Obituary: Gertrude “Trudy” Ringuette, 90

Among her many volunteer efforts, Trudy coordinated the Christ Church Furniture Connection

Gertrude “Trudy” Ringuette, after a brief battle with cancer, was welcomed into heaven on May 14, surrounded by family in the comfort of her home at 75 Jefferson Drive, East Greenwich, where the Ringuette family has resided since 1971.

Born in Chicopee, Mass., Trudy is the last surviving child of Wilfred and Lucille (DesRochers) Messier. She is predeceased by sister Theresa Roy (Terry), and brothers Wilfred Jr. (Bill), Bernard (Bernie), and Charles (Charlie). She leaves behind 10 grandchildren and her children Alan Ringuette (wife MeLissa), Marie Robertson (husband Tim), and son Glen Ringuette along with nephews and nieces that loved their Auntie Gert and countless friends accumulated over her 90 years.

Trudy celebrated her 90th birthday in February and 68th wedding anniversary in April to her beloved John, who she met roller skating in grammar school. They were the All-American couple at Chicopee High School where he was co-captain of the football team and she was a majorette and involved in the yearbook, Junior Red Cross, and A Cappella Choir. They married in 1956 and shared many adventures ending up in Mobile, Alabama, where they adopted their son Alan in 1965. They later moved to 45 Peter St., Chicopee, where they adopted Marie (1967) and Glen (1970). John and Trudy left their family and friends to start a new chapter in East Greenwich in 1971. Trudy jumped into her new town full force. In addition to bowling, dancing, golf, skiing, tennis, and yard sale-ing, her activities and accomplishments are breathtaking. A partial list includes president of East Greenwich Junior Women’s Club, Jefferson Award Nominee, McAuley House, Elizabeth Buffam Center for battered women, Citizens Who Care, Welcome Wagon, Chamber of Commerce, Town Greeter, The Red Hat Society, Clown Town, and many Parent Teacher Groups. Her compassion for children and the thought of them sleeping on the floor led to her heroic efforts with the Christ Church Furniture Connection, where along with Ken Bell she coordinated donations and volunteers and provided beds, furniture and assistance for the less fortunate among us.

Her greatest role was Mémère to her 10 grandchildren: Kelly Robertson, John William Ringuette, Alan Robertson, Lukas and Brody Ringuette, Aimée Grace Robertson, Madeline Belle, Wyatt, Mimi and Jakin Ringuette. They adored and loved their Mémère. She was always thoughtful and generous, never forgetting a birthday and of course spoiling them all on Christmas. And be it Jefferson Drive or the Narragansett beach house, there was always plenty of ice cream, cookies, snacks and hours of playing rummikub. Every Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and family February birthdays were celebrated at Mémère’s with Pépère Johnny Ringo, Uncle Glen, and the Robertson and Ringuette clans. She also organized dozens of Messier family reunions in Narragansett over the years for her extended Chicopee family. She missed just one holiday in 2020 due to Covid and vowed “Never again, I will always see my grandchildren.”

Although raised with a strong faith foundation, Trudy made the commitment to follow God through his Son Jesus Christ later in life. At the age of 72 she was baptized at Goddard Park by Pastor Lyle Mook of Christ Church East Greenwich, where she has been a faithful member since 2005. Her strong but quiet faith was significantly tested in 2021 with the sudden loss of her first grandson, John William (JW). Her response was not one of bitterness or despair, but of faith and hope that she would see him again.

The world is a sadder place today because Trudy Ringuette is no longer here. There is no doubt that she, along with JW, is currently coordinating volunteers and helping furnish our heavenly mansions. We look forward to seeing you again Mémère, Mom, Trudy, and Auntie Gert.

The funeral service will be Friday, May 24, at 10 a.m. at Christ Church, 1025 Main St., East Greenwich. Burial will be private. Calling hours: Thursday May 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Health Hospice, which helped Trudy and her family

