Obituary: Stephanie Barrett Salfeety, 75

Stephanie Barrett Salfeety passed away peacefully on April 28 at the age of 75 after battling cancer. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the oldest child of the late William A. Barrett and the late Jeannette (Smith) Barrett. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Lt. Col. J. Stephen Salfeety (Ret.), as well as her son Stephen Salfeety and his husband, Richard Harms of Gaithersburg, Md., and her daughter Alexys Garrepy of Warwick, her husband Brian P. Garrepy, as well as her beloved grandchildren Brian S. Garrepy and Kayleigh Garrepy.

Stephanie is also survived by her siblings, Joan DiGiando of Wellesley, Mass., Constance Barrett of Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, and Matthew Barrett of Jacksonville, Fla. She was predeceased by her brother, William “Billy” Barrett of Walpole, Mass. She also leaves behind countless cousins, nieces and nephews.

A proud military spouse, Stephanie spent the early years of her adult life traveling the country, living in New York, California, Maine, and Colorado before settling permanently in East Greenwich. She was always involved in her children’s lives and was often best known as a fixture at the Greenwich Club in the summers. Her family will miss her wicked sense of humor, her kindness and compassion for her family, and her (sometimes sharp) Irish wit. No problem was too hard for her to tackle, and her fearlessness in life – and when facing death – will be remembered.

The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Massachusetts General Hospital and Kent Hospital, especially the oncology and ICU unit staff, for their care and compassion as she battled cancer and ensuing complications. While countless organizations are worthy of your donations, Stephanie loved flowers, so bring it on.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, May 2, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Calling hours: Wednesday, May 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich.

