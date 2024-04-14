Obituary: Jean Elizabeth Radley, 97

A dedicated early childhood educator, she also love to play the piano

Jean Elizabeth Radley, age 97, passed away on April 9. Born in Portland, Maine on April 27, 1926, Jean was the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Robinson) Littlejohn. She was the beloved wife of John R. Radley, to whom she was married for 69 years until his passing in 2015.

Jean was a dedicated early childhood educator, shaping the minds of many young children throughout her career. She graduated from Scarborough High School and studied at Gorham State Teachers College. In her free time Jean loved to play the piano, tend to her garden, paint, and most of all, spend quality time with her family. She was active in UCC and Methodist churches in the various towns where she and her family lived (Scarborough, Maine; Leominster, Mass. Niantic, Conn.; Gorham, Maine; Hampstead, N.H. and East Greenwich). In retirement she volunteered in nursing homes, playing the piano for sing-a-longs.

Jean is survived by her four children, James Radley and his wife Kathleen, of Westminster, Mass.; Diane Rodriguez of Cranston, and Jose Rodriguez of Rehoboth, Mass.; John R. Radley, Jr. of Oakdale, Conn., and Betty Felenchak and her husband Alan of Methuen, Mass., as well as by her 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother William Littlejohn.

A memorial service will be held at a future date at First Congregational Church, 167 Black Point Road, Scarborough, Maine, followed by interment in Black Point Cemetery.

Posted 4/13/24