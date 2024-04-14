Obituary: Anthony Christopher Bartolotta, 63

Passionate about education as well as golf

From the Hill Funeral Home website

Anthony Christopher Bartolotta, 63, of East Greenwich, passed away on April 11. Born in Torrington, Conn., he was the beloved son of Michael Bartolotta and the late Virginia Garrity. He is survived by his father, Michael Bartolotta (and wife Roberta of Stratford, Conn.), his partner Allison Field of East Greenwich, his two loving daughters, Gina Schneck (and husband Cameron) of South Kingstown, and Mia Bartolotta of Boca Raton, Fla. He also leaves behind his brother, Michael Bartolotta Jr. (and wife Debbie) of Jensen Beach, Fla., brother Paul Bartolotta and sister Lisa Bidwell both of Sneads Ferry, N.C., step-brother Richard Harrison of Shelton, Conn., along with numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his former wife Cindy King of Wakefield.

Anthony was passionate about education, graduating magna cum laude from Bryant University and earning his master’s degree in Computer Science from Boston University. He dedicated 27 years to a successful career at AT&T, receiving numerous accolades as a communications leader. Additionally, he taught as an adjunct professor for 10 years at Providence College, specializing in Electronic Health Records and Public Speaking, maintaining lasting connections with many students who later shared their career success stories.

A longtime member of the Potowomut Golf Club, Anthony excelled at golf and shared his love for the game with others. He took pride in his daughters’ achievements and guided them to become championship golfers.

Anthony was also an avid guitar player and music enthusiast, self-taught at 15 years old and continuing to play throughout his life. He recently took up electric guitar lessons to further his skills. He enjoyed cooking, especially his Nonni’s special sauce. He had a green thumb, appreciating time outdoors and enjoying nature and wildlife.

He will be deeply missed.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, April 18, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be private. Calling hours are Wednesday, April 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Judes Children Hospital or Button Hole Golf.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Posted 4/13/24