Obituary: Carolyn L. Willcox, 98

Carolyn L. Willcox, 98, of East Greenwich, peacefully passed away on Dec. 21, at Roberts Health Center in North Kingstown, surrounded by a loving husband and family. She was a devoted wife for over 77 years to Joseph (Joe) S. Willcox, 103 years of age, of Sheffield, Massachusetts.

Carolyn was born on August 18, 1925, to Arthur and Louise Wentworth who lived on Pierce Street in East Greenwich. She was a true East Greenwich native who lived in E.G. her entire life. Carolyn attended the East Greenwich Academy and later the Rhode Island School of Nursing and after graduating became a registered nurse for her entire career at Kent County Hospital where she helped many children in the pediatrics center.

Carolyn and Joe met when they were teenagers through one of Joe’s cousins that was a neighbor of Carolyn’s on Pierce Street. Joe lived on the family dairy farm in the Berkshires in western Massachusetts. Back in those days, Joe’s East Greenwich cousins would be invited to spend time during the summers on the farm and at one point the cousins invited Carolyn to join them. Carolyn’s red hair caught Joe’s eye and the rest is history.

Carolyn is survived by her loving husband, Joe, who still resides at Roberts Health Center in North Kingstown; her two sons, Gordon and his wife Janet of Charlestown, and Steven and his wife Athena of Boulder, Colo. She was a devoted grandmother to Adam Willcox, Jamie Willcox Hatchett, Ashley Willcox O’Rourke, Andrew Willcox, Erin Sage Willcox and Dylan Willcox. She was also a proud great-grandmother to seven great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held privately.

