Obituary: Robert B. Adams, 79

For 55 years, Bob and Diane successfully owned and operated Graphic Designers, Inc.

From the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home website

Robert B. Adams, age 79, of East Greenwich, passed away on Monday, April 29, surrounded by his wife and sons, at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. Born in New York, N.Y., he was the son of the late Robert B. and Mary B. (Weber) Adams. He was the cherished husband of Diane L. (Nelson) Adams, with whom he would have celebrated 54 memorable years of marriage in September.

Bob was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island, where he served in the U.S. Army ROTC and was commissioned in June 1967. Honorably discharged in 1969, he earned the rank of captain of field artillery and received the National Defense Service Medal.

For 55 years, Bob and Diane successfully owned and operated Graphic Designers, Inc., a company specializing in signage. Bob had great faith and lived a deep spiritual life, which included serving as a deacon in the Episcopal Church for many years.

To say that Bob was an avid gardener is an understatement. A master gardener, Bob took great pride in his yard and, along with Diane, designed and built Oakenstone Gardens, an eden of Japanese maples, hosta, and exotic perennials set among stone walls and hardscaping that he crafted over 50 years. This remarkable garden was featured in publications such as Rhode Island Monthly magazine and Horticulture magazine. Bob was a gifted craftsman with skills including woodworking, stained glass, basket making and many others.

In addition to his wife, Diane, he is survived by two sons, Erick M. Adams and his wife Noriko of Olympia, Wash., and Benjamin Q. Adams and his wife Casey of Tacoma, Wash., and two grandchildren. Bob was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed by those whose lives he blessed.

His interment at Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery with military honors will be private.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Posted 5/3/24