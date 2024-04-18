Obituary: James D. Cogan, 71

A member of the EGHS Class of 1970

From the Hill Funeral Home website

James D. Cogan, 71, of West Greenwich, passed away on April 9. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the beloved son of Robert and Jane Cogan of East Greenwich, and brother of Robert Cogan of East Greenwich (deceased) and Nancy Snow of Murrysville, Penn. James was the father of Benjamin Cogan and Emily Baker. He also loved and is loved by his two grandchildren, Jacob Cogan and Reese Baker.

James dedicated 40 years of his life to Electric Boat in North Kingstown, where he worked as a welder and pipefitter until retiring. He found joy in the simple pleasures of life, indulging in hobbies such as hiking, cycling, photography, listening to music, and gardening.

His kindness and warming smile touched the lives of all who knew him, leaving a lasting impact on his family, friends, and community.

James leaves behind cherished memories that will continue to resonate in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be deeply missed.

The funeral was Tuesday, April 16, in the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich; he was buried in Glenwood Cemetery, East Greenwich. Calling hours: Monday April 15 from 4-6 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Rhode Island Chapter, to honor James’s memory and support those affected by the disease https://www.alz.org/ri

