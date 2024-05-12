Obituary: Thomas J. Kalista, 34

A clinical assistant professor of pharmacy at URI

From the Biega Funeral Home (Middletown, Conn.) website

Thomas J. Kalista, 34, of East Greenwich, beloved husband of Hannah Fish, died Tuesday May 7. He was born in New Britain, Conn., son of William and Kathy (Morrison) Kalista. Tom was employed at the University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy, his alma mater, as a clinical assistant professor of pharmacy practice.

Tom is survived by his wife, Hannah; parents, William and Kathy; brothers, Nathan Kalista and Ryan Kalista; sister, Hailey Champagne; niece Chloe; nephew, Luke; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and second cousins.

Tom was a devoted sports fan and never missed a Chelsea FC match or Buffalo Bills game. While living in Virginia, Tom became an avid fan of the Capitals and the Nationals, but never turned away from his Yankees. He was excited to be an inaugural season ticket holder to RIFC. Tom also shared a love for golf with family and friends and was planning to play in the local Golf Fights Cancer 100 Rounds of Golf.

Tom lit up every room, made everyone laugh and loved and cared for all in his life. He was a devoted husband, son, brother and uncle – and father to his Omani fur baby, Soto. His love of music infused everything in his life. He was an excellent caring pharmacist and instructor, but family and friends were most important to him.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St. Middletown, Conn. The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Wednesday, May 15, at 11 a.m. at St. Bridget of Kildare Church in Moodus, Conn.

Those who wish may send memorial contributions to Tom’s Golf Fights Cancer page at www.classy.org/fundraiser/5258234 or any local dog shelter/rescue.