales Church, 381 School St., North Kingstown, followed by a burial at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors. Calling hours will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tomorrow Fund, 593 Eddy St., Providence, RI 02903, https://www.tomorrowfund.org/ in honor of Paul’s granddaughter, Ella.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Posted 5/17/24